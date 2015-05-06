Score Real Salt Lake - Los Angeles Galaxy In 2015 MLS Regular Season (0-0)

That will do it from Rio Tinto Stadium, I am Matthew Evans. Thank you for joining us here at VAVEL USA. Good night!

The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Jaime Penedo who recored six saves tonight. Congratulations to Mr. Penedo.

FULLTIME: Real Salt Lake 0, LA Galaxy 0

90+4': There is the final whistle.

90+4': MISS!!!! JAMISON OLAVE!!! OH NO!!!! Olave finds the ball at his feet wide open at the top of the penalty box and his shot just misses the far post.

90+4': Beckerman's free kick is all the way through the box and out.

90+3': Free kick to RSL.

90+3': What a great read from Nick Rimando and we are still scoreless.

90+2': SAVE!!! Juninho goes low to the right and Rimando gets down to make the save!

90+1': Three minutes of stoppage time

90': PENALTY!!!! What drama in the late stages as Omar Gonzalez is pulled down in the box. Wow!

90': A poor defensive play from Olave there.

89': Yellow Card -- Jamison Olave

89': Another nice buildup for the hosts is cut out by Dan Gargan.

88': Real Salt Lake with a good combination play down the wing. The cross comes over but it is behind Saborio and cleared by the defense.

86': Real Salt Lake Sub: Sebastian Saucedo (In), Luke Mulholland (Out)

85': Juninho with some fancy footwork which draws a foul from Kyle Beckerman.

83': Another great one-on-one battle between Gonzalez and Saborio. Real Salt Lake earns a free kick.

81': Galaxy Sub: Mika Vayrynen (In), Bradford Jamieson (Out)

80': Jaime Penedo looks to spring a counterattack but he throws the ball out of bounds.

80': RSL is throwing everything they have at the Galaxy goal

79': Penedo gets a mitt to the cross and it is out for a throw-in

79': Olmes Garcia earns a corner kick after his cross is deflected out by A.J. DeLaGarza

76': SAVE!! Leonardo gives the ball up easily, Saborio gets himself into a good position, he fires a shot that takes a deflection but Penedo gets across to make the save.

76': Real Salt Lake Sub: Olmes Garcia (In), Devon Sandoval (Out)

74': Maganto will play up front while Juninho will play in the central midfield

72': Galaxy Subs: Ignacio Maganto and Juninho (In), Stefan Ishizaki and Alan Gordon (Out)

71': SAVE! Mulholland with a sharp-angle shot that Penedo is able to hold on to.

70': SAVE!!! Saborio hits the half-volley that Penedo gets down to block. The rebound falls in the direction of Sandoval but Leonardo clears it past the post out for a corner.

70': SAVE! Rimando dives and gets a hand on a low cross.

68': Beckerman takes a shot from distance that takes a deflection en route to the goal. An easy save for Penedo.

66': SAVE! Gargan floats a ball to Gordon who snaps a header towards the goal. Rimando is able to get up and palm the ball over the bar for a corner kick. The corner kick is cleared by RSL.

64': Gordon gets his head on the ball but it is past the far post.

63': Corner coming to the Galaxy.

61': The ball is cleared out as easily as it was whipped in.

60': Gargan with the foul. Beckerman will look to play a good ball into the box from 30 yards out.

59': Saborio is hauled down by Leonardo. No card on that play as the defender was all over the forward. Free kick to RSL.

57': Wow a great play from Jaime Penedo though as he smartly gets his hands off the ball as he slides outside of the penalty box on a challenge.

55': Rafael Garcia is down after a tough challenge from Luke Mulholland. Nothing doing there and Garcia is back to his feet.

53': SAVE! Mulholland floats a shot that Penedo has to stretch to get to. On the follow up attempt, Sandoval gets a good look at a header that goes right to Penedo.

51': Ishizaki finds Alan Gordon at the back post but the header goes just wide.

50': Corner kick coming to the Galaxy.

49': Saborio turns Gonzalez around before earning a corner kick as he looked to cross from the goal line.

48': And we are back for the second half after some technical difficulties.

We will be back in just a moment with more coverage.

Halftime: Real Salt Lake 0, LA Galaxy 0

45+2': There is the halftime whistle.

45+1': MISS! Gyasi Zardes gets a chance at a wide open header in the six-yard box but his header is just past the near post. A good chance missed there.

45+1': One minute of stoppage time

45': Omar Gonzalez gets a little revenge on Sandoval earning the foul on a great defensive play.

