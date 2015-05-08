Sounders Pull A Triple As Stefan Frei Cruises To MLS Save of the Week Honors
Source: Adam Hunger

The Seattle Sounders thundered through Week 9, and now have completed a triple of Player of the Week, Goal of the Week, and Save of the Week. Around noon ET Friday, the MLS announced that fans voting had selected keeper Stefan Frei as the winner of the MLS Save of the Week.

Frei delivered a solid performance at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, holding New York City to one mere goal in a 3-1 Sounders victory. His key moment that won the Week 9 SOTW honor came at 76', when NYCFC's Kwadwo Poku ripped a low strike at net. Frei dove hard to his right to deflect the shot aside, at which point right back Tyrone Mears somehow managed to pull off a clearance and end New York City’s attacking possession.