Score Chile - Ecuador in Copa America 2015 (2-0)

You can stay tuned at VAVEL USA for all your Copa America coverage and coverage of the Ecuadorian and Chilean National Soccer Clubs.

This has been quite an exciting sequence of events. For all your live prematch, midmatch, and postmatch commentary and updates, I've been Zach Drapkin. Have a great evening and remainder of Copa America in Chile this year, everyone. This is Drap, signing off on VAVEL USA.

What a win for Chile. To open their home Copa America in 2015, they play vintage Sampaoli football and as a result, break through after half time to emerge with a 2-0 victory. Now Ecuador are in the hole, and La Roja are in prime position to lead Group A.

Not many saves for the keepers. 2 for Dominguez, 1 in the clean sheet for Zamora Trophy winner Claudio Bravo.

Lots of fouls and bookings in this one. The double yellow leading to a red for Matias Fernandez of Chile, and two other yellows in this one.

Final Stats:

Chile just grabbed a crucial 3 points here. What a win, and in great, scrappy, Sampaoli and La Roja style.

Ecuador didn't have the best of luck, but Chile created far more chances. After the Vidal PK goal, that opened the match up, and La Roja held on in a stalwart clean sheet. Alexis 'Electric' Sanchez will be our VAVEL player of the game. Claudio Bravo and Arturo Vidal are close seconds, but Alexis was just too genius.

90'+4' This match is in the books! 2-0 Chile as Vidal and Vargas score to power Chile in the second half to a victory.

90'+4' Goal kick, Bravo and La Roja.

90'+3' Fernandez has been handed A SECOND YELLOW. HE IS SENT OFF, AND NOW BANNED A MATCH. Very cynical play.

90'+2' Chile now control and pass it around, expiring lots of valuable time.

90'+1' Bravo catches a high lob at goal.

90' Four minutes will be added.

90' SANCHEZ is denied with a slide tackle. A NEAR THIRD GOAL FOR LA ROJA!

90' Medel with a nice interception to stop the attack.

90' Final minute of regulation here. Stunning second half.

That Vargas golazo was easily the dagger. But another goal here for either side could prove vital for goal differential.

88' Montero looks frustrated as he body slams a Chilean defender on a challenge. Chile can now clear.

88' Cross deflected away by Jara for Chile.

Alexis Sanchez is now easily Man of the Match in this one.

87' Ibarra sends it in goalwards, easy grab for Bravo.

86' Foul called on Chile.

85' Ecuador not giving up.

NOW THIS IS SOME VINTAGE LA ROJA FUTBOL! 2-0 CHILE! Electric Sanchez is the Albert Einstein of soccer right now.

84' David Pizarro on for Charles Aranguiz.

84' SANCHEZ TO VARGAS ON THE BREAKAWAY! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLL! Sanchez with a brilliant decision to thread a ball to his left to Vargas, who caresses it home to the right of the goal past Dominguez to seal the match.

83' Bravo dives and grabs a ball that was skillfully played in to Valencia. Another close chance for Ecuador!

82' Offsides, Ibarra.

81' Taken by Ayovi. Shot is BLOCKED by the wall. Valencia off the rebound cross hits the crossbar with a header! Chile just BARELY clear!

80' Uh oh. Free kick Ecuador near the box.

79' Substitution, Ecuador. Martinez off for Ibarra.

77' Fidel Martinez has his cross headed by Marcelo Diaz away and out for a corner. The corner is quickly and badly taken, clearance Chile.

76' Beautiful group tackle at the corner by the La Roja defense to clear.

75' Claudio Bravo comes out unnecessarily far to the right wing to challenge Valencia. Enner runs out of room for a goal kick. That was a major opportunity, again squandered.

74' Matias Fernandez gets a yellow for diving in the box. Could've been called a penalty.

74' Bursting on the attack, Chile's final through ball is cleared out for a throw-in.

73' Alexis draws a foul after splitting a pair of La Tri markers.

72' Medel has been perfect thus far at the La Roja back line.

71' Ayovi making some excellent tackles.

70' Breakaway for Montero is squandered. Chile regain possession.

69' Fernandez's shot is blocked. The Chile attack is stalled.

69' Ecuador seem rattled after that PK goal.

68' Fernandez in for Valdivia.

68' Lastra comes off for Pedro Quiñonez for the Ecuadorian side.

67' Keeper guessed correctly, but Vidal placed it too high in the right corner of the net and out of reach. 1-0 Chile. WOW. What a turn of events. But that is the consequence of dirty defending. Vidal has avenged himself.

