Sounders Finish With Depleted Seven-Man Team As Timbers Emerge Victorious After Extra Time

TUKWILA, WA -- Seattle-Portland matchups are rough. And there is always some leftover beef after each result. This latest US Open Cup fourth round contest proved to be one of the worst and most brutal memories in the Cascadia Derby rivalry.

The match's whole first half was totally uneventful. At Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, Washington, both Sounders and Timbers entered half time scoreless. It was an intense first 45 minutes, but in its entirety, an insipid passage in the course of this big match. What came after the interval was the real excitement.

Adam Kwarasey was a total stud in goal almost all night. He prevented an array of thrashing Seattle strikes and scorching touches throughout the first 79 minutes of the game, giving his Timbers attack time to take a lead of their own to break the ice. In the 56th, he prevented a point blank volley from Aaron Kovar with a wondeful save.

Just three minutes into the second half, Diego Valeri tipped in a cross from Rodney Wallace to score the match's first goal and put Portland up 1-0. It was a tight finish in trafic that was just enough to get past the body block attempt of Leo Gonzalez, the man who scored a 'Leo Goal' (his first in 5 years) just three days before.

Sounders FC's downfall began with the sending off of Brad Evans in the 69th. Evans picked up a second yellow after pulling down Jorge Villafaña by the arm, leaving Sounders FC with just 10 men to try and equalize with 20 minutes remaining.

Just 10 ticks on the clock later, Seattle did just that. Obafemi Martins, Sounders' main man on the front line, tapped home the ground volley-type opportunity off a corner cross to knot the match up at one with eleven minutes to go. Oba saved the man-down Rave Green. But those eleven minutes proved costly. Even if they did not directly decide the result of the match.

At the beginning of minute 85, Obafemi Martins ran back to make a challenge, which he performed successfully on Darlington Nagbe. But his challenge was a dangerous slide tackle that left him lying on the pitch injured, just after returning to the starting lineup for the first time last week. He was forced to go off immediately on a stretcher, and he would not return, but no substitute was able to come on, as just minutes earlier, coach Sigi Schmid used his last subbing off when he sent in Tyrone Mears for Leo Gonzalez. And so Seattle were down to 9.

They went the full 90, tied at a goal apiece, sending the match into extra time. 30 extra minutes. And that would prove far too many for the two-man-down Sounders.

After holding out for nine minutes in the first period of extra play, Troy Perkins and the Sounders back line finally broke down. Off a corner first-shot deflection, Rodney Wallace was left with an unmissable, open rebound shot that he put away to send Portland to a 2-1 lead. The goal was too easy. But it was truly amazing how long it took, considering Seattle were down to 9 men.

Sounders did get a few openings for a second, nearly unfathomable equalizer, but their hopes didn't come to fruition and were killed soon later. Referee Daniel Radford began to get heated and more aggressive with his calls, as he gave a yellow to Taylor Peay for a delayed throw-in during the 111th. In the 112th, Radford seemed to have had enough of seemingly nothing. Micheal Azira powered past a tackling challenger, and then charged bast Gaston Fernandez of Timbers. Instead of continuing with the run, Azira was blown down and given a red card. Gaston had flopped and acted like Azira had blatantly elbowed him viciously. And so Seattle were down to 8.

The players somehow remaining on the pitch for Seattle were furious with the call, pestering the referees and refuting the booking. Radford proceeded to punish for these "unnecessary" reactions. Clint Dempsey got the straight sending off as well for his irate rejoinders. He actually appeared to rip up Radford's book, a severe offense. And so Seattle were down to 7.

From there, it was a cake walk for the Timbers. Maximiliano Urruti knocked home goal number three in the 116th to finish this one for good, finalizing the 3-1 result in Portland's favor.

As the referees walked off the pitch once the final whistle was blown, police security had to follow alongside to make sure no harm was done to the refs, who were being booed and heckled from the nearly 5,000 Sounders supporters furious at the temper of Official Radford. There is no reason a team should get three sending offs in one match. But that's Timbers-Sounders, folks.

This physical match was tainted by the further and continuous depletion of the Sounders' on-field lineup. Portland obviously had the drive and desire to defeat Seattle and knock 'em out once and for all, but they wouldn't have been able to had Sounders been at full strength.

The Rave Green have lost a US Cup game at Starfire for the first time in history, and now are out of contention as defending Open Cup champions. They still sit comfortably atop the Western Conference league table of Major League Soccer.

Portland have now won four straight matches in all competitions. Beating Seattle is a real confidence booster, but they did come off as obnoxious in the later stages of their lobsided extra time victory. They'll have to watch a possible overly-large ego that may be brewing.

This was classic Cascadia soccer, yet maybe went a bit overboard. Whatever the case, the result was the result, and focus returns to the next upcoming opponents for each side.