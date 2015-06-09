2015 Copa America Preview: Hosts Chile - The Dark Horses For American Supremacy
Chile host the 2015 Copa America and look to prove doubters wrong in this American race to success.

SANTIAGO -- Chile are ready to take the Copa America field (or pitch, if you so desire) by storm. Or by canine swarm, as Gary "The Pitbull" Medel will be leading the aggresively-spirited Chilean squad to a shot at a Copa America victory run. La Roja are going all in for this one. Even if it means spilling some of their red blood flow.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli has a fresh-looking roster at his disposal for this year's Copa. Winger Alexis Sánchez is coming off a near-legendary first season at Premier League club Arsenal, in which he was voted the PFA Fans' Player of the Season. Keeper Claudio Bravo won the Zamora trophy in his first campaign with FC Barcelona, and he also was successful in winning a treble (although he did not play in the UEFA Champions League, backup Marc-André Ter Stegen was in goal). Pretty impressive players to lead a team, huh?

Midfielder Arturo Vidal disappointed against Bravo and Barça during last week's UCL final, but has maintained a consistent presence in the midfield. He will be crucial in rounding out the pressuring 4-3-1-2 formation that Sampaoli has been using.

“We’ve been able to work on our planned tasks, we have brought the players who have played less to the same physical and footballing level as those who saw more action in the season, it’s all been positive."

That El Salvador match played out as expected, as La Roja casually and facilely dealt with the minimal disturbances brought about by La Selecta. The Copa America head-to-head matches will indubitably be tougher and less slipshod, but Chile should be up for the task.

The final Copa America squad was released a few weeks back, and no bolts from the blue (or red, again with the crappy puns) were divulged. The international roster is so reminiscent of the 2014 World Cup squad that well-nigh took down hosts Brazil in a Round of 16 knockout match that was decided by inches. After an offsides violation negated a Chile goal earlier in the match, La Roja left stunned after Gonzalo Jara's PK clanked off the inside post and out to send Brazil to the Round of 8. But Chile, no matter how flustered, had made their statement. La Roja meant business.