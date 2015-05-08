Dempsey's Backheel Gem To Martins For The Goal Wins MLS Goal of the Week

Obafemi Martins has had quite a sensational last few years sending shots into net for Seattle Sounders FC. And he is being and has been recognized and appreciated for that.

Oba has always had a fortified connection with fellow forward Clint Dempsey, as the pair of Seattle forwards has taken the league by storm and broken franchise and league records. Martins's second goal on Sunday at NYCFC was the epitome of this great teamwork, as Dempsey fed in a breathtaking through ball that ended in a classy finish by Martins. The sequence itself consisted of 18 passes by Sounders FC, showing how well put together this team really is. Now Seattle is considered the best squad around MLS by many.

This goal was just named Week 9 AT&T Goal of the Week by vote of MLS fans around the planet. There was no doubt that Martins and Dempsey deserved to be awarded for their wonderful winning performance against newcomers New York City FC. This was the second time Martins has won this perticular MLS honor in 2015. Here are the voting results:

1. Obafemi Martins (SEA) - 47.67%

2. Sebastian Giovinco (TOR) - 28.48%

3. Charlie Davies (NE) - 16.15%

4. Mauro Diaz (DAL) - 4.20%

5. Fabian Castillo (DAL) - 3.50%

In addition to Goal of the Week, Martins was named MLS Player of the Week earlier in the week on Tuesday. Oba is set up for success yet again this season. And so are Sounders. They lead the MLS power rankings following their Week 9 astounding victory.

Martins now has netted six shots in goal in seven games this season. That puts him on pace to shatter his franchise record of 17 goals that he set last season. In 2014, Oba also set up 13 goals by way of an assist.