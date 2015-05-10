Score New York Red Bulls - New York City FC in MLS 2015 (2-1)

This man was instrumental in the 2-1 victory and is our MOTM tonight. New York is red tonight and go 3rd in the Eastern Conference as they now travel to Dallas for their next match. NYCFC on the other hand, hosts Chicago on Friday at Yankee Stadium. Thank you for joining us here at VAVEL USA. My name is Roberto Rojas. Have a great night!

The whistle is blown for the final time and the New York Red Bulls are victorious in the first ever Hudson River derby against NYCFC! Goals from Bradley Wright Phillips were able to secure the match for home side as NYCFC, despite the advantage were unable to get a win, despite the late goal for a chance, and they have yet to win a single match since the first home match against the Revs.

4 minutes left in the match.

89' Free kick for the Red Bulls, from 21 yards as the shot goes directly into the wall, and McCarty's effort goes wide.

87'- Poku gets booked for a dive.

83' Free kick for NYCFC, goes wide and goal kick for the Red Bulls.

80' Free kick from NYCFC, effort goes wide.

78' SUBSTITUTION: Richards on, Wright-Phillips off (RBNY)

Game on! A wonderful ball played into Mullins cuts the lead into one for NYC against the Red Bulls.

76'- NYCFC GOAL! MULLINS!

72' Mullins shot goes wide off the Red Bulls goal.

70'- Mehdi Ballouchy on for Pablo Alvarez, final sub used for NYCFC.

68'- Chance for Grabavoy goes into the hands of Robles.

67'- Sub: Patrick Mullins goes in for David Villa

63' - Sub: Poku on for Mix Diskerud for NYCFC

60'- Wright-Phillips was able to beat four players but his shot was ultimately saved by Saunders!

57'- Free kick from Villa goes straight into the hands of Robles.

55'- NYCFC clearly having some chances but are just unable to score as the side with 10 men are up 2-0 in this match and the fans in Harrison are on their feet.

Following an amazing counter attack, the ball from Bradley Wright Phillips is played to Sacha Kljestan on the left and was able to feed the ball directly to the Englishman for his brace against NYCFC and with a beautiful finish past Saunders.

52' GOAL RED BULLS, A BRACE FOR BRADLEY WRIGHT-PHILLIPS!

50' Sam rounds Saunders but his chip is cleared off the line by Josh Williams! Almost could have been 2-0 there!

47' Chance from Grabavoy goes just past Luis Robles and wide!

Second half is underway!

Here's the goal from the Englishman.

Vine by Bo McMillan

Well, the first ever meeting between these two clearly represents the first of many rivalries that will happen in the future. Despite playing with 10 men, Red Bulls clearly have the advantage with many opportunities being played, Jason Kreis' men clearly need to take the advantage of being up a man in the second half. Still, all but short of interesting at the moment, as an interesting second half approaches us.

Halftime! New York Red Bulls 1-0 New York City FC (Wright-Phillips 4')

44'- Poor effort Andrew Jacobson as his shot goes way wide as halftime approaches with the Red Bulls leading 1-0 in the first ever match between their rivals.

38'- Sub for the Red Bulls. Mike Grella off. Karl Ouimette on.

36'- Miazga's sent off! Red Bulls down to 10 men, poor challenge for him to Shelton once again, as the U20 World Cup player heads to the locker room.

33'-Sam's header is cleared away, and the match is now end to end between both sides.

31'- Kljestan's effort is deflected away by Jason Hernandez for a corner, in which Saunders was able to save the latter.

30'- An amazing ball given to Wright-Philips is taken away easily by Josh Williams.

25'- Felipe's shot is saved by Saunders! After a challenge by Wright-Phillips, the ball is played to the Brazilian. and it goes directly into the hands of the NYCFC shot-stopper.

24'- Following the free kick, Mix's chance was unable to make an impact.

22'- Poor effort from Wright-Phillips following a ball from Sacha Kljestan, as the Englishmen's header was unable to go onto goal and goes way wide.

