LeoGoal: The Aftermath

Nearly 89 minutes through the Seattle Sounders FC-FC Dallas match on Saturday night, the atmosphere was calm and very pleased, as Seattle held a comfortable 2-0 lead after second-half goals by Lamar Neagle and Obafemi Martins. And then defender Leo Gonzalez came on. That's when chaos ensued.

Gonzalez had only scored one goal previously over his vast career with Sounders, that lone score coming in June 5th of 2010, more than five years ago. But a 'Leo Goal' has always been in the conversation of Sounders fans, and boy, did manager Sigi Schmid try to give the supporters what they desired.

Schmid sent Leo up to the attack for the last 3 minutes or so of the match, and boy, is Sigi happy he made that decision. And so is everyone who sides with Sounders.

During the second minute of stoppage time, Obafemi Martins started a breakaway and gave Lamar Neagle a through ball. Neagle stayed wide enough to make a run to the bottom edge of the penalty area, from where he struck a dart of a pass the the top middle of the box, right at Leo's feet.

And that is when chaos ensued. Gonzalez finished a beautiful one-touch strike into the top of the net for Sounders' third goal and his second-ever MLS goal.

Not only did all Sounders players on the field go nuts, but the announcers and media lost it as well. Leo will cherish that moment forever, and it sure made some dreams come true for diehard Sounders fans as well. Here's a look at some of the best reactions to that Leo Goal late on Saturday night on a cool evening at CenturyLink.

We sure did see that 'LeoGoal' hashtag used a lot. But the best of the best came from the official Sounders play-by-play Twitter account manager, Shane Evans.

First, he predicted the goal before it even happened.

What happened next was crazy. And it made all fans alike question whether this man was going to be okay.

Yes folks, it really was that crazy.