Injury Fears Confirmed For Orlando City's Kevin Molino

Orlando City SC had their worst fears confirmed as 24-year-old midfielder Kevin Molino was diagnosed with an ACL team in his right knee. The injury was suffered during a weekend friendly with Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A side A.A. Ponte Preta at the Citrus Bowl.

According to reports from the stadium, Molino stayed down on the pitch after an innocent looking tackle from one of the Ponte Preta defenders. He came off the field to receive treatment but attempted to continue playing. Molino then appeared to damage the same knee almost instantly after returning to the field of play.

Molino has started in seven matches for the Lions this season tallying one assist. While he has not converted many of his scoring chances, he has been generating plenty of them. He is tied for second on the club with 14 shots on the season, four of those shots on target.

It will be very interesting to see how manager Adrian Heath fills the void on the right wing now with the absence of Molino. In the friendly, it was Eric Avila who came on to replace the injured midfielder. Back on March 28th, the only match where Molino did not start, it was Pedro Ribeiro to get the nod.

We will find out which direction Heath goes when Orlando City returns to the pitch on Friday as they host the Eastern Conference leading New England Revolution.