Score New York City 3-1 Montreal Impact in MLS 2015

FT: New York City 3-1 Montreal Impact

90+3' Villa juked the Motreal defender, only to be stopped by Bush. Magical stuff from the Spaniard.

90+2' NYCFC passing around, and the fans chanting as their team is headed for a victory

90' First carear MLS goal for Kwadwo Poku! 4 Minutes of Added Time

90' GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL NEW YORK CITY!!!

89' Montreal goal scored by Wanderille Lefevre

88' GOAAAAAAAAAAALLLL MONTREAL!

88' NYCFC has complete control of the match, playing with some great passing as well.

83' Corner is left for a Montreal player. Now Montreal away supporters and security getting into some type of dissagreement

83' Corner NYCFC

82' Villa again on a one on one with a defender, taken out again. Good tackle.

79' David Villa goes one on one with Bush, and is taken down by a Montreal player. No penalty call by the ref, and a good call at that.

78' Jeb Brovsky for Chris Wingert (New York City), Gagon-lapare for Ignacio Piatti

New York City goal by Mix Diskerud, who recieved the ball on a great pass from Poku. This is Poku's second straight match with an assist.

76' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLL NEW YORK CITY! MIX DISKERUD

75' Kwadwo Poku on for Patrick Mullins (New York City)

74' A Jack Mac shot goes into a NYCFC defender.

72' Corner goes nowhere again for Montreal.

72' Another Impact corner. This time it leads to another corner.

71' Patrice Bernier for Calum Mallace (Montreal)

66' Corner Montreal off a Piatti shot. Corner goes out (again).

65' Mix Diskerud on for Mehdi Ballouchy (New York City)

62' Montral starting to attack, Facey clears a cross for a corner. The corner goes out for a throw in.

60' Nice defending by Facey and Hernandez, canceling out a Montreal chance at goal.

56' The free kick is hit into the 7 man wall.

55' Free kick for Montreal right outside the box.

52' Yellow Card to NYCFC Defender RJ Allen

51' Patrick Mullins hits a point blank cross from RJ Allen just wide of the post.

50' Facey stops a Montreal attack, goes for a corner.

46' Villa shot from inside the box saved by Bush.

2nd HALF KICKOFF FROM YANKEE STADIUM

Anthony Jackson-Hamel on for Victor Cabrera. (Montreal)

HT- The teams have come back on the field for the second half.

HT- NYCFC also had 13 crosses, not including the 6 corners they had. NYCFC had 8 shots, with 3 on goal. Villa had 4 shots, with 1 on (and in) goal.

HT- NYCFC ended the half with 64.3% of possession, out passing Montreal 228 to 129 with an 81.1% passing accuracy.

HT- New York City leads after the first half on a David Villa goal. NYCFC dominated possesion and chances in the first half.

45+1' HALFTIME, NYCFC 1-0Montreal

45' An Eric Alexander cross is headed out for a corner. Corner is headed out. 1 minute of added time.

43' A corner for NYCFC off a nice passing play, corner goes nowhere, and Villa's attempt at goal is not succesful. Wingert collided with a Montreal player and is down.

40' A nice passing play by NYCFC's forwards, but McNamara's shot is shot high above the goal.

37' An Impact shot from inside the box is blocked by Saunders for a corner. The corner is headed wide and goes for a goal kick.

35' NYCFC controlling the midfield so far in the first half

NYCFC goal by David Villa, assisted by Mullins and Ballouchy. Goal comes of a great passing play in the midfield, with the cross into the box for a Villa tap in. Villa's fourth goal of the season.

30' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL NEW YORK CITY! DAVID VILLA.

29' Kick is misshit, but a Ballouchy try from outside the box hits the post!

28' Villa fouled near the corner flag, free kick coming up.

27' The corner was way misshit, goes out for a Montreal throw in.

27' Corner NYCFC

25' Nice build up by the NYC midfield, but ball is crossed over Bush's goal.

24' Just back and forth by both clubs, lots of turnovers.

21' Tommy McNamara and Villa put a dribling show, but nothing besides a show.

19' Corner is hit too hard, goes out of bounds.

18' Nice ball by RJ Allen is just kicked out by a Montreal defender. Corner again for NYCFC

16' A Montreal shot from way outside the box goes wide.

15' Nothing doing on the Montreal corner.

14' McInnery was streaking into the box, but Facey makes a nice slide tackle. Corner Montreal.

13'- Villa shot from the penalty spot cleared by a Montreal defender, but NYC is starting to get chances.

11' A nice run by RJ Allen, who crossed it in by the header is just over the bar by Villa. First real scoring oppurtunity for NYC.

10' Corner is headed out by Montreal

9' Another NYCFC corner

8' Corner goes nowhere.

8'- Corner for NYC

6'- Montreal finally getting possesion, but quickly turns the ball over.

4' -NYCFC putting early pressure on Montreal's midfield.

3'- Corner taken on a set play, but a foul in the box. Montreal free kick.

3'- Kick deflected, corner for NYC

2'- Villa fouled on the edge of the box, free kick coming up.

