Copa America Group B Preview: Rio de La Plata Rivals Look To Make An Impact

As we approach the eve of the tournament for the 44th edition of the world's oldest international tournament, the 2015 Copa America in Chile, we take a look at one of the groups for CONMEBOL's biggest tournament as stars like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero, Edinson Cavani, Falcao, James Rodriguez, and much more that will feature for their respective national teams as they look to lift South America's most glorious prize, book their spot to represent all of South America in the Confederations Cup in two years in Russia and prepare themselves for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers later in October.

Argentina- 14 time champions of the Copa America (Eliminated in the Quarterfinals by Uruguay on penalties in 2011, Last win: 1993)

This is the tournament for Lionel Messi and company. Following their World Cup run that saw them get into the final only to lose to Germany due to a Mario Götze goal, head coach Gerardo ''Tata'' Martino will be looking to unite this team as they are favorites to win the tournament and come in having won all but two of their matches since the World Cup. History plays a role in this side as well.

La Albiceleste have not won a Copa America or even a senior title in any competition since 1993 in Ecuador and will be looking to break that 22 year curse in Chile this time around. This squad have 7 seven players that did not make the World Cup team last year but have 16 were in the last Copa America on home soil four years ago with an attack that on paper and on the pitch is undoubtably the best attacking depth in all of South America. With the return of Carlos Tevez to the national team since that disappointing run on home soil in the Copa four years ago, Messi, Aguero, and Di Maria, along with many others will be looking to make amends from last summer's run to achieve a senior title, but before looking to win their group. For more on a preview on Argentina, click here.

Expected Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sergio Romero; Pablo Zabaleta, Nicolas Otamendi, Ezequiel Garay, Marcos Rojo; Javier Mascherano, Fernando Gago; Lionel Messi, Javier Pastore, Angel Di Maria; Sergio Agüero

Uruguay- 15 time champions (Last one: 2011 as they won 3-0 against Paraguay)

Right above their rivals Argentina for the most Copa Americas are their Rio de La Plata rivals, Uruguay, the defending champions. The two time world champions made it to the Round of 16 last summer in Brazil, due to the huge influence of FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez. However, because of his biting incident with Giorgio Chiellini in the World Cup, he remains suspended as he will continue to serve a nine-match ban in international football, leaving veterans Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin to headline manager Oscar Tabarez's squad.

The attack is mostly held down by Cavani, who is still an excellent player, but Uruguay struggle to reliably create chances for him in dangerous areas thanks to a midfield that's often left Celeste fans disappointed of late as a part of a rebuilding process. However, the process has been working well and will look to be as dangerous for the upcoming qualifiers and the Copa, the defensive line looks promising as Godin will lineup with his teammate for club and country José Giménez on the backline. They will look to beat their rivals and the other two nations to qualify out of this group as they look to advanced further to give the fans something great to talk about. For more on Uruguay, click here.

Expected lineup (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera; Maxi Pereira, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Alvaro Pereira; Nicolas Lodeiro, Alvaro Gonzalez, Carlos Sanchez, Cristian Rodriguez; Christian Stuani, Edinson Cavani

Paraguay- two time champions (1953 & 1979) (In 2011: lost in the final to Uruguay 3-0)

They've endured four managers in four years since Martino, who coached La Albirroja to the final having won a single match before being completely outplayed by Uruguay in the River Plate Stadium, saw things go absolutely bad for the Paraguayan national team as they finished dead bottom of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification standings. Now it's time for manager Ramon Diaz to try to inspire his team to bigger and brighter things, hopefully starting with an impressive showing in the Copa, as a test for the upcoming World Cup Qualifying.

Players like Roque Santa Cruz, Lucas Barrios, Justo Villar and Nelson Haedo Valdez will be looking to make an impact as veterans on this side, however the main player to watch will have to be Derlis Gonzalez of FC Basel. Quick with the ball and very technical, he can be one of the tournament's best young players as they look to make an impact to make a surprise yet again as a possible runner up in their group of getting the best third place spots. For more of a preview on Paraguay, click here.

Expected Lineup (4-4-2 diamond): Justo Villar; Ivan Piris, Paulo da Silva, Pablo Aguillar, Miguel Samudio; Victor Caceres, Nestor Ortigoza, Osmar Molinas, Osvaldo Martinez; Lucas Barrios, Roque Santa Cruz

Jamaica- (first ever appearance in the Copa)

In their maiden Copa America as one of the two invitees from CONCACAF in this year's edition, while they are the minnows of their group, the Reggae Boyz will look to make an impact as a huge shock in this tournament having been drawn in that tough group. While they might be just happy to be here, they can still show why they are regarded as one of the best in CONCACAF.

A side that defends deep and has some players capable of showing explosive pace on the counter, including Vancouver Whitecaps' Darren Mattocks, can surely become the star player for this national team. The only CONMEBOL team to play the reigning Caribbean Cup champions recently is a decent Venezuela side, who Jamaica beat 2-1 back in March. Any good result to pick up points can make their fans very happy on the island, as they look to not get embarrassed and to prove the doubters wrong. For more on Jamaica, click here.

Schedule:

Saturday, June 13

Uruguay vs. Jamaica in Antofagasta, 3 p.m.

Argentina vs. Paraguay in La Serena, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

Paraguay vs. Jamaica in Antofagasta, 5 p.m.

Argentina vs. Uruguay in La Serena, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Uruguay vs. Paraguay in La Serena, 3 p.m.

Argentina vs. Jamaica in Viña del Mar 5:30 p.m.