43': Rafael Garcia is down for a moment after a head-to-head challenge with Elias Vasquez. It looks as though both players are good to continue.

42': Yellow Card -- Omar Gonzalez. Gonzalez hacks down Sandoval in front of the official. Not a smart play from the Galaxy captain.

41': Yikes. Galaxy near give away a free chance on some suspect defending but Saborio could not find a shot with the ball just behind him.

39': Alan Gordon gets a foot on the corner kick but it sails well wide.

38': Gonzalez clears the initial corner. The ball finds its way back to Beckerman who takes on Husidic one-on-one but takes one too many touches and the ball is out for a goal kick.

37': Corner coming to Real Salt Lake as Dan Gargan plays a cross out of bounds before Saborio could get to it.

36': Baggio Husidic is lucky to escape without a booking after he chopped down Luke Mulholland across the back of the ankles. He did get a stern word from the referee.

34': Another great play into Saborio from Mulholland but Saborio is called for offside. That is seven offside calls on RSL in the first half.

33': Real Salt Lake with a good minute of possession. They work the ball around to Mulholland who puts a cross in towards Sandoval but Gonzalez is there to clear.

31': Gil plays a ball in towards Sandoval who is just in an offside position. No doubt about that call.

28': Phillips launches a long cross towards the back post but the ball is just a little too far. Goal kick to the Galaxy.

27': Both teams are trying to play over-the-top of the opposing defense. It may be better if they attempted to slide their throughballs on the ground rather than seeing the ball take a big bounce off the wet turf.

24': MISS! Jamison Olave finds a bouncing ball at the top of the box but his shot goes wide. Luis Gil had the right idea on his original shot, with the slickness of the turf, a low shot could sneak past the keeper

21': A great defensive play from Bradford Jamieson to strip Beckerman from behind. He attempted to start a counter-attack but Zardes was called for a handball as the ball was played into him.

18': Zardes goes down in the box but there is no call. A good no call from the official as he seemed to just lose his footing due to the turf.

17': Alan Gordon slips twice in the Real Salt Lake area. He had a little bit of space. On the other end, Saborio is called offside again. LA is playing a very high defensive line.

16': Zardes tries to run onto a ball played in behind the defense but great positioning from Elias Vasquez to win and clear the ball.

14': Allen gathers a bouncing ball and fires a shot on target. An easy save for Penedo.

13': A ball is played just beyond the reach of Gil along the sidelines. The players are starting to figure out just how slick the pitch is.

12': Galaxy put together a good attack that looks for Gordon in the box. He gets his head to the ball but cannot direct a shot towards the target.

11': Saborio is called offside again. It looked like the right call but my angle was not the best to make a good judgement.

10': Real Salt Lake with the better chances in the first ten minutes.

9': Demar Phillips looks to play in Luis Gil behind the defense but the pass is just beyond the reach of the young midfielder.

7': Another offside call, this time on Devon Sandoval. RSL is playing very aggressive in their attack.

6': Real Salt Lake has another offside call on Alvaro Saborio. A good call from the AR there.

4': Nothing to show from the corner kick as Penedo comes off his line to gather a cross from Beltran after the initial corner was cleared.

3': An early corner kick coming to Real Salt Lake as DeLaGarza clears an entry pass from Beltran.

2': Ishizaki earns an early free kick which is played quickly to DeLaGarza who whips a cross into the box but it is too tall for Gordon.

1': We are underway from Rio Tinto Stadium

LA is wearing all-white and they are kicking from left-to-right.

The players are on the field and we are ready for action at Rio Tinto Stadium

Beautiful, the music playing as the team's re-enter the field is "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC.

We have been updated that kickoff will be at 10:40 pm ET.

The match has been pushed back a little bit more due to lightning. We are now at 10:25 pm ET for warm-ups with a 10:35 pm ET kickoff.

Here is a look at the radar from about seven minutes ago. Sandy is marked right there with the red box on the marker. The strom is moving to the northeast so we are in for some more tough weather before it starts to clear.

The 30 minute delay has been restarted due to the most recent strike. Earliest possible kickoff now is 10:20 pm ET.

We will keep you posted with any updates as we get them here at VAVEL USA.

Sounds like there is some hail in the mix as well

Here is another look inside the park right now

Update from Montreal, as the Impact beat Toronto FC 1-0 on a 68th minute strike from Jack McInerney. The second leg will take place next Wednesday at BMO Field.

