Sounders FC Rack Up A Trio Of Points In Three-Goal Victory Over FC Dallas
Brandon Farris

Wow, what a difference it makes to have a healthy squad. A home CenturyLink Field crowd sure helps too.

Seattle Sounders FC returned to the Emerald City following an away match against Sporting KC on Saturday, and hosted fellow Western Conference frontrunners FC Dallas, who were finishing up a 5-game road trip themselves; this was the fourth of that sequence of matches away from home. An energized and well-oiled Sounders squad is just too much for any club, let alone a depleted and exhausted FC Dallas team who is missing nearly half their normal starting eleven due to injury and international responsibilities.

Obafemi Martins and Brad Evans actually came into Saturday's contest as Seattle substitutes, with manager Sigi Schmid trying out Lamar Neagle in Oba's place at striker, Zach Scott in for Evans, and newly-acquired Brazilian midfielder Thomás in place of Marco Pappa, who is away with the Guatemalan National Team.

To start the match, Clint Dempsey hit a free kick perfectly in terms of velocity and height, but was unable to place his absolute strike into the edge of the net; Deuce hit the outside of the lacework. Then, in minute 28, Fabian Castillo of FC Dallas broke out an incredible breakaway run and had his shot clank of the framework of the goal.

Dallas nearly scored in 32' when Kyle Bekker had a wide open chance just feet in front of the goal. Or so he thought. That's where Stefan Frei factors in. Frei acrobatically saved the shot to prevent a score, instantaneously putting him up for Save of the Week. The reflexes and body control also displayed why Frei is a seasoned veteran and one of Major League Soccer's best keepers.

Brad Evans entered the game as a midfielder after half time to replace Gonzalo Pineda. It was the first time in a while that the Sounders' stud man had appeared in the midfield rather than at the back line.

The match got a bit chippy after the half time interval, as two yellow cards were given in a rough span of just about one minute. First came the obvious booking of Victor Ulloa, who grabbed and held on to Lamar Neagle's arm in order to prevent a breakaway. Just over a minute later, Brad Evans picked up a yellow for a cleats up slide tackle that made contact with the ankle and shin of Walker Zimmerman.

Thomás dazzled with his vast array of eye-catching moves in the first half, but didn't ever get to finishing a move of his. Lamar Neagle scored Seattle's first goal of the match in the 54th minute on a dazzling scorcher from 25 yards out. The shot was a dead-on laser that just petrified the FCD defense.