67' PK TAKEN BY ARTURO VIDAL SCORES! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL CHILE! 1-0 La Roja.

66' Ecuador are distraught.

65' Vidal dribbling in the box. SLOPPY TACKLE BY ECUADOR! PENALTY FOR KING ARTHUR OF CHILE! BOLAÑOS MAKES A HUGE MISHAP!

Chile are a millimeter away from scoring and taking control. They have dominated powerfully thus far, yet no cigar for La Roja.

64' Valencia draws a foul on a breakaway. Free kick, Ecuador.

63' WHAT A BALL FROM SANCHEZ! VARGAS RIPS IT ON NET, BUT RIGHT AT DOMINGUEZ! CRISIS AVOIDED BY ECUADOR!

63' Isla tried to feed it to the box by Ayovi excellently stops the cross immediately on the ground.

61' Valencia's run is stellarly tackled and cleared by Bravo. The Chileno keeper used the slide tackle technique to force Valencia to relinquish the ball. Bravicimo!

Sanchez wants to be the hero here. He just hasn't gotten the right shot yet to put La Roja up.

60' Martinez makes an odd lob shot that is grabbed by Bravo.

59' Valdivia and Sanchez nearly create a great chance, but the through ball is toofar once again.

59' Taken away by Martinez. To Montero, Medel body hits the ball away for the clearance.

58' Alexis is tackled brilliantly by Achilier. Off of Sanchez, goal kick.

57' Isla draws a foul. Stops a potential Ecuador breakaway.

57' This is one intense and exciting scoreless match.

56' Sanchez makes a run, ball is kicked back. VIDAL WITH THE SHOT, just wide right. Not well hit by Arturo.

55' Lots of rough tackles or attempts from Ecuador. No calls are granted.

55' Jara poorly clears a ground through ball inside from Ecuador.

55' Medel is there to stop the La Tri breakaway.

54' Vargas controls and settles on the attack.

53' Montero to VALENCIA! The one-touch finish is wide left.

52' SANCHEZ IN THE BOX! WORLD CLASS CONTROL IS UNABLE TO GET A SHOT OFF. Sanchez is knocked down, but NO CALL. Oh man, ball is cleared. Outrageous skill.

51' What a sliding tackle to prevent an open chance for Ecuador by the Chileno defender.

51' Through ball is headed to Dominguez, the Ecuador keeper. Cleared.

50' Quick free kick is superlatively handled by Enner Valencia, he turns to the wing, but carries the ball out for the goal kick.

48' Goal kick, Ecuador.

48' Aranguiz's free kick is deflected and kicked away.

47' Big foul on Lastra. Should be a second yellow, but no booking is given.

47' Sanchez nearly gets by the last man, but a tackle and clearance is made.

46' Back-and-forth lobs to start.

46' Whistle blows, and the second half has begun.

Half Time As we speak, Beausejour comes out at the half in favor of Vargas. Let's see what impact this makes. It could free up Alexis even more.

Half Time Starting Jean Beausejour over Eduardo Vargas was not a smart move, at least yet, by Jorge Sampaoli. Beausejour has done nothing to aid Chile's cause.

Half Time Teams enter the pitch once again.

Half Time Will Vargas or Pizarro enter the game to start half number two? We shall see.

Half Time Second half is almost here. There has never been a scoreless opening match, and Chile are excellent at scoring after the interval. They just can't let Ecuador stick around.

Half Time "Electric" Sanchez has been in the best form of anyone so far, ripping four shots and really pushing this Ecuador back line on through ball runs and skill moves around the box.

Half Time Dominguez has been stalwart in net as well for Ecuador. Not getting flustered, he has made the one tough save he has needed to, against Sanchez's chip shot in just the 4th minute.

Half Time Claudio Bravo has played flawlessly so far, extending his body fully to stop Fidel Martinez's gem of a shot for Ecuador in 18'.

Half Time It is amazing that La Roja are not in the lead after the first 45. They have held 71.6% possession and have put 5 shots up so far, compared to the lone one shot from Ecuador. Also, Ecuador have been unnecessarily rough, committing 11 fouls and picking up two yellow cards already. La Tri are lucky not to have any players sent off or to have more booked players at the half time interval.

Half Time Ecuador need to bulk up on the defensive. They have allowed too many open chances for Chile, and eventually, Alexis, Vidal, or another great Chileno will burn La Tri and put La Roja in the lead.