20' Alvarez's free kick is played into Chris Wingert, and was able to finish perfectly, but the goal is going to be disallowed, correct decision from the referee as he saw Wingert past the last man before the kick.

18' Things getting fiesty between the two sides, everyone surrounding each other as Matt Miazga is booked from a challenge to Shelton. Free kick for NYCFC.

17'- A cross from Pablo Álvarez was unable to meet Shelton, as it's ruled offside.

15'- NYCFC unable to capitalize and it's played in for a goal kick, much less intensity at the moment than it was in the first minutes of the match.

14'- Khiry Shelton's effort is taken away for a corner.

12'- Sam's effort is deflected into for a corner.

10' Stop of play for a bit as a replacement ball was needed following a deflation.

8' David Villa ruled offside.

7' A great start for the home side, as the fans are jubilant as ever, while NYCFC are struggling to score and bounce back.

A wonderful ball by Lloyd Sam by the end of the line, was able to give Wright-Phillips the ability to finish as cool as ever past Josh Saunders as the Englishman scores the ever goal of this rivalry.

4' GOAL FOR RED BULLS!- Shawn Wright-Phillips!

3' Both sides maintaining possession, following that horrible corner.

2' Chance for Felipe is deflected into a corner.

1' And we're off! The first ever meeting between these two sides as a rivarly between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC is born!

Red Bulls wearing their normal white and red kit, NYCFC in all black.

The teams are on the touchline for the national anthem and handshakes, but that should be the last time they're friendly with each other for the next 90 minutes, especially with this type of match happening right here. Here we go.

The key players for both sides? For the Red Bulls, I have to give it to Shawn Wright-Phillips. Following his form from last season where he scored 27 goals, he surely must be key for the home side. As for NYCFC, David Villa get his first start after coming back from injury and alongside Mix Diskerud, will also be players the home side have to look out for.

Ladies & gentlemen, the first ever meeting between these two sides will begin very shortly. Another historic rivalrly in all sports here in the Big Apple.

And for the away side.

Prematch warmups for the home side.

Reminder for those watching, this match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 1 at 7PM.

Red Bull Arena slowly but surely filling up as we approach kickoff, in about 15 minutes.

Captains for the respective teams: David Villa for NYCFC and Dax McCarty for the Red Bulls.

NYC FC starting XI: Saunders; Allen, Wingert, Hernandez, Williams, Jacobson, Mix Diskerud, Grabavoy, Alvarez, Shelton, David Villa.

New York Red Bulls starting XI: Robles; Lawrence, Perrinelle, Miazaga, Duvall; Felipe, McCarty; Orella, Kijestan, Sam; Wright-Phillips.

Once again, hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's fixture. We are just little under a hour away from the start of the match.

At halftime, it's 1-0 for Houston following a goal by Óscar García in the 44th minute.

The players of both sides have now arrived at Red Bull Arena.

David Villa on Twitter: @Guaje7Villa: Everyone ready for the first NY Derby!!! Enjoy NewYorkers!!! Come on @NYCFC !!!

Just little over an hour left for kickoff of the first ever Hudson River Derby. In the meantime, it's still 0-0 between Toronto FC and the Houston Dynamo with halftime approaching.

For more information towards the rivalry, here's the preview written by our own Josef Leizerowitz as we are almost two hours away from kick-off as here is a live view of Red Bull Arena on a beautiful sunny day in Harrison, New Jersey. Under a sell-out crowd tonight, both supporter groups will defintely be in full force for this historical derby. More info on the significance of this match is written here. Lineups will be posted very shortly.

Top goalscorer of last season Bradley Wright-Phillips also will be grateful to be apart a big and new rivarly as this one. "Every great league has great rivalries. Man City-Man United, Liverpool-Everton, all the big cities have those kinds of rivalries. For New York to have one, it’s going to be really good. The old enemy, D.C. that’ s a nice one, we actually have a history with them, but I’m sure this one will be big for years to come.”

