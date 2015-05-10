Blas Perez, Tesho Akindele Stage Comeback As FC Dallas Overturns Early Deficit To Beat LA Galaxy

On Saturday night, FC Dallas kept pace with the Vancouver Whitecaps at the top of the Eastern Conference as they beat LA Galaxy 2-1 on the back of goals from Blas Perez and Tesho Akindele.

The Galaxy had taken the lead after Gyasi Zardes flicked a header home off a corner in the 59th minute before Dallas staged an epic comeback in the game's final 15 minutes.

This was when the team from Texas remembered how to finish, and Perez scored one of the best technical goals you will see all season in MLS. After Mauro Diaz lobbed a ball over the Galaxy backline, Perez flicked the ball up and over Jaime Penedo in goal with a great touch off his chest before volleying the ball into the net.

Then, with just four plus minutes left on the clock, Akindele made the game's definitive intervention. Diaz again played provider on this strike, when his 60 yard crossfield ball played in the reigning MLS Rookie of the Year. He shifted the ball from left to right before curling a shot which took the slightest of deflections off of Dan Gargan as it made its way into the back of the net.

The result keeps Dallas in second in the Western Conference and in the race for the Supporters' Shield, only behind Vancouver on goal difference. Meanwhile, the Galaxy are mired in sixth place in the West on 14 points, continuing on their normal trend of starting off slowly before heating up in June or July.

Key Moments

25' OFF THE POST! A defensive miscue sees both Omar Gonzalez and Tommy Meyer fail to clear a ball in the box which makes its way to Ryan Hollingshead. He takes two dribbles before shimmying past Dan Gargan and uncorking a shot from eight yards out which caroms off the near post. Should have been a goal.

40' GOAL DISALLOWED! A Galaxy set piece on the right wing sees Stefan Ishizaki whip a superb ball into the six yard box. A scurmish occures, and the referee belatedly gives a foul. However, he doesn't give the foul before Ignacio Maganta had won the second ball and put it in the back of the net. Hard to tell who the foul was on, big controversy there.

44' SAVE! Robbie Rogers is caught out of position high up the pitch, and a ball played over the top sets Fabian Castillo away. No one can match his pace, and he's in on Jaime Penedo 1-v-1. He rips a shot at the keeper, who doesn't blink and tips the ball over the bar.

59' GOAL! Ishizaki whips in a corner from the right hand side, and Zardes is the first man to it! He might have pushed off a bit to create space, but that was a superb flicked header inside the far post. 1-0 Galaxy.

73' OVER THE BAR! An atypical FC Dallas counter attack ends with Akindele flashing a shot over the bar. Diaz had slipped in Castillo down the right wing, and he played a dangerous ball across the face of goal that was half-cleared to Perez. He played it back in to the feet of Akindele, who fired the ball into row Z.

77' GOAL! What an incredible piece of skill. First, a sublime scoop pass from Diaz plays Perez in on goal. Second, he takes the ball on his chest on the rise, flicks it up and over Penedo and then volleys it home before it touches the ground. Breathtaking goal.

86' GOAL! Penedo will be disappointed that one went in. Diaz hit another raking crossfield ball, and this one picked out Akindele in space on the edge of the box. After toying with Gargan for a moment, he shifted the ball back onto his right foot and curled the ball into the bottom corner, via a slight deflection.