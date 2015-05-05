USL Update Seven Weeks In

It seems just like yesterday that this writer was watching the inaugural match for Seattle Sounders 2, S2. They have already played seven games and currently sit at the top of the Western Conference after their come from behind win over the Orange County Blues FC this past weekend.

Courtesy of MLSsoccer.com, here are the current standings in the West.

It is actually a pretty close race for the top six teams in the Western Conference. S2 have scored the most goals in the west, but have also given up the second most in the west. They will need to be much improved when playing on the road. After three road games, they only have one point out of a possible nine. Home is where they play their best and are virtually unbeatable. They are a perfect 4-0 at home and have secured all 12 points available at home.

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 and Tulsa Roughnecks FC bring up the rear with five and four points respectively. Tulsa win over the Sounders is their only win on the season.

The defending champions, Sacramento Republic FC, currently sit tied for second with Orange County.

The Eastern Conference isn't nearly as tight as you can see from the photo below.

The Rochester Rhinos have only allowed three goals in seven matches so far this season. They have been good on offense as well, scoring eleven goals and are tied for the best goal differential in the Eastern Conference as well as the entire league.

There is currently one winless team in the East and that is FC Montreal. They have lost all five matches they have played and have only scored two goals while conceding ten. It may be a very, very long season for Montreal if they can't get things figured out soon.

It is obviously way too early for this to be an example as of what is to come. It is a long season and anything can happen. So far, the best in the East appear to be Rochester, Richmond and Charleston. In the West it is Seattle, Orange County, Sacramento, Austin Aztex, LA galaxy II and Portland Timbers FC 2.

It is a tight race with no clear front runners.