For the Red Bulls side, head coach Jesse Marsch had a lot to say about the match saying it was an important one since the schedule was announced. “When the schedule came out this year, this is the first game I looked at. I’m glad it’s in our stadium. I think we can set the tone right way in Red Bull Arena and make sure to put our stamp on this for years to come. This game will be good for the league and it will be good for years to come for the city.”

Defender Jason Hernandez also had this to say about the match given the amount of the times the player has played against the Red Bulls throughout his entire career in various MLS clubs. “I’ve gotten the chance to line up against that team a lot in my career. Wright-Phillips had a tremendous year last year and he’ll be one to watch, not just as a back four, but the team as a whole defending as a unit. Sacha is someone I know really well from my college days and professional days. They have an eye for goals and they’re pretty dynamic so it’s going to be on us to be connected and play with a sense of urgency and attention for 90 minutes.”

Head coach Jason Kreis said the team is confident and positive heading into tonight's match. ''Speaking with a lot of the guys, they’re confident with what they’re doing and the direction they’re headed in, as am I,” Kreis said. “We’ve said all along this is a process and it’s going to take some time. It’s probably taken a little longer than I expected, but it doesn’t change the feelings all of us had coming into this knowing it wouldn’t be a perfect situation right out of the gate.”

Both players and coaches from both sides have spoken highly about this match, not only on a rivarly level but also on the level of how big this match will be in terms of the season as a whole.

As NYCFC look to pick up their first ever away win in club history, Jason Kreis' side will be fully fit, especially with the return of David Villa, who is fully fit after he returned to the pitch last weekend against Seattle as a substitute, playing 36 minutes and registering five shots.

As far as defenders are concerned, it seems center back Ronald Zubar will be set to make his return to the side after returning to full training this week, as he has not played a single match since the first one against Sporting KC.

In team news, most of the Red Bulls squad continues to get back to full health. Jesse Marsch's team suffered a setback as it was announced earlier this week that midfielder Sal Zizzo will miss a few months with a fractured tibia. Zizzo, who appeared in all seven matches before his injury last week, shared the left midfielder role with Mike Grella for the beginning of the season. Zizzo was picked up by NYCFC in the expansion draft at the start of the season before being traded to the Red Bulls for goalkeeper Ryan Meara who left the club on a season long loan.

For NYCFC, their last match at home at Yankee Stadium was against the Seattle Sounders. It was a 3-1 loss on a brace from Obefemi Martins and a goal from Clint Dempsey, as well as a lone goal for the home side from Mehdi Ballouchy left another disapointing match for the team from the Bronx. For an in-depth report from the match, click here.

The match at Gillette Stadium broke an unbeaten streak of 7 matches, after two Revolution goals from Charlie Davies and Teal Bunbury made the difference, while Sacha Kljestan scored for the loan goal for the New York Red Bulls.

Meanwhile, the newest team to have entered MLS have not been having the best of starts for an expansion team. Currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, a new side with American international Mix Diskerud and World Cup winner and Spanish international David Villa have been struggling so far, as they have not won a single match since March 15th at Yankee Stadium against, ironically enough beating the Revs in a 2-0 win. A win for them would put them on 9 points, tying Toronto FC, who play later today against Houston.

For the home side, they have been in fine form ever since the start of the season having gone undefeated in all matches until that was put to an end last weekend in a 2-1 loss at New England, as they currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference. A win against their inner-city rivals would put them 3rd in the league with 16 points.

Well, this is it. The first ever meeting between sides from the NYC area to be contested in MLS history. The Red Bulls were a club founded in 1996 under the name the New York Metrostars while the team stationed in the Bronx is a side that only played their first MLS match two months ago.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of Major League Soccer. Our match today comes to you from Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ as the New York Red Bulls host their inner tri-state rivals New York City FC in what it is known today as the Hudson River Derby. My name is Roberto Rojas and I will be your host for today's action.