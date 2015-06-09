Score Spain - Costa Rica 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup (1-1)

That's all I've got, thanks for joining me for this afternoon's Group E action from the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. Keep checking back for the latest news from the Women's World Cup right here with VAVEL USA. I've been Liam McMahon, goodbye for now.

Diaz will be the one writing the headlines, but Vero also showed what she can do with a couple of spellbinding runs and mindblowing passes. Here's hoping we hear more from these two stars going forward in the tournament.

While most had expected Cruz to be the star for Costa Rica, today it was Diaz, who undoubtedly was woman of the match for her starring role in goal.

That's a terrific result for Costa Rica, who really could have been beaten by two or three goals today if Spain had had their shooting boots on.

90+3' Acosta is down now and she will require some treatment. Costa Rica says no thanks, and the referee blows for full time.

90+2' Torrejon lofts a cross into the box which takes a deflection and is gathered in by, you guessed it, Diaz.

90+1' Losada takes an attacking free kick for Spain, and after a flick on it too is gathered in by Diaz.

90' Spain still searching for a winner and Borja has a strike which is well handled by Diaz. Three additional minutes coming now.

89' Corraderra makes a run down the right wing, but she holds on to the ball for too long and is dispossessed.

88' SUBSTITUTION COSTA RICA MELISSA HERRERA OFF GABRIELA GUILLEN ON

87' Pablos now dances down the left wing and cuts the ball back onto her left foot and looks to finish inside the far post, but her strike goes just wide. How have Spain not scored again?

86' Borja with a great run down the left and then she cuts a cross back across the face of goal which finds Losada, and she floats one for the top corner. Diaz manages to claw it out for a corner.

85' Correderra goes on a mazy run down the right wing before floating a ball into the box that Sanchez clears.

84' SUBSTITUTION SPAIN JENNIFER HERMOSO OFF PRISCILA BORJA ON

84' Spain with an attacking free kick now and the ball is only half cleared and falls to the feet of Vero! She looks to turn and shoot in one motion, but her strike sails over the bar. Tough chance that.

82' There's another great chance for Spain. Landa whips in a cross that makes it all the way through the box to the feet of Correderra, and her shot takes a deflection as it goes over. Somehow, the ref misses that and awards a goal kick.

81' Vero with another great piece of skill to pick out Pablos in space down the left wing and she puts in a good cross, but Diaz claims it well.

80' SUBSTITUTION COSTA RICA CAROLINA VENEGAS OFF CRISTIN GRANADOS ON

79' Saenz is down now after a sequence of good tackles.

78' Replays show that there could well have been a penalty given for that tackle from Sanchez.

77' Pablos is in again and Sanchez comes in a with barnstorming challenge. She needed to get that one just right, but she did.

76' Cruz had slipped Venegas in on goal but the flag came up for offside. How close that was.

76' The corner is worked short, and Diaz can claim the eventual cross easily.

75' Great chance for Costa Rica at one end and then Spain with a counter attack at the other end and the Spanish will have a corner kick.

74' SUBSTITUTION COSTA RICA MARIA BARRANTES OFF KARLA VILLALOBOS ON

73' Vero is down now for Spain after a hard collision. Hopefully she just got the wind knocked out of her.

72' SUBSTITUTION SPAIN MARTA CORREDERRA ON SONIA BURMUDEZ OFF

71' Herrera is down now with an apparent head injury, and the stretcher is coming out. This does not look good.

70' A rare Costa Rican attack created by Cruz comes to nothing.

69' Spain now with a nice combination of passes and Landa finds herself in space on the left wing, but her cross is well held by Diaz.

68' Starting to get the sense that Spain won't find a winner by sending in cross after cross after cross. They'll need to play through the lines and keep it on the ground more.

67' It's all Spain at the moment, they're send wave after wave of attacks forward. But, it's still 1-1 and Costa Rica are defending well as a unit.

66' Burmudez played in behind again, and Saenz tackles the ball out for a corner.

65' Burmudez with a lovely piece of skill to create space for herself down the left wing, and she then whips a great cross in from Pablos before Barrantes tackles the ball away.

64' Vero has really stepped up her game in this second half, she's looking like a potential match winner. Will she produce another moment of magic?

63' SUBSTITUTION SPAIN CELIA JIMENEZ OFF RUTH GARCIA ON

62' So close to a goal there! Vero with a stunning run slicing through the defense before slipping in Burmudez. She looked to bend the ball inside the far post with the outside of her left foot, and the ball wouldn't quite curl back inside the post. Great move.

