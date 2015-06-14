Sounders FC Rack Up A Trio Of Points In Three-Goal Victory Over FC Dallas

Wow, what a difference it makes to have a healthy squad. A home CenturyLink Field crowd sure helps too.

Seattle Sounders FC returned to the Emerald City following an away match against Sporting KC on Saturday, and hosted fellow Western Conference frontrunners FC Dallas, who were finishing up a 5-game road trip themselves; this was the fourth of that sequence of matches away from home. An energized and well-oiled Sounders squad is just too much for any club, let alone a depleted and exhausted FC Dallas team who is missing nearly half their normal starting eleven due to injury and international responsibilities.

Obafemi Martins and Brad Evans actually came into Saturday's contest as Seattle substitutes, with manager Sigi Schmid trying out Lamar Neagle in Oba's place at striker, Zach Scott in for Evans, and newly-acquired Brazilian midfielder Thomás in place of Marco Pappa, who is away with the Guatemalan National Team.

To start the match, Clint Dempsey hit a free kick perfectly in terms of velocity and height, but was unable to place his absolute strike into the edge of the net; Deuce hit the outside of the lacework. Then, in minute 28, Fabian Castillo of FC Dallas broke out an incredible breakaway run and had his shot clank of the framework of the goal.

Dallas nearly scored in 32' when Kyle Bekker had a wide open chance just feet in front of the goal. Or so he thought. That's where Stefan Frei factors in. Frei acrobatically saved the shot to prevent a score, instantaneously putting him up for Save of the Week. The reflexes and body control also displayed why Frei is a seasoned veteran and one of Major League Soccer's best keepers.

Brad Evans entered the game as a midfielder after half time to replace Gonzalo Pineda. It was the first time in a while that the Sounders' stud man had appeared in the midfield rather than at the back line.

The match got a bit chippy after the half time interval, as two yellow cards were given in a rough span of just about one minute. First came the obvious booking of Victor Ulloa, who grabbed and held on to Lamar Neagle's arm in order to prevent a breakaway. Just over a minute later, Brad Evans picked up a yellow for a cleats up slide tackle that made contact with the ankle and shin of Walker Zimmerman.

Thomás dazzled with his vast array of eye-catching moves in the first half, but didn't ever get to finishing a move of his. Lamar Neagle scored Seattle's first goal of the match in the 54th minute on a dazzling scorcher from 25 yards out. The shot was a dead-on laser that just petrified the FCD defense.

Obafemi Martins replaced Thomás in the 61st, and just 12 minutes later, Oba fever struck again for Seattle. Off a corner and a high lob pass to his area, the Nigerian striker backed down and boxed out Kyle Bekker before handling the ball on the ground, turning to his outside shoulder, and remarkably sliding a scathing ground shot under the Dallas keeper from a nearly impossible angle to put Sounders up 2-0 and seal the game. That score was Oba's seventh of the year in just 11 appearances.

Blas Pérez made a rough sliding challenge on Dempsey in 85' that could have warranted an immediate sending off. After a belligerent exchange of some words and body language, the official quickly pulled out the yellow card, despite Pérez's pleading of innocence.

Seven minutes later, Seattle roared back once more, and Oba started a breakaway. He hit Neagle with a pass wide right, and Lamar stroked down the right side of the pitch until he pulled up and beautifully crossed it to the top of the box, where defender Leo Gonzalez was waiting right for it. And what a moment that was.

A 'Leo Goal' ensued, as Sounders fans would call it, the first for Gonzalez since July of 2010. Leo finished the sequence with a one-toucher straight into the back of the net to ice the game and steal the spotlight.

While Lamar Neagle was clearly Man of the Match in this one, as he rrecorded an assist and a goal of his own, but it was really Leo's game, as the defender scored only his second career goal. He has been a very professional and likeable player for Sounders for a while now, and his hard work paid off with that goal scoring opportunity that he did not put to waste. This goal had Sounders fans everywhere going absolutely mad, using the hashtag 'LeoGoal' on Twitter and just saying things like Seattle's play-by-play account manager did.

All goals in this match were made happen somehow by a subsititute. Oba and Leo scored goals while Brad Evans assisted Lamar Neagle's laser strike. The substitutes were vital in this one for Seattle, to say the least.

Oba had another huge game, scoring a goal and qualifying for a possible Goal of the Week. Brad Evans was solid and made his presence felt as usual. And Leo, oh Leo. He sure did more that play solid. He sparked a whole revolution of Seattle Sounders FC supporters.

Sounders with this win are just lengthening their lead over the 'other guys' in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. Now with 29 points, Seattle sit 3 points ahead of Vancouver, and 5 ahead of Sporting Kansas City, by whom they were controversially beaten by last Sunday. Dallas have drastically declined from top of the Supporters' Shield race in the beginning of the year to fifth in the West after picking up merely 2 points over the course of their 5-game away travels.

So now, just about halfway through the season, it is time to analyze the standings and forms of the current teams atop the West. Sounders FC are on a roll while FCD keep dropping, and fast. Will the Toros pick back up from where they left off five weeks ago, or will Dallas continue their complete collapse and miss out on the MLS Playoffs. And can Seattle hold on to win the Supporters' shield this time around? That's what the rest of the season is to tell, folks.