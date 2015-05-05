Javier Morales Ruled Out Wednesday

Sandy, Utah – For the third time in the past four matches Real Salt Lake officials confirmed the team will be without midfielder Javier Morales who suffered a concussion in Friday night’s 1-1 draw against San Jose Quakes for the midweek clash against the defending MLS cup champions Los Angeles Galaxy.

Morales was making his first start since he missed the previous two matches with a groin strain. He was subbed out in the 41st minute Friday night with a bloody head after he was taken down in the 27th after getting hit in the temple by Shea Salinas boot. He returned to the field but head coach Jeff Cassar decided it was time to sub him off. Morales immediately retreated to the locker room and after the match Cassar confirmed he was at the ER getting checked for concussion symptoms.

“He still has a headache, so it was a full concussion. Now we have to take the right protocols before he can be introduced back into training,” Cassar said Monday after practice.

It appears as though Real Salt Lake will look at having Luis Gil fill in for the missing Morales on Wednesday night’s clash against its western conference opponent. Real Salt Lake is in a little bit of a slump having not scored a goal in the last 4 matches, they last found the back of the net 406 minutes ago on April 5th match against the Quakes in San Jose.