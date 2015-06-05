Score Netherlands - United States in 2015 FIFA friendly (3-4)

Thank you for joining us here at VAVEL USA. I am Matthew Evans saying good night!

The VAVEL USA Man of the Match was originally going to be Klaas-Jan Huntelaar but the late dramatics did change that. It will go to Bobby Wood who scored the match-winner on the stroke of ninty minutes.

What a match. Two late goals from the United States to steal a 4-3 victory against the Netherlands in Amsterdam!

He goes on to say that the goal may have been the best moment of his career.

Danny Williams says it was "an unbelieveable game" to ESPN after the match.

A monumental victory in Amsterdam.

Raise your hand if you had the United States getting goals from Gyasi Zardes, John Brooks, Danny Williams, and Bobby Wood. Anybody with their hand up is lying right now! The United States had only scored one goal against the Netherlands in their history. Today they have scored four.

What a match. The United States showed something today that we have not seen in a while. Yes, the Dutch did back off the throttle a little bit after going up 3-1 but make no mistake, the United States earned this victory.

That may be the biggest win for the United States under manager Jurgen Klinsmann.

Full Time: United States 4, Netherlands 3

90+3': THERE IS THE FINAL WHISTLE!!!!

90+3': Davy Propper fires a shot wide of the net. That could be the final attempt for the Dutch.

90+2': The United States are rewarded for throwing numbers forward in the attack. Now they need to hold on.

90+1': Three minutes of stoppage time.

90': GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BOBBY WOOD!!!!!! OH MY GOSH!!!!! THE UNITED STATES STEAL THE WIN!!!!! Michael Bradley plays the ball to Morris who plays the ball across to Wood who does not miss!

90': SAVE!!! POST!!!! de Jong quickly on the other end gets a shot off that is saved by Guzan, the rebound bounces back to him and the ball is off the post

89'; GOAL!!!!! DANNY WILLIAMS!!!!! What a shot off the corner kick after the great play from Jordan Morris. 3-3!

87': Netherlands with some more sustained possession looking for an opening in the defense. de Jong fires a shot that is saved by Guzan.

85': Yellow Card - Gregory van der Wiel

85': Johnson plays it right into the wall. The ball bounces to Bradley who fires a first time shot that is blocked. Netherlands go out on the break but the cross field ball is played well out of the reach of the Dutch attacker.

84': A dangerous free kick coming for the United States.

83': Another long spell of possession for the Dutch. Blind plays the ball across the box to de Jong who falls down, he cannot get the shot off. The clearacne from Johnson hits de Jong, hit the crossbar and somehow stays out of the net. A crazy sequence.

80': United States Sub: Gyasi Zardes (Out), Jordan Morris (In)

80': MISS!!! Yedlin fights through a foul to play in a ball to Bobby Wood. Wood plays the ball off to Diskerud who fires his shot wide.

78': Netherlands Sub: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Jordy Clasie (Out), Luuk de Jong and Wesley Sneijder (In)

77': Depay in behind the defense but he is offside.

77': Nothing doing on the corner.

76': Netherlands in possession of the ball. Huntelaar with a shot that is deflected out for a corner. Wesley Sneijder is preping to come into the match.

74': The Dutch are having problems with the speed of Yedlin down the right side.

73': Bobby Wood with a shot that is saved by Cillessen. The United States are looking dangerous here.

70': GOAL!!!! JOHN BROOKS!!!! Tic-tac-toe from Brooks to Bradley to Yedlin to a wide open Brooks on the back post. 3-2 Netherlands

67': Bradley ball is cleared out and turns into a 3-on-1 for the Netherlands. The United States is able to recover before any damage is done.

66': Blind fouls Yedlin from behind. That will give the United States a free kick in a dangerous position.

65': United States Sub: Bobby Wood (In), Aron Johannsson (Out)

64': SAVE!!! Bradley plays a ball across the face of goal that misses Johannsson but falls to Zardes who fires a first time shot that is saved.

63': United States Sub: Danny Williams (In), Kyle Beckerman (Out)

63': SAVE! Depay plays a ball into Wijnaldum who gets a touch on it but Guzan makes a kick save.

62': Yedlin plays a ball in towards Johannsson but the forward is not able to get on the end of it.

61': Danny Williams is getting ready to enter the game.

60': The pace is slowing down as the Netherlands hold possession

58': Bradley fires a shot from the top of the box that rises over the bar.

56': Netherlands sub: Davy Propper (In), Robin van Persie (Out)

56': United States Sub: Mix Diskerud and DeAndre Yedlin (In), Alfredo Morales and Brek Shea (Out)

56': Cillessen comes off his line to deny Johannsson. A great headed ball from Chandler into the path of Johannsson but nothing doing.

55': Yedlin and Diskerud getting ready to come on.

54': Brad Guzan made a great save on Wijnaldum just before the goal was scored. Wijnaldum played the ball out to Huntelaar who took the shot that led to the goal.

53': GOAL!!! DEPAY!!!! Huntelaar fires a shot that deflects off of Depay, hit the post, and settles into the net. 3-1 Netherlands

50': The United States come right back on the attack. Chandler brings the ball inside and takes a shot that is palmed out by Cillessen. Brooks scores on the corner kick but a foul is called as he pushed off his defender.