Half Time Chile have had so many wonderful attempts and chances near the goal, mostly due to their breathtaking skill in passing quickly and effortlessly gliding past the Ecuador back line. The final passes and shots just have not been there so far tonight for La Roja.

45' Chile pass it around in the back half to enter half time of this match. Still nil-nil.

45' Only one minute of stoppage time.

45' The cross in is wasted in a shortly-hit effort that ends in a total clearance by La Roja.

45' Ayovi draws a foul and free kick.

43' Bravo makes two greatly-read out-of-the-box clearances to prevent good runs by Valencia.

42' Isla is taken down and a yellow card is given to Lastra.

42' Lovely touches and quick passing to Vidal, but a ball is just behind Arturo and the chance is squandered.

41' La Roja draw a foul and now can reset with a free kick.

41' Montero turns the corner! And the cross is just too high.

40' Medel makes a wonderful clearances while facing his goal. Ecuador must reset.

39' Another bad foul on Valencia. A high cleats-up kick is lucky not to get a card.

39' SANCHEZ! Beautiful through ball to Isla, the shot is just wide left. Another near-goal chance for La Roja.

38' Vidal is harshly tackled by Ayovi. Lucky there was no card.

38' Valdivia is inches from a goal on a countered through ball.

37' Isla gets a wonderful backheel through ball into the wing box and the ball is fed into the middle. Chaos ensues and Ecuador somehow clear.

36' Aranguiz takes the free kick, swerving the ball into the box, but it is cleared by Ecuador.

35' Alexis is fouled on a run approaching the top center of the box. Free kick, Chile.

35' Montero longfoots a ball to the middle, possibly a shot, and Bravo saves.

34' Sanchez regains control and knocks a through ball to Isla. Offsides called. Very close call.

34' La Roja attacking.

33' Valencia had a free header that he completely botched.

33' We finally get the corner and there is some miscommunication on both sides. Two weak shots lead to a clearance by Bravo.

32' The ball is fed in by Ayovi and now the players in the box are being separated. GONZALO JARA IS CALLED FOR A YELLOW!

31' Cleared out by the Chile back line for an Ecuador free kick.

31' Now Eugenio Mena is called for a foul on Enner Valencia.

30' Aranguiz of Chile is called for the foul.

30' Alexis takes the free kick and the kick is deflected back to the midfield by the wall.

29' Referre setting up the wall.

28' Wonderful attacking play around the box leads to an Ecuador foul against Valdivia. Now a great free kick chance for La Roja.

27' An air through ball just overhit and Dominguez clears.

26' Ayovi has a through ball from Valencia that is boxed off and prevented by Isla. Great defense by La Roja in the penalty area.

25' The counterattack opportunity is missed out on by La Tri.

25' Header clears the free kick cross by Aranguiz.

24' Yellow card here! Arturo Vidal is tripped up and collided with by Fidel Martinez. Martinez is now booked. Free kick with good location now for La Roja.

23' Foul on Ecuador. No eventful free kick from La Roja.

22' Staggering football from Chile! Great skill and passing to a great chance by Isla, but a solid block in front of goal by Ecuador to prevent a score!

21' This tall Ecuadorian defense is letting nothing past them.

20' Chile's passes are coming off very sloppily. Lots of missed chances.

19' The match has calmed back down after a nice little attacking run by Ecuador.

18' Chile starting to appear flustered.

18' Martinez rips a scorcher at net! What a wonderful airborn save by Bravo!

17' Montero makes a ridiculous move towards the middle, but the through ball is just off.

16' Enner Valencia fails to score or get a shot off on a breakaway.

15' Sanchez shoots from the top of the box, but the shot is deflected and then collected by Ecuador's keeper.

13' Chile turn it over and Jefferson Montero and Enner Valencia lead the counterattack.

12' Brilliant job on the attack from Chile, but Alexis Sanchez pulls up short and a goal kick ensues.

11' Great skill by Sanchez. Sets up a far up throw in for Chile.

10' Turnover Ecuador. Sanchez is tripped up, free kick taken quickly.

9' Chile are really going all attack to start this one. Vidal's run has a pass just be hit a bit too heavily, Dominguez can clear.

8' Isla puts too much on the through ball, goal kick.

7' Some great little passes being made near the box by La Roja to create near chances. Nice job preventing by La Tri.

5' Both teams are pressuring heavily to start. Chile clearly have the momentum.

4' A foul called on Ecuador and the free kick is rapidly taken and given to Alexis. The chip shot is wondefully saved by Alexander Dominguez. Still 0-0.

3' Chile make a tackle and here come La Roja again.

