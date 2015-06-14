Women's World Cup: Colombia shocks France 2-0

In the first true upset of the tournament, 28th ranked Colombia shocked World Cup contenders and 3rd ranked France. Since the FIFA rankings started in 2003, the win by Colombia is considered the largest upset in women’s soccer history.

In a post game press conference, Colombian coach Fabian Taborda said of his team’s monumental upset and effort, “We’ve proved that we’re not just here to make up the numbers. We knew that we’d have to play intelligently and fight for every ball. My players are real battlers.”

Lady Andrade opened up the scoring for the Colombians in the 19th minute when she ran onto a through ball and slotted it home in the lower right corner. If that name sounds familiar, soccer fans before the goal knew Andrade for this.