Officials are stating that we should be delayed for about 30 minutes.

The rain is just pouring down at the stadium. Radar does not look promising for a start in the next bit of time.

We are officially under a weather delay

Reports from the stadium are that a big bolt of lightning just flashed across the sky. It sounds like we will be under a weather delay before we even get going.

There is a big weather system coming in from the west which will have some impact on tonight's game.

LA Galaxy insider Adam Serrano reporting that Robbie Rogers is not playing due to a knock picked up against the Rapids this past weekend.

We will be back in just a moment.

RSL going away from their 4-3-3 to give their old diamond midfield a chance. We'll see if it works for them.

LA Galaxy Starting XI: (4-4-2) Jaime Penedo; A.J. DeLaGarza, Omar Gonzalez, Leonardo, Dan Gargan; Stefan Ishizaki, Baggio Husidic, Rafael Garcia, Bradford Jamieson IV; Alan Gordon, Gyasi Zardes

Real Salt Lake Starting XI: (4-4-2 Diamond) Nick Rimando; Tony Beltran, Jamison Olave, Elias Vasquez, Demar Phillips; Kyle Beckerman; Jordan Allen, Luke Mulholland; Luis Gil; Alvaro Saborio, Devon Sandoval

The lineups have been posted, we will share them in just a moment.

An update from Montreal, it is 0-0 in the 22nd minute.

A beautiful look at the park from earlier this afternoon in Sandy, Utah

One of the big questions will be who Jeff Cassar calls upon to fill in for the injured Javier Morales. Most indications are that we will see Luis Gil get the start.

The lineups should be posted in about 45 minutes. In the mean time, we are keeping our eyes on the first leg of the Canadian Championship semi-final series between Montreal Impact and Toronto FC. That match just kicked off from the Stade Saputo.

What can we expect from tonight’s match? Stay tuned to find out here on VAVEL USA.

Defensively, RSL struggles in the final 15 minutes of each half. Seven of their ten goals allowed have come in that time frame including four between the 31st and 45th minutes.

Real Salt Lake has not scored a goal in the first 15 minutes of a game this season but their seven goals are evenly distributed among the other five segments of the game with one or two goals in each.

When it comes to allowing goals, they do not have any 15-minute segment in which they have allowed more than two goals.

Looking at the goal distribution charts for each team, LA likes to score at beginning and in the end of matches. Six of their ten goals scored in 2015 have come in either the first 15 minutes of the match or in the last 15 minutes of the match. They also have three goals between the 61st and 75th minutes.

Alan Gordon has stepped his game up during that time with two goals, he leads the team with three on the season. Gordon has also been the best offensive generator leading the team in shots and shots on target.

Keane is dealing with a groin strain that has kept him out of the previous four matches. That has not been a problem for LA who have earned eight of a possible 12 points during that stretch to jump from 7th in the Western Conference into 4th.

Real Salt Lake will also be without forward Sebastien Jaime, defender Boyd Okwuonu, defender Chris Schuler, and forward Joao Plata. Plata should be getting ready to make his return soon after a fractured bone in his foot.

Speaking of Morales, he will be out for this match after he suffered a concussion in last Friday’s game with the Earthquakes. He was the recipient of a boot to the temple from Shea Salinas in the 27th minute. Morales ended up being checked at the Emergency Room for concussion symptoms.

The home side pressed desperately for an equalizer and were finally granted the goal they so desired. Victor Bernardez could not get his foot around a sliding clearance attempt and he put the ball in his own net to level the score at one.

Nick Rimando, as well as most of the other RSL players, appealed to the assistant referee who kept his flag down after the deflection. It was a close call that it seems the officials were correct on. Our own Brandon Farris had a nice breakdown of the play which you can read here.

Real Salt Lake comes into tonight’s match off of a rough outing at home with the San Jose Earthquakes last Friday night. It was a match that did not feature much of a flow as the central official seemed to be calling fouls left-and-right. There were 37 fouls called according to the stats but anybody who watched that game would tell you that number seemed a little low.

The LA Galaxy are on the right side of the line right now as they sit in 5th position in the Western Conference. They are tied with the San Jose Earthquakes and Sporting Kansas City with 13 points from nine matches. Any positive result for them tonight will bump them into fourth place behind the Seattle Sounders FC.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of Major League Soccer. Our match tonight comes to you from Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah as Real Salt Lake hosts the LA Galaxy in a big early season Western Conference clash. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for tonight’s action.