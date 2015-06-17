Paraguay Earn Hard Fought Win in Copa America Group Stage Match Against Jamaica

It wasn't pretty, but it was effective. That was phrase that described the game between Paraguay and Jamaica. It took an absolute shocker of a goal but at the end, Paraguay has four points and are in prime chance to advance to the knockout stages.

It was all level, and then madness occured. After a Paraguay long ball was deemed to be far over all the attackers, Jamaican goalkeeper Dwayne Kerr went out of his box to head the ball away. But the ball went straight to Edgar Benetiz and ball went straight over Kerr and into the goal. The goal wasn't pretty but it was effective for Paraguay. It turned out to be the game winning goal for Paraguay, who snapped a long winless streak in Copa America.

This in all ended Jamaica's hopes of advancing to the knockout stages. Even though they had slim hopes advancing in a group with the likes of Argentina and Uruguay, Jamaica proved they were no pushovers and gained valuable international experience for a young team. They certainly are not at the same quality as some of the South American teams but this will provide valuable experience for a team who will be competing in the Gold Cup in July and will be looking to surprise some people

This was a great result for Paraguay, who have a great chance to advance to the knockout stages. They now have four points and are at the top of the group along with Argentina, who beat Uruguay 1-0 today as well. Paraguay will have a tough game against Uruguay but the holders have looked shaky after a narrow win against Jamaica and a loss to Argentina. Don't be surprised if Paraguay steals a point or more against Uruguay.

This was a huge result for Paraguay and a crushing one for Jamaica. But it is not the end of the madness in the group. Paraguay still need to get a point against Uruguay to have a solid chance at advancing. It would be a shock result and while Paraguay's play has not been appealing, it will certainly be well earned.