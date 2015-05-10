"Hudson River Derby" Has Huge Potential

When a casual world soccer fans think of the best derbies in the world, some come rapidly to the mind; United-City, Atleti-Real, Boca-River, Liverpool-Everton, and even Corinthians-Palmeiras. To begin to understand why these derbies are so intense and what makes them the matches they are, some similar cases are intertwined with these derbies.

First off, the colors. Red - Blue, Green - White, Red - White, etc, etc. When a supporter faces the club he hates the most, it usually comes with hatred for that color as well. Just like the Manchester and Merseyside derbies, the Hudson River Derby, or whatever you would like to call it, has a red club facing the blue club. Red - Blue is one of the easiest things to look at in this new derby, because just like their sister club in Manchester, New York City FC are the new sky blue noisy neighbors in New York.

One of the other things that makes these derbies so large and so great is that they are usually in a huge and world-wide know city; Manchester, London, Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Sao Paulo, and Buenos Aires are all iconic and huge cities in the world. Yet, one of the largest and most well-known cities in the world is not on that list: New York.

You see, the sheer fact that a city of the magnitude of New York will make this derby one of the best derbies in the world in time. New York is the world's capital and crossroads, so it is so fitting that finally it receives a match that deserves the attention of the city. New Yorkers will be faced the question over the next few years as MLS and soccer grows stateside; Red or Blue? While some may point out that the Cosmos are within the five boroughs, until the Cosmos make strides on the pitch or an upgrade of their pitch, they will not be in the consideration for New York's club.

This derby comes at the right time for MLS and New York. MLS is growing in viewership and in popularity while New York is growing with the United States in the respect of soccer popularity. There are bars full of supporters on weekend mornings to watch their favorite EPL or La Liga club, and soon enough MLS popularity will reach those levels. This derby will help MLS reach those levels.

When one looks at an English Premier League match, one of the things that strikes this writer the most is the fact of the away support, and how it looks and sounds like on TV. This writer loves to hear the intensity on and off the pitch. One of the most anticipated things for me to watch in the derby will be the amount of traveling NYCFC fans at Red Bull Arena. While many clubs have brought around the 1,500 fans on the road, such as NYCFC will do Sunday, usually and mostly that occurs in the playoffs.

For example, both DC United and New England brought over 1,000 supporters to New Jersey in last year's playoffs. Yet except for Portland-Seattle, no regular season match has had so much traveling support. NYCFC sold out their allocation of 1,500 seats at Red Bull Arena, yet many supporters who were unsuccessful to buy from NYCFC have bought directly from the Red Bulls and plan to sit throughout RBA.

While I will speak about the geography, anyone who would like to see the hate and geographical arguments between NYCFC and NYRB fans should search #NYCFSoccerWarz, #NYisRed, or #NYisBlue on twitter. Yes, I understand that the Red Bulls play in New Jersey, but this writer knows for a fact that many NYRB supporters come from the city, and vice-verse with NYCFC supporters in New Jersey.

Seattle-Portland is the best rivalry in MLS, yet it is not a derby. While the hatred between Timbers and Sounders fans has not been matched in MLS, the New York derby has the chance to unseat it in the years to come. Why? From Yankee Stadium to Red Bull Arena without traffic could be a merely 28 minute drive. While from Portland to Seattle the drive is around two hours and forty-five minutes.

You see, Sounders and Timbers fans are not neighbors, and they do not work together in the same office. Red Bull and New York City supporters can be neighbors, can be best friends, and can be co-workers. These people have to live with each other, work with each other, and deal with each other on a day-to-day basis. That is what will make this derby one of the world’s best. The banter, the chatter, and even the beer together will make this derby something never seen before in MLS.