49': GOAL!!!! HUNTELAAR!!!! Wow what a goal there, another powerful header in between Brooks and Orozco. What a cross from Narsingh. 2-1 Netherlands.

47': SAVE!!! Brad Guzan makes a big save on the header from van Persie. His backheel attempt is cleared off the line by Beckerman.

Netherlands Subs: Gregory van der Wiel, Luciano Narsingh (In), Daryl Janmaat, Quincy Promes (Out)

United States Sub: Michael Orozco (In), Ventura Alvarado (Out)

46': The United States kicks off, the second half is underway.

It has been a good showing in the first half for the United States. Some positives and some negatives, it will be interesting to see if the US can keep up their good play in the second half.

We will be back in a moment with halftime coverage.

Halftime: Netherlands 1, United States 1

45+1': MISS! Depay fires a shot wide as the halftime whistle blows.

45': Wijnaldum scores but the goal is waved off. Wijnaldum fouled Chandler which is how he was so wide open.

43': van Persie makes a good run, he looks to play Janmaat in on the wing but the ball is out for a goal kick.

41': Johannsson makes a great move to get behind the defense but Cillessen comes off his line to gather the ball.

39': Depay wastes a chance as he breaks past Chandler with his pace. He plays the ball back to van Persie instead of taking a shot which allows Beckerman to clear the ball after a recovery run.

38': Luciano Narsingh is down on the sidelines warming up. He could be a halftime sub.

36': Netherlands probing with possession looking for a chance to strike. The United States is holding serve defensively.

35': The pace is starting to pick up here.

33': GOAL!!!! GYASI ZARDES!!!!! What a great backpost ball from Fabian Johnson to find the streaking Zardes who gets a touch off the outside of his boot that deflects in the goal off Cillessen. 1-1

32': Depay with a looping shot off a corner kick that just misses over the crossbar.

29': Daryl Janmaat with some great dribbling to break through the United States defense. He leaves the ball to van Persie who misses his shot to the near post.

28': Huntelaar with some great positioning there to get in between Brooks and Alvarado for the goal.

27': GOAL!!!! Huntelaar gets on the end of a beautiful cross and heads the ball past Guzan. 1-0 Netherlands

26': MISS!!! Huntelaar gets behind John Brooks, who was way out of position, Huntelaar's shot is deflected out for a corner after Brooks makes a strong recovery run.

24': Blind with a free shot from the top of the 18 yard box. His shot is deflected out for another corner. The second attempt is played into the waiting gloves of Guzan.

24': Corner coming to the Netherlands.

22': SAVE!! Brek Shea is played in behind the defense, he fires a low shot that is blocked by Cillessen. Shea and Bradley collapse on the rebound but the keeper gets on top of it.

19': POST!!!! Michael Bradley gets a shot away that beat Cillessen but cannot beat the post. The ball falls to Johnson who sees his rebound effort ring the outside of the post. That would not have counted as Johnson was ruled offside.

18': A siege on the United States penalty area as the ball goes from side to side. Blind and Janmaat playing in dangerous crosses that the forwards cannot get to.

17': Alvarado with a beautiful tackle to deny a scoring chance for Wijnaldum. Depay played in a perfect ball to the feet of his intended target, Alvarado needed to be perfect with the tackle and he was.

16': SAVE!!! Cillessen with a kick save after the ball falls to Zardes in a very dangerous position. Johnson fires the rebound but it is gathered by the keeper.

15': Bradley puts in a good ball to the backpost by Wijnaldum gets to the ball before Zardes.

14': Chandler whips in a better cross that is headed out for the first US corner.

12': Bradley leads a break for the USA. He feeds the ball off to Chandler who blasts his cross waaaaaay over the bar and out for a goal kick. It looked like Bradley could have played in Johannsson just a few touches earlier for a good scoring chance.

11': Wijnaldum fires a shot from 20 yards out that is easily seen by Guzan. A great display of dribbling from Depay to open up the space for Wijnaldum

9': Cillessen gets down to his left to make a save on a low shot from Michael Bradley. The shot did come from 25 yards out but it was a test to the goalkeeper.

7': Morales with an effort from the top of the box that goes wide. The chance came after Gyasi Zardes' shot was deflected off of Daley Blind.

5': van Persie swings in a cross from a free kick near the sideline but Guzan makes the easy catch at the back post.

4': The United States is pressing the Dutch high in their own end.

3': SAVE! Brad Guzan makes a difficult save on a shot through traffic from Daryl Janmaat. He is able to gather the rebound as two Dutch fowards close quickly.

2': Both teams with some giveaways in the midfield in the first minute.

1': Netherlands get us underway, they are moving from left-to-right on your keyboard.

There is a bit of traveling support, a small pocket of red, white, and blue among the sea of Orange in the Amsterdam Arena.

It is time for the national anthems.

The teams are walking out onto the pitch. The United States will be wearing their blue kits. The Netherlands will be in white shirts, orange shorts, and white socks.

We are just moments away from kickoff in Amsterdam.

