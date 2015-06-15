CenturyLink Field Seen In Newly Released FIFA 16 Trailer From EA Sports

On Monday, June 15, Electronic Arts Sports (EA Sports) released the long-awaited full trailer for their upcoming game 'FIFA 16'. It features superb and intense narration from soccer legend and possible best player ever Pelé. And best of all, we get a look into the different real-life stadiums that will be featured and usable in FIFA 16 when it drops in September.

The graphics were astonishing in this action-packed and entertaining trailer, from clips of goal-scoring antics to overhead arena shots to the aggressive attitude of Chelsea striker Diego Costa. EA have again outdone themselves in somehow making the FIFA games already better than they have already been.

Now, to the best part of the gameplay, and the part you've been waiting for. CenturyLink Field, home to Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders and the NFL's Seattle Seahawks, was seen for a brief second or two in the trailer footage. The in-game depiction and illustration is spot-on. Now Sounders fans who play FIFA, or just any MLS fans in the United States, can feel right at home playing in an arena based in their home country. Take a look at the comparison of real-life CenturyLink and FIFA's adaptation.

Spectacular, isn't it?

Well done, EA. Well done.