Mexico And France Prepare To Meet In Unlikely Must-Win Game

The Mexican women's side are in dire need of a winning result on Wednesday against France in hopes of not exiting the World Cup in the group stages. On the opposite end of the pitch is a French team who has had a tournament where expectations have not been met, sitting in third place after both contests leading up to the clash with Mexico.

Leading up to the 2015 Women's World Cup, France were tipped as huge favorites to actually win the competition. Coming into the tournament as number three in the world in the FIFA World Rankings, France also were 7-1 in all competitions in 2015 including marquee wins against the United States, Japan, and Canada. Though, unfortunately for the French, results have taken a turn and not for the better.

Of course France looked decent in their 1-0 victory over the Three Lionesses. One problem that arose during the match was the lack of finishing from the side that had 16 shots in the opening game. Les Bleues goalscoring woe haunted the side in their second match as they fell 2-0 to the Colombians. Surely one goal is not acceptable with the superb attacking force that France possesses. The first job at hand is to handle Mexico tonight, but the French will need to start scoring if they want to advance farther in the tournament as they do not look good enough currently to defeat the top teams of the competition like USA, Germany, and Japan.

Mexico have endured a tournament in which everyone thought that they would struggle in. So far it hasn't been horrible for the Mexicans, but they have not shown that they are good enough in this tournament. An expected 1-1 draw against Colombia and a 2-1 loss to England has marked the struggle so far in Canada. Luckily enough for them, a good result when they take on the French could see their fortunes turn in a competition where they were not favored to pass the group stage.

Mexico will have a difficult task at hand on Wednesday night. Against the French, the Mexicans will need to salvage all three points in their contest to have a good chance of advancing to the knockout round depending on other pending results. With an opportunity to move on, Mexico will also hold the key to France's elimination if they do happen to win.

Winning against France would be heroic and with a young team like Mexico, the older and experienced players are the ones who need to play fantastically to will their side on to victory. 31-year old Jennifer Ruiz will need to be a rock in defense to stop a ferocious attacking French side who will keep pounding the Mexican defense all day with attempts and chances. Captain Nayeli Rangel and midfielder Monica Ocampo will need to also be sharp in the midfield to stop the French trio of Louisa Necib, Camille Abily, and Elodie Thomis.