Paraguay Earn Hard Fought Win in Copa America Group Stage Match Against Jamaica

It wasn't pretty, but it was effective. That was phrase that described the game between Paraguay and Jamaica. It took an absolute shocker of a goal but at the end, Paraguay has four points and are in prime chance to advance to the knockout stages. 

It was all level, and then madness occured. After a Paraguay long ball was deemed to be far over all the attackers, Jamaican goalkeeper Dwayne Kerr went out of his box to head the ball away. But the ball went straight to Edgar Benetiz and ball went straight over Kerr and into the goal. The goal wasn't pretty but it was effective for Paraguay. It turned out to be the game winning goal for Paraguay, who snapped a long winless streak in Copa America. 