3' Ecuador now on the attack.

2' What a run by Alexis Sanchez! He gets the ball and gets right in front of the net, but he kisses it just wide of the goal.

1' Lots of passing in the back half for La Roja.

1' A stoppage for shoe-tying right off the bat.

And we have kickoff! Whistle is blown, and Chile take possession.

Final team huddles here.

Players getting in position now before the opening kick is made.

And now we are set for kickoff of the 2015 Copa America and Chile - Ecuador.

AND NOW, for Chile's national anthem. Fans are so loyal to their country, and now are showing that with the booming loud chanting of Cancion Nacional a capella.

Here is Ecuador's national anthem being played and sung.

And the starting announcements and anthems begin in a swarm of chants from Ecuadorian and Chileno fans.

Out of the tunnel, here come La Roja! La Tri obviously alongside their opponents.

Estadio Nacional is starting to get loud and excited!

And here we go! The start of the 2015 Copa America starting in just a few minutes!

Get pumped, everyone!

The pitch is apparently very cold. Will that have an effect on the match?

Match is so close to beginning!

No Vargas as a starter. Beausejour has really emerged for La Roja. Sampaoli knows what he is doing.

Here is your Chileno starting 11.

It is actually still in the open whether Eduardo Vargas or Jean Beausejour will start alongside Alexis Sanchez at the forward slot for La Roja.

Just 35 minutes to go as players are warming up on the pitch and things are starting to intensify.

And here is your Ecuador lineup for tonight:

The stage is huge. No doubt.

Chilean soccer LEGEND Elías Figueroa has stated that "he [hopes] that the players feel the pressure."

"Olé Olé Olé Olé Chile Chile" chants are already breaking out at Estadio Nacional.

This is really something special. Live music about Copa America (Al Sure del Mundo), and just a great environment.

Here start the fireworks, lights, and music. Now we are getting to the more exciting part of this opening ceremony.

One cannot argue against the visual and cultural beauty of this performance and ceremony at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago.

Fans are preparing for this evening's main event to start.

Things are starting to heat up as the match will approach in an hour.

These opening ceremony traditions in Chile are really something different and something to appreciate. Not many times will you see such a prestigious national performance and cultural service.

Opening ceremonies are commencing.

Match to start in just about 2 hours.

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo (Barcelona), Paulo Garces (Colo-Colo), Johnny Herrera (Universidad de Chile)

Defenders: Miiko Albornoz (Hannover), Mauricio Isla (Juventus), Gonzalo Jara (Mainz), Gary Medel (Inter), Eugenio Mena (Cruzeiro), Jose Rojas (Universidad de Chile)

Midfielders: Charles Aránguiz (Internacional), Jean Beausejour (Colo-Colo), Carlos Carmona (Atalanta), Marcelo Díaz (Hamburg), Matías Fernandez (Fiorentina), Felipe Gutiérrez (Twente), Arturo Vidal (Juventus), David Pizarro (Fiorentina), Jorge Valdivia (Palmeiras)

Forwards: Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal), Eduardo Vargas (Napoli), Angelo Henríquez (Dinamo Zagreb), Mauricio Pinilla (Atalanta), José Pedro Fuenzalida (Boca Juniors)

Chile Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Domínguez (Liga de Quito), Esteban Dreer (Emelec), Librado Azcona (Independiente del Valle)

Defenders: Juan Carlos Paredes (Watford), Frickson Erazo (Gremio), Gabriel Achilier (Emelec), Jhon Narváez (Emelec), Oscar Bagüí (Emelec), Walter Ayoví (Pachuca), Arturo Mina (Independiente del Valle), Mario Pineida (Independiente del Valle)

Midfielders: Christian Noboa (PAOK), Renato Ibarra (Vitesse), Pedro Larrea (Liga de Loja), Pedro Quinonez (Emelec), Osbaldo Lastra (Emelec), Fidel Martínez (Pumas), Jonathan Gonzáles, (Universidad de Guadalajara), Juan Cazares (Banfield)

Forwards: Enner Valencia (West Ham), Jaime Ayoví (Godoy Cruz), Jefferson Montero (Swansea), Miller Bolanos (Emelec)

Ecuador Squad:

Just a look at the whole Copa America field in 2015:

"The match against Ecuador will be a tough and difficult game," he said at a press conference. "They are a team with some very fast players who can exploit big spaces."

Of this upcoming Ecuador match, La Roja manager Jorge Sampaoli said this:

This match will be broadcast at BeIn Sports. 7:30 PM ET is the start time.

