Score New York Cosmos - New York City FC Result (3-2)

Well, what a match. The Cosmos batteled back and then won, it was a pleasure to write this for you. Keep tuned for the post match recap coming to VAVEL USA soon. I'm Josef Leizerowitz, signing off from Long Island.

COSMOS WIN 3-2 ON PENALTIES.

Groskie SCORES.

Groskie up for Cosmos

Facey MISSES

Facey is up for NYCFC

After 5, its 3-3

Maffid Scores

Maffid is up for Cosmos

Mullins MISSES

Mullins up for NYCFC

Lucky SCORES

Lucky is up for Cosmos

Diskerud SCORES

Diskerud up for NYCFC

After 3 rounds its 2-1 for NYCFC

Fernandes MISSES

Fernandes up for Cosmos

Ballouchy SCORES

Ballouchy up for NYCFC

After 2 rounds, it's 1-1.

Freeman MISSES

Freeman up for Cosmos

Grabavoy MISSES

Grabavoy up for NYCFC

1-1 After 1 Round

Stokkelien SCORES

Stokkelien up for Cosmos

Wingert SCORES

Wingert up first for NYCFC

The Penalty Shootout is about to commence.

5 rounds of penalties are coming up!

END OF EXTRA TIME: New York Cosmos 2-2 New York City FC. WE GO TO PENALTIES!

30' (ET) Moffat's shot from outside goes wide.

28' (ET) Yellow Card to Freeman (Cosmos)

27' (ET) Yellow Card to Perez (Cosmos)

26' (ET) The Cosmos get a head to the FK, just too soft of a touch.

25' (ET) Yellow Card to Gabavoy (NYCFC)

24' (ET) NYCFC come close, but Grabavoy's shot from inside the box is saved.

23' (ET) Set play from the FK, goes for a goal kick.

22' (ET) Cosmos have a FK from a nice spot outside the box.

20' (ET) NYCFC with some nice passing plays, leads to nada.

16' (ET) NYCFC start out strong.

2nd half of Extra Time Underway

End of the 1st half of Extra Time: New York Cosmos 2-2 New York City FC

13' (ET) Mix's shot off a cross from Grabavoy goes skying high.

12' (ET) Cosmos toying with the defense. Nothing close, though.

OFF THE BAR! ALVAREZ MISSES THE PENALTY

7' (ET) PENALTY TO NEW YORK CITY NYCFC man brought down in the box. Penalty.

6' (ET) Corner NYCFC

5' (ET) Lucky close again! Given the ball off a turnover in the box, saved by Johansen.

5' (ET) Patrick Mullins just wide after a great through ball from Alvarez.

2' (ET) Lucky hits the post! So close for the Cosmos!

Extra Time has Begun

The teams are now getting rested and hydrating, as there will be two 15 minute halfs. If still tied after that, we go to penalties.

End of Regulation: New York Cosmos 2-2 New York City FC

90+4' Cosmos want a penalty, nothing do.

90+4' Corner Cosmos

New York Cosmos goal scored in the 90th minute by Lucky Mkosana!

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL NEW YORK COSMOS! Four Minutes of Extra Time

90' Cosmos pushing hard for the equalizer.

89' Substitution: Chrishian for Szetela (Cosmos).

88' Fernandes' header just over the bar.

88' Corner Cosmos.

86' Substitution: Grabavoy for Poku (NYCFC), Stokkelien for Raul (Cosmos).

86' Yellow card to Wingert (NYCFC)

83' Poku with the cross filed pass to the wide open Ballouchy who waits to long and is saved.

82' Fernandes can't bring down the chip into the box.

81' Poku and Alvarez with great chances at goal.

80' Yellow Card: Danny Szetela

77' Cross is brought down by a Cosmo, fired wide.

77' Corner Cosmos off another cross into the box.

75' Cosmos coming down the wings again, but Johansen once again gets up for the ball.

73' Substitution: Watson-Siriboe for Allen (NYCFC)

72' Back and forth action here, both trying to use the long ball to set up their strikers.

70' Cosmos toying with the NYCFC midfield again, with nice sets of passes. Nothing on the finishing, though.

68' Corner Cosmos. Corner directly into the goalie's hands.

New York Cosmos goal scored in the 65th minute by #22 Fernandes.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL NEW YORK COSMOS!

63' Sebstitution: Hernandez for Wingert (NYCFC)

63' Cosmos getting chances, attacking towards the NYCFC defense.

62' Substitutuion: Fernandez for Sebation (Cosmos)

60' Cosmos free kick is whipped in, but nobody there to head the ball off the beautiful cross.

58' Ballouchy wasting time, and the Cosmos push him away from the ball and a mini-scrum ensues.

New York City Goal, scored in the 57th minute by Poku! His second of the match.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL NEW YORK CITY FC!!!!!!!!!

51' Varena with another nice chance in front of goal.

50' Corner for the Cosmos. The corner is caught by the goalkeeper.

48' Save Johansen, as the Cosmos had built a nice string off passes and crossed into the box.

Second Half Underway

Teams are back on the pitch, second half about to begin.

HALFTIME: New York Cosmos 0-1 New York City FC

45+1' Cosmos want a corner, will be a goalkick.

45' Cosmos getting chances. One minute of extra time.

44' Many turnovers on both sides.

40' Yellow Card to Cosmos' player #14 Daniel Stetela

38' Mullins heads the ball straight to the GK, he was wