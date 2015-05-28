Seattle Sounders Hold On As Pappa's Curling Wonder Pushes Conference Leaders Past Colorado Rapids

Marco Pappa scored his first goal of the season and the lone goal of the match to power Seattle past Colorado in their Wednesday night Major League Soccer contest. Pappa's goal was the first attained in 2015 by the Guatemalan midfielder, and unexpectedly came on a right-footed shot that curled in beautifully over the keeper. For a player who favors his left boot strongly, Mr. Marco's finesse strike is up there with the elite.

Sounders FC managed to pull off a convincing and satisfying win over Colorado on Wednesday, playing conservative ball once Pappa scored 15 minutes in. Seattle controlled possession of the soccer ball 76 percent of the time before the half time interval, a dominant figure. Sounders finished the match with 70% possession, and that stat really captured the prolific passing performed perpetually during the match. Their 426 passes in the first 45 minutes were the most in a half for an MLS club in 5 years.

The lineup entering this match changed a lot for manager Schmid of Seattle, as Obafemi Martins returned and inserted into the starting XI as well were Cristian Roldan, Leo Gonzalez, and Zach Scott. The defenders inserted played with solid chemistry, and as a unit, the back four prevented enough shots to limit the amount of saves keeper Stefan Frei had to make to 4. Those four saves were impressive, meaning Rapids had their chances, but fewer saves always equals a successful defensive performance. In this case, it led to Frei's league-leading 7th clean sheet of the season.

Marco Pappa struck gold in 15' when a cross from Roldan skipped its way to him. Pappa took a pair of dribbles and stuttered a bit before surprisingly making a right-footed kick. That kick turned out to be an incredibly nifty strike that snuck past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Clint Irwin into the back of the net for a magnificent golazo. The strike was the first score for Marco in 2015, but he has already recorded 5 assists to make up for his lack of goals.

Sounders never really tested Irwin too many times, but that one curled attempt by Pappa was enough to seal 3 more points for coach Sigi and his club. This is the 13th win for Seattle in 17 meetings all time with Colorado. Sounders FC had their number once again.

Colorado put up 13 shots on the night, but Sounders managed to stray away multiple dangerous chances to keep a clean sheet. The second half laziness nearly caught up with the back line.

Seattle have taken over first place in the Western Conference, now holding 23 points (7-2-3) to lead all MLS clubs. Colorado stay put with 13 points (2-7-3), staying the bottom dwellers of the West.