Speaking of PSV, they are the most represented club in the Dutch squad with seven players on the team. The most interesting note there is that all of them are under the age of 25.

Since going back to PSV, he has become the anchor to their defense leading PSV to their 22nd Dutch Eredivise Title and their first since the 2007-2008 season.

This writer is very interested to see Dutch center back Jeffrey Bruma. The 23-year-old played with Chelsea for six seasons (two in the academy, four with the first team). He spent a majority of his first team years out on loan with Leicester City and Hamburg. He never was able to break through with Chelsea so he was transferred to PSV Eindhoven.

Now that the lineups have been posted what are your thoughts?

The lineup is out for the Netherlands. (Diamond 4-4-2): Cillessen; Clasie, Bruma, Martins Indi, Janmaat; Blind; Wijnaldum, Promes; Depay; van Persie, Huntelaar

The lineup is out for the United States. (4-3-3) Guzan; Shea, Brooks, Alvarado, Chandler; Morales, Beckerman, Bradley; Zardes, Johannsson, Johnson

And we welcome you into our live coverage of the United States Men's National Team. We should be receiving the lineups at any moment. What do you think the starting eleven will look like?

One thing of note for the Dutch is just how young but experienced their squad is. Their current squad has an average age of 25.1 years with 22.96 caps average. 16 of their players are 25 or younger with nine of those players holding at least 10 caps. This team will be good for years to come.

The Netherlands comes into tonight’s match in the middle of their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign. As of now, they are not in the spot they’d like to be sitting in 3rd place in Group A behind the Czech Republic and Iceland. They will have a good chance to gain some ground with an away match against Latvia next week while the two nations ahead of the Dutch face off in Reykjavik.

(4-4-2 Diamond) Guzan; Yedlin, Evans, Brooks, Shea; Beckerman; Diskerud, Williams; Bradley; Johannsson, Zardes

Jurgen Klinsmann looks to be leaning towards a straight 4-4-2 or a diamond 4-4-2 formation if his last three matches are to be trusted. This writer is a big fan of the tight midfield used by the United States in the last few matches. The wingbacks are not running up the backs of the outside mids with the mids being tucked more into the middle. With players like Yedlin and Shea at fullback, look for Klinsmann to go with this formation once again.

Projected Lineup:

Youngsters are the name of the game at the striker spot as Jurgen Klinsmann called in five players all under the age of 24. Jordan Morris, Aron Johannsson, Bobby Wood, Juan Agudelo, and Gyasi Zardes are the five men called in.

Reading midfielder Danny Williams gets another call into camp after making a rare start for the USMNT back in March against Switzerland. He will join Michael Bradley, Kyle Beckerman, Alfredo Morales, Mix Diskerud, Miguel Ibarra, and Fabian Johnson in the midfield.

Some familiar faces are peppered in with some stout veterans on the squad. Young defenders DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks, and Ventura Alvarado are all with the squad. Major League Soccer provides two of the other defenders as Brad Evans makes his return to the National Team along with Brek Shea of Orlando City SC.

Jones and Altidore are both out via injury, while Dempsey is at home with his wife preparing for the birth of a child.

Some big names on the National Team scene are not with the squad for a number of different reasons. Players like Matt Besler, Omar Gonzalez, Jermaine Jones, Alejandro Bedoya, Graham Zusi, Chris Wondolowski, Jozy Altidore, and Clint Dempsey will all be watching from home.

Looking at the 22-man squad for the friendlies with Netherlands and Germany, it is a solid group consisting of players who all have a shot to make an impact with the team during the Gold Cup.

There are two more friendlies ahead of the Gold Cup. The United States will take on Germany next Wednesday before taking on Guatemala on July 3rd in Nashville, Tennessee.

Right now, the United States is in preparation for a big 2015 which will see them attempt to defend their CONCACAF Gold Cup Title in July. They will also begin World Cup Qualifying in the fall.

The United States does have a positive streak when it comes to matches in Europe. They have scored at least one goal in the last five matches. Scoring in Europe has been difficult for the Americans all-time; they have 86 total goals in 90 previous matches and have been shut out 38 times.

Their current streak is not very good as they have won one match in their last eight matches on the continent, which was a 1-0 victory in the Czech Republic back on September 3rd, 2014.

Playing in Europe has always been a struggle for the United States. This will be their 91st match all-time on European soil with a total record of 20 wins, 11 draws, and 59 losses.

These nations last met on in March of 2010 at the Amsterdam Arena where goals from Dirk Kuyt and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar in the first 73 minutes gave the Dutch a well-known “dos a cero” lead over the Americans. Carlos Bocanegra finally gave the United States a goal against the Dutch in the 88th with a header off a free kick from DaMarcus Beasley. Late attempts to pull level were unsuccessful.

This will be the fourth meeting all-time between the United States and the Netherlands. It is also the third time they have met in Europe. The United States has never beaten the Netherlands and in fact has been outscored six to one in those previous three matches.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the United States Men’s National Team. The challenge is a tough one today as the United States plays their first of two June matches in Europe. The Amsterdam Arena is the setting with the Netherlands as the opponent. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for today’s match.