Toronto FC Forward Sebastian Giovinco Voted MLS Player of the Week

The former Juventus man has been living life well in Toronto since leaving Italy, making a huge impact for the Canadian club with his consistant performances.

The Designated Player was voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 13 by the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) after setting up two goals and hitting the net twice in a 3-1 win against the San Jose Earthquakes on the weekend.

Sebastian Giovinco has been nominated for the Etihad Airways Player of the Month as well, scoring two goals, which were both winners and adding three assists in the month of May. In the 11 matches that he's played in, he scored five times and assisted six goals, which puts him ninth on the goalscoring leader with six other players, including his teammate Jozy Altidore and tied for third with Seattle Sounders player Clint Dempsey on the assist leader table.

Giovinco's performances however were unable to get him an Italian National Team callup by manager and former manager of hus Antonio Conte for the upcoming international matches against Croatia in Euro 2016 qualification and a friendly against Portugal.

Toronto FC will now face DC United home and away and host NYCFC & Montreal Impact during the month of June.