2015 Women's World Cup: Can Pia Sundhage Lead Sweden To First World Cup Title?

Sweden begins World Cup Play on June Eighth against Nigeria, before that matchup, let's look at the team, and their chances to win.

Sweden is coached by Pia Sundhage, who should be familiar to United States soccer fans as she coached the US Women in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Following the 2012 Olympics, she was appointed the head coach of Sweden, and led her team to a semifinal loss to Germany in the 2013 European Championships.

One player to keep an eye on is Midfielder Caroline Seger, who is the link between the attackers and defenders. She is described as "Excellent range of passing and positional sense, and plenty of bite in the tackle."

Sweden is ranked #5 in the FIFA world rankings, and is looked at as one of the potential favorites in the tournament. Their group is tough though, as they have the United States, Australia, and Nigeria in their group. All of those games will be good challenges for Sweden, who qualified thanks to only conceding one goal while remaining undefeated in qualifying.

They don't have a very good track record in the World Cup, however as they have made six appearances, but have no titles. The farthest they have ever advanced is in 2003 when they lost to Germany in the Finals. Their road to the title starts on Monday afternoon when they face Nigeria.