1'- Early pressure from NYCFC

KICKOFF FROM YANKEE STADIUM

7:00 PM (EST)- Players are coming out of tunnel, kickoff is moments away...

6:56 PM (EST)- Lineups being announced, and the players are geting ready to come out of the tunnel!

6:48 PM (EST)- Players are done with warmups, and kickoff is almost here.

6:25 PM (EST)- Both clubs are now on the field for warmups, just over half an hour until kickoff!

Benches for the teams tonight: NYCFC: Meara, Brovsky, Dunn, Diskerud, Poku, Alvarez, Velasquez. Montreal Impact: Kronberg, Soumare, Bernier, Oduro, Gagnon-Laparé, Williams, Jackson-Hamel

Here is the starting eleven for the Montreal Impact: Bush; Toia, Ciman, Lefevre, Cabrera; Reo-Coker, Mallace; Alexander, Piatti, Romero; McInerney

Here is the starting eleven for NYCFC: Saunders; Allen, Wingert, Hernandez, Facey; Ballouchy, Jacobson, McNamara, Grabavoy; Mullins, Villa.

Injury report for New York City FC: Connor Brandt (right adductor strain) -- OUT, Javier Calle (right quad strain) -- OUT, George John (right knee) -- OUT, Khiry Shelton (left MCL sprain) -- OUT, Tony Taylor (left ACL rupture) -- OUT, Josh Williams (left adductor strain) OUT

Injury Report for the Montreal Impact: Hassoun Camara (knee injury) -- OUT, Kenny Cooper (knee surgery) -- OUT, Dilly Duka (head injury) -- OUT, Justin Mapp (elbow surgery) -- OUT, Eric Miller (hamstring injury) -- OUT, Dominic Oduro (groin injury) -- OUT Cameron Porter (knee surgery) -- OUT

New York City have only won once at home this year, a 2-0 victory in week two - the New England Revolution.

André Pierre Gignac reached an agreement to join Mexican side Tigres, according to local publication La Afición. Gignac had been a transfer target for the Impact. Montreal had meet with him in Miami, but they could not reach an agreement for his signature.

In the midst of the preparation for this weekend's match, more rumors continue to fly around NYCFC and the 3rd designated player slot. Reports out of Italy suggested yesterday that Italian midfielder and legend, Andrea Pirlo, has bought a house in New York City in preparation of a move to New York City FC. These reports cite "sources" claiming Pirlo’s daughter told classmates her father would be leaving for New York City FC during the last day of school. Other reports have leaked and allege that Pirlo would receive €12 million a season at NYCFC, and that the house he bought is in the Tribeca area of New York City. All signs point to Pirlo signing with NYCFC, but nothing has been signed (officially). A decision is expected by June 20th.

Although they did beat the Crew away from home last match, the Impact had lost 25 straight road matches before the win last weekend at MAPFIRE Stadium.

New York City have been woeful when giving up the first goal of a match, a trend they intend to change, especially at home.

“When we maintain our level of intensity, we’ll get results,” explained Patrice Bernier of the Montreal Impact. “We’ve found a mentality of not wanting to lose. We have to go there with the desire to create a sequence of success on the road. It’s an Eastern Conference battle and we want to ensure that we are in position to take advantage of our games in hand and put some more distance between us and New York.”

New York City coach Jason Kreis enjoyed the way his club trained this week in preperation for the match. "We’ve been training and working feeling like we’re carrying a big, giant ape on our shoulders," Kreis said. "I think a result like that could mean that ape now leaves and we can work the right way. I’m hopeful being able to work the right way this week in training means we can have confidence and positivity going into Saturday, but it’s not going to be easy because this is a really good team coming to town with some good players."

This is the first ever match between the Montreal Impact and New York City FC.

The Montreal Impact topped the Columbus Crew SC by a 2-1 score last Saturday night at MAPFRE Stadium. It was the first away victory for the Montreal Impact in 25 (away) matches. Tissot scored the first goal of the match, pouncing on a rebound of a Jack McInerney shot early in the first half. Federico Higuain pulled a goal back in stoppage time, but Montreal held on for the victory.

The Montreal Impact are coming from a win at the Crew last week.

NYCFC pulled out their first road victory in Philadelphia last week, breaking their winless streak since week two of the MLS season. The first half was sloppy by both sides, but NYCFC controlled the ball and looked confident in making strides toward the Philadelphia goal. Despite this, their chances were lackluster and few. The second half started out with a goal quickly by CJ Sapong in the 46th minute of a cross from Maidana. The lead was short as Thomas McNamara scored a beautiful (MLS Goal of the Week), goal from around 25 yards out in the 53rd minute. The Union had many chances after the NYCFC goal, yet Saunders and the goal post kept Philadelphia from taking the hold of the match. With two minutes left in regulation, substitute Patrick Mullins would take the ball from a bad angel on the edge of the box and fire home a deflected shot, a goal that even the camera (who was showing a replay) did not see.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's match out of MLS Regular Season Action between New York City FC vs Montreal Impact. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.