Dempsey's Backheel Gem To Martins For The Goal Wins MLS Goal of the Week
Source: Adam Hunger

Obafemi Martins has had quite a sensational last few years sending shots into net for Seattle Sounders FC. And he is being and has been recognized and appreciated for that.

Oba has always had a fortified connection with fellow forward Clint Dempsey, as the pair of Seattle forwards has taken the league by storm and broken franchise and league records. Martins's second goal on Sunday at NYCFC was the epitome of this great teamwork, as Dempsey fed in a breathtaking through ball that ended in a classy finish by Martins. The sequence itself consisted of 18 passes by Sounders FC, showing how well put together this team really is. Now Seattle is considered the best squad around MLS by many.