61' Great ball played in there, and a weak punch from Tirapu manages to clear it.

60' Alvarado hacked down there, here comes an attacking set piece.

59' Speed of the game slowing down momentarily, can Costa Rica get back into it now?

58' Spain come forward with another lightning quick break, but once again Sanchez steps forward and cuts it out. She's been terrific.

57' Pablos whips in an early ball that is cleared out for a corner. It finds the head of Hermoso, but she can't generate any power on it.

56' Starting to seem like just a matter of time until Spain score now...

55' Fantastic move from Spain. Jimenez strode forward, fed the ball inside to Losada who fed Burmudez, who in turn back heeled it to Hermoso. She cut inside and looked to shoot but her strike was blocked.

53' Costa Rica penalized for handball, and Spain will look to build again.

52' Really looking like the start of the first half out here. Spain are swarming, pressing high and looking to attack quickly whenever they get the chance.

51' Spain really looking to get on the front foot and attack whenever they can since the restart.

50' Hermoso with a shocking miss! Oh what a chance that was! Spain came forward with a lightning quick break, and Vero is in behind. She beats two players off the dribble and unselfishly squares the ball for Hermoso in the middle of the box, but her strike slices wide. Dreadful effort.

49' Losada takes an attacking free kick for Spain, and it's a dangerous free kick that is well cleared. Seconds later, Pablos has a headed chance that goes wide.

48' Pablos has a hit from distance, but it's well high and wide.

47' Would she have finished that on grass...?

46' Bermudez with a great cross across the face of goal that picked out Hermoso, who somehow could not finish. Should be 2-1.

Vero and Cruz, our two stars, have each been important and shown some classy touches, but neither has had a "match-winning moment" yet. Will it come in the second half?

A good performance from both teams in that first half. Spain were marginally the better side, but the scoreline at the moment is fair to both sides, and they'll each be hopeful of stealing all three points in the second half.

45+2' Losada came forward with a final dangerous run, but it was never more than a half chance. The whistle blows, and we are headed to halftime.

45+1' Another Spanish attack comes to nothing. Will we see one more chance created this half?

45' Spain have had 52% of the possession but it's felt like more just because of how much time they've spent in the Costa Rican half of the pitch. Two additional minutes coming.

44' Yellow Card Celia Jimenez (Spain)

44' Burmudez takes the free kick, but her effort is disappointing and goes well over the bar.

42' L. Rodriguez is down holding her left leg and she'll receive treatment. Once she's back up, Spain will have a dangerous free kick from an attacking position.

41' Jimenez with a great overlapping run down the right wing, but her cross is cleared. Strong defensive effort from the Costa Ricans thus far.

40' Herrera is away down the right wing, but somehow the Costa Ricans can't find her. Maybe the pass would have come off if they were playing on grass...

39' Sanchez with a great defensive header, and she wins a foul at the same time.

38' Vero with a spellbinding run and pass out to Hermoso on the right wing, but nothing comes of it.

36' Costa Rica have really grown into the match after Spain dominated the opening quarter of an hour.

35' L. Rodriguez and Cruz combine again really well, but again the cross is well cut out.

34' Herrera with a dangerous ball into the box at the end of a flowing counter attack created by Cruz. Nothing comes of it, but that's a good move.

33' Dangerous ball into the box there, took a really awkward bounce but eventually Tirapu gets a hold of it.

32' L. Rodriguez with some strong play on the left side that wins a free kick.

31' Pablos now looks like to cut inside off the right wing, and has a hit from distance that Diaz holds well.

30' Pablos with a great searching ball in towards Vero, but Sanchez cuts it out well. She's had a good match so far.

29' L. Rodriguez looks to bomb down the left wing again, but this time can't quite get her feet sorted and loses the ball.

28' Alvarado with a great shooting chance, but her strike sails wide of the far post. Good chance.

27' As I typed that, Pablos was played in behind the defence and only a great last ditch challenge from Sanchez prevented her from having a shooting chance.

26' We promised you fluency from the Spanish attack, and Burmudez and Pablos have swapped wings. Will this lead to more chances?

25' Costa Rica looking to attack, but Paredes is fouled to relieve the pressure.

24' Hermoso looks to play in Burmudez, but some good defending from Acosta leads to a goal kick.

23' Pablos with some good work to win another corner, and it nearly found its way into the back of the net after Putellas got a head to it.

22' Vero back on the pitch after a minute with the magic spray.

21' Vero is on the sideline receiving treatment right now, looks to have a taken a knock to her knee.

