Maurice Edu: A Career Of Stardom

Maurice Edu has been a highly-touted soccer player throughout his life. He won the NCAA National Cup in 2005 with the Maryland Terrapins, was selected first overall in the 2007 MLS SuperDraft, and has now played the role of leader on multiple teams and participated in 46 Team USA matches.

Edu was born to a Nigerian mother and father, and grew up in Fontana, California. He decided to attend college at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, and played three seasons there from 2004 to 2006. Maurice was named First Team All-American in 2006, and soon after chose to forgo his senior year of eligibility and enter the 2007 MLS SuperDraft.

Toronto FC selected Edu with the first overall pick in the 2007 SuperDraft, however only spent a short time with the club. Edu still was able to claim 2007 Rookie of the Year honors. After the season, Edu traveled to Glasgow, Scotland to speak with representatives of Scottish Premier League club Rangers. Following a 2.6 million euro fee being paid, the two sides agreed on a five-year contract.

Edu played in only 12 matches his first season at Rangers, and still was able to win the league championship medal. However, Maurice tore a cruciate knee ligament that disabled him from entering the pitch in the Scottish Cup Final that season. After returning from that setback, Edu participated in four more games before being sidelined again, this time with ankle issues.

The next season, Edu won the league championship medal again. He participated in 15 matches that year, and in 2010, began UEFA Champions League play. Edu drew plaudits after his opening UCL performance against English giant Manchester United, and on October 20 that season, he scored a headed goal against Spanish side Valencia CF in a Champions League match. Sadly, it was equalized by an own goal that none other than Maurice Edu conceded.

In 2011 and 2012, the Gers experienced some financial problems, and soon entered liquidation. Edu was linked to rumors involving multiple professional organizations, but smartly waited until he could sign with Barclays Premier League team Stoke City.

Edu was only able to make a 10-minute stint with Stoke in a game against Liverpool, and after a coaching change by Stoke, sat out the rest of the season. Edu was then loaned to Turkish SüperLig club Bursaspor for 2013. Following that stint, Edu agreed to be a loanee to Philadelphia Union. The loan contract had a buying option, and after his first season back in the MLS, Maurice decided that he would stay in his home country and re-sign with Philadelphia and make his move permanent.

Maurice Edu has also spent sporadic sperts of time with the United States Men's National Team. He was named to the 2010 World Cup team, and played pretty decent soccer while a member. Edu has scored one goal in over 45 caps for USMNT.

Union are sure lucky to have Edu on their side, but as the club struggles to find any success in MLS play, Philadelphia must bring in other assets to compete and keep their captain happy.