Bolivia will probably not be difficult to defeat, but Mexico could cause some problems.

The other teams these two sides will have to face in the group stage are Mexico and Bolivia.

Ecuador are very skilled, and Enner Valencia is extremely speedy and athletic, but in the end, Chile is substantially more well-rounded, and their talent and chemistry far exceeds that of La Tri. Valencia and his agility will prove an equal match for Bravo and his defensive crew, but the aging back four of Ecuador will have a hard time keeping up with Alexis, Vidal, and company. Chile are just better equipped, better coached, have better talent, the home crowd on their side, and momentum, and therefore should emerge with the better result.

Alexander Dominguez will be in goal for La Tri after earning the starting spot at keeper for the 2014 World Cup and putting in the hard work to keep up top form. He will most likely be challenged a lot by this unpredictable and energetic La Roja attack. Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas will most likely get a few shots each goalwards. Dominguez should be up for the task, as he has been with his club LDU Quito, for whom he has been employed since 2006.

This Ecuadorian defense consists of a very-well battle-trained cast of players. Five of the eight defenders of the current roster are 27 and above. Walter Ayovi is a 35 year-old with exactly 100 caps for his nation right now, a very well-respected player and leader. Juan Carlos Paredes of British club Watford headlines this back line for Ecuador.

The last two international matches for La Tri have both come against Panama in Copa warm-up contests. The first game ended in a 1-1 draw, the second with a 4-0 home victory for La Tri. Fidel Martinez led the team with a hot 3 goals over the two matches. Martinez is a member of Mexican club UNAM, and he'll eventually be facing some of his teammates against Mexico, who were also placed in Group A in 2015.

Enner Valencia and Jefferson Montero headline this attack-heavy squad. Valenca and Montero both play for Premier League clubs, Valencia with West Ham United FC, and Montero with Swansea City AFC. Valencia has 11 goals in his 19 caps for La Tri, leading this young and talented squad into the 2015 Copa competition. Montero has not been too shabby either, with 9 goals from the midfield position in his 46 appearances for Ecuador.

Ecuador have been pretty well-off themselves recently in international play, qualifying for last year's FIFA World Cup in Brazil. They were placed in a tough group, with Switzerland, France, and Honduras, and couldn't make it out of that group stage.

This all comes together in the 4-3-1-2 formation set forth by manager Jorge Sampaoli.

On the attack, maybe the strongest aspect of this La Roja squad, are Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas, two veteran English Premier League players who can score and distribute in a vast multitude of ways. Sanchez won PFA Player of the Season honors after his 25 goal season with Arsenal in 2014-2015, while he also set up 12 goals in the assist column.

Vidal leads a crew of seasoned yet youthful midfielders who can all make great attack runs in the box, yet have the discipline and tougness to stand in on defense and clear the ball upfield. Marcelo Diaz plays more of a defensive midfielder position, while Valdivia balances that out at the CAM (center attacking midfield) orientation. Vidal and Charles Aranguiz round out the middy crew at the central midfield slots.

Gary Medel, Mauricio Isla, Gonzalo Jara, and Eugenio Mena form the backbone of this strong defensive Chilean team. Medel, "The Pitbull", brings intensity and rough aggression to a squad that, as Alexis Sanchez would say, needs "players with a winning mentality like Gary and Arturo [Vidal]" to push past their fear of the more successfull and prestigious nations like Argentina and Brazil.

Chile are entering this Chile - Ecuador match and tournament with possibly their best ever international squad. Alexis Sanchez, the Arsenal star winger, Claudio Bravo, the Zamora Trophy and treble winner, and Arturo Vidal, the star Juventus Midfielder, will lead this stacked roster with their gritty, swarming team soccer. La Roja are coming off a 1-0 victory in their Copa America warmup match against El Salvador. That contest went by, and was very jejune, as aside from Jorge Valdivia's 14' goal, the match was very slipshod and without much question. Johnny Herrera started in goal in place of Bravo, who was in Berlin preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final the next day. Vidal was also absent, as the Juve were competing against Barça in that UCL Final.

Welcome to this 2015 VAVEL Chile - Ecuador live, the opening match of the 2015 Copa America tournament, hosted in Chile itself. This match and all matches involving La Roja will take place at Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, where thousands of fans will be cheering on their home country in hopes of a first-ever Copa America victory. I'm Zach Drapkin, and I will be providing you with all the Live Coverage for this CONMEBOL and Copa America matchup. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM Eastern Time, but I'll be here all day to give you the latest information.