20' A nice little ebb and flow starting to develop, as both teams take turns attacking.

19' We've seen a lot of teams thus far who just want to play the ball in the air, and don't seem to have the patience for slow, possession-based build up play. It's nice to see two teams who want to play it on the ground.

18' Dangerous backpass to Tirapu there, but she got the ball away before Herrera could close her down.

17' Costa Rica look content to get nine or ten players behind the ball and let Spain knock it around.

16' After those crazy couple of minutes, everyone's just trying to settle back into a normal pattern of play.

15' What an incredible passage of play that was! We could be in for a barn burner here.

14' GOAL COSTA RICA! Raquel Rodriguez with the goal! Oh what a response that is! Incredible scenes here! Lexi Rodriguez went on a barnstorming run down the left and then cut the ball back across the face of goal for her fellow Rodriguez to slot home.

13' GOAL SPAIN! It's a goal for Victoria Losada! Spain have certainly been the better team thus far. After a short corner, Pablos whipped a ball in to the feet of Losada who turned and curled a strike inside the far post.

12' Spain with a nice piece of passing play there, and they win a free kick.

11' Diaz goes up for the ball, and fumbles it. It's loose in the box, but R. Rodriguez managed to hold off Vero and clear the ball. Great defending there.

10' Burmudez hacked down outside the left hand side of the box. Dangerous free kick coming here.

9' Venegas with a poor touch that gifts Spain a throw in.

8' Very little rhythm early on, but lots of energy and pressing. Spain definitely off to the better start.

7' Spain pressing high early and marking Cruz individually, looking to force the Costa Ricans into hoofing the ball long.

6' Losada has a chance to shoot from distance, but it's a disappointing effort and nothing comes of it.

5' Paredes wins the header off the corner, and forces Diaz into a decent save.

4' Early ball sent into the box towards Boquete, who goes by Vero and that's how I'll refer to her, but it runs just over her head. Pablos picks up the ball and her cross is blocked out for a corner.

3' Nearly a catastrophic mistake across the back line from Costa Rica, but nothing comes of it for Spain.

2' Pablos and Losada combine well as they look to spring Spain's first attack of the match, but nothing comes of it.

1' Both teams just looking to settle into play and get over the early nerves they're both feeling here.

We'll be getting underway a couple minutes late, because Costa Rica was late to arrive in the tunnel. Meanwhile, both teams are receiving final words of wisdom in team huddels. As they break, it's time to begin.

Incredible to see how much it means to both teams to be making their Women's World Cup debuts as both anthems play. With those out of the way, we're about to get started.

Really poorly attended match, I'd be surprised if there are 10,000 people here. Doesn't seem a stretch to say this is the worst attended match of the tournament thus far.

Nearly match time here. The teams are in the tunnel, about to come out for the anthems.

For those of you who might not speak Spanish, "Nuestras Estrellas" translates to "Our Stars". Of course, the visual aspect puts an added emphasis on the "ella" aspect, as "ella" is the Spanish feminine pronoun equivalent of "she".

While they have never been as popular as their male counterparts, it's been incredible to see how the Spanish team have been embraced in the lead up to this match. A number of the team's stars are featuring prominently on the cover of leading Madrid-based sports newspaper Marca. See below.

It will be interesting to see what the attendance looks like at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal today. While there have been sellouts for US and Canadian matches thus far, other crowds have disappointed. The Olympic Stadium is the largest host venue at this tournament, and they had more than 63,00o present for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League a couple months back.

We're now just 30 minutes away from the start of this match. What are you guys expecting to see from this match? Will Shirley Cruz or Veronica Boquete steal the headlinges? Let me know in the comments section here or hit me up on Twitter: @liam_mcmahon_11

While Shirley Cruz will be expected to be the creator for Costa Rica, we also could see a player for Las Ticas who could go on to be even better than she is. Gloriana Villalobos, at the tender age of 15, has made the squad for Costa Rica. She has already played for her national team at the U-17 and U-20 level, and made her first senior appearance last year at just 14 years of age. Will we get the chance to see her today?

Costa Rica Starting XI: Diaz (GK); Saenz, Sanchez, Acosta, L. Rodriguez; Cruz, Alvarado, R. Rodriguez, Herrera; Venegas, Barrantes

Spain Starting XI: Tirapu (GK); Landa, Paredes, Torrejon, Jimenez; Putellas, Losada, Hermoso, Boquete, Burmudez; Pablos

They will be led by goalkeeper Dinnia Diaz, who may be only 5 foot 6 inches tall, but played the hero in qualifying, saving three shots in a penalty shootout during the CONCACAF semifinals last year to seal their place in Canada. Midfielder Shirley Cruz will be the creative hub of this team, and plays in Europe for Paris Saint-Germain.

Today, Las Ticas will look to improve from their last important performance against a top class team. While they fell to pieces against the USWNT last year during the CONCACAF Qualifying Championship game, having already qualified, they will certainly be hoping it's a different story this afternoon.

Las Ticas too look to play a fluid approach when they can, but they also have the ability to adapt. Their 4-4-2 formation yields itself to sit back and absorb pressure when it needs to, and then to transition quickly and counter attack. Additionally, they're able to try and put a stranglehold on teams by controlling possession or float long balls in over the top. Expect to see a number of varied approaches throughout this match.

Once again, hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of today's Group E action. Having looked at Spain already, let's turn our attention to Costa Rica.

While Boquete is the creative hub of this team, she is not the primary goalscorer. That job falls to forward Sonia Bermudez Tribano, who scored 10 goals across 10 appearance during UEFA qualifying. Although she had a rather bit part role at the 2013 European Championships, at which Spain made the quarterfinals, she has taken on a much more central role recently and now has 26 goals for the senior team.

Spain will be led on the pitch by attacking midfielder Veronica Boquete. The 28 year old, who has 30 goals in 45 appearances for the senior team and won the 2004 UEFA U-19 European Championship, has enjoyed a professional career odyssey that has taken her all over the place. American fans, and in particular WSL and now NWSL fans may be familiar with her from her time back in 2010 with the Buffalo Flash and the Chicago Red Stars, then in 2011 with the Philadelphia Independence and finally in 2014 with the Portland Thorns. To complete what appeared to be a goal of hers to play in all of the top women’s leagues in the world, after playing with the Thorns she went on to play in Germany with 1. FFC Frankfurt, and scored seven goals for them in 21 appearances last term. Her performances were impressive enough that she recently transferred to Bayern Munich, and will be joining up with them once the Women’s World Cup is over.

The Spanish women go by the same nickname as their male counterparts, La Roja, and they will be coming out lining up in a formation similar to regular watchers of the women’s game: 4-2-3-1. However, it won’t be a rigid formation like that deployed by many teams in the tournament. No, they won’t drop back to defend with two banks of four the second they turn over possession. This Spanish side is built to play expansive, expressive football. All three players who operate in behind the striker are wingers, and they interchange seamlessly. While the official FIFA released lineup may attempt to show a left winger, a right winger and a trequartista, expect all three players to pop up in all three positions on several occasions.

While it will undoubtedly be thrilling to see what both teams can do in their FIFA Women’s World Cup debuts, many people all over the world have been counting down the days until they can get a proper look at this Spanish team. Largely because of the reputation that the men’s team has built, the idea of a technical, quick passing team out of the Iberian peninsula is a thrilling one. While no one is expecting to see them come out and play tiki-taka, this writer cannot wait to see what they will bring to the table.

Much like the Spanish Women’s National Team has experienced success which has coincided with the success their men’s national team has enjoyed, the same has happened for Costa Rica. Their men’s national team had their best ever summer in 2014, when they were never beaten and exited the World Cup after losing on penalties in the quarterfinals. While the men were making headlines, the women qualified for their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup and have continued climbing up the FIFA rankings, finally peaking at 37, an all-time high.

However, much like the men’s team, their women’s team has enjoyed a renaissance. As the men’s team awoke and won three major tournaments in a row (2008 European Championship, 2010 FIFA World Cup, 2012 European Championship), the women have gradually improved their FIFA ranking and this year they finally broke the top 15 barrier and qualified for their first ever Women’s World Cup. While it may have taken them 27 years to qualify for their first cup, they did it in dominating fashion, going undefeated across 10 qualifying matches and scoring 42 goals while only conceding twice.

Spain have long been underachievers in international football. It always seemed that their men’s teams would make runs into the knockout stages of World Cups and European Championships while producing global superstars, but then fall to pieces at the crucial moment. However, their underachievement was nothing compared to that of their women’s team, who have only just qualified for their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Just like it was yesterday when Cameroon demolished Ecuador, today’s match features TWO Women’s World Cup debutants. While Spain and Costa Rica have made a lot of noise on the men’s international stage recently, today it is their women’s teams which take center stage.



Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of today’s 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica. My name is Liam McMahon, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this match. So, sit back, relax and enjoy some quality football.