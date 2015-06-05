Philadelphia Union Look To Continue Good Run Of Form Against New York City FC

The Philadelphia Union, winners of 3 of their last 4 games, play expansion side New York City FC on Saturday at 7PM EST at PPL Park (TV: YES, TCN, MLS LIVE). This will be the third and final match between the two sides as the Union have taken 4 points from the previous two.

What will be the keys for the Union? Here are a few to keep in mind.

Fabinho and Sheanon Williams need to continue to control the flanks

To put it bluntly, Fabinho and Williams have played some of their best soccer in a Union jersey in the last few weeks. Both have played well and allowed the Union to get back to their roots of playing on the counter attack. The Union are at their best when their wings are able to able to lead a counter.

Fabinho, who is known more for his offensive game, has controlled the flanks defensively and been in the right place at the right time for crucial defensive tackles. Yes, he does sometimes get caught up too far on offense but this is not the Fabinho that most Union fans are accustomed to.

Williams has started to show again why he was on the radar for a call-up to the US National Team. His reemerging ability to send in dangerous crosses has given the offense something to feed off of on the counter.

In the beginning of the season, the Union were a counter attacking team who could not counter attack. With the continuing good play of both, Williams and Fabinho, the Union are able to now lead a very potent counterattack. ​

Both players will need to control the flanks with good passing against NYCFC for the Union to have a good chance for 3 points.

The Union are dangerous when Cristian Maidana and Vincent Nougeira are both on the field

About to be 4-3-3 with Nogueira starting. 0-5-0 all other games. RT @usarsnl Where was this Union team earlier this year? Great form lately. — Matthew Doyle (@MLSAnalyst) June 4, 2015

Nougeira and Maidana both have struggled to find meaningful minutes on the field together. Now that they are both healthy to start, their play in the middle of the field is starting show why people thought the Union would be dangerous this season. In Wednesday's game, Maidana was absolutely everywhere on the field and gave the Crew defense problems all night. His touches and passes are displayed below

On Wednesday, despite starting in the center, Maidana had touches and passes from everywhere in the attacking half of the field. His creativity creates numerous chances for shots on net and goals.

Nogueira, playing in the deep-lying playmaker role, is also another key in the midfield as well. Not only did he score a nice chip-in goal from around 35 yards out, but he was also key at taking the ball from the center of the field and distributing out to the wings where the Union have been getting their counter attack started.

This pairing of Nogueira and Maidana works well because Nogueira is able to find Maidana in an advanced role up the field. Then, Maidana can either cut outside and then fire a cross inside or drop it off to the wingers to fire in a cross in the box.

Injuries:

MLS has posted the injury reports for this week.

NYCFC will be missing midfielder Javier Calle (adductor strain), defender Josh Williams (adductor injury), Khiry Shelton (MCL Sprain) and Ned Grabavoy (pelvis injury) are both doubtful as well for the game Saturday. Midfielder Mix Diskerud is also out due to his call-up to the United States Men's National Team for their friendlies against the Netherlands and Germany.

The Union have some question marks as well. Defender Steven Vitoria, forward Conor Casey, forward Antoine Hoppenot, defender Ethan White, and forward Fernando Aristegueta are all questionable for Saturday's game.

Overall Remarks

The Union will luck out by not having to face Diskerud or rookie phenom Khiry Shelton but will suffer due to the possible loss of Aristegueta. However, the current play of the rejuvinated CJ Sapong should be able to negate that loss. Philadelphia's defense will need to be alert when guarding world-class striker David Villa.

This is a game the Union should win. With a beleaguered opponent, this is the perfect opportunity for the Union to grab three points and solidify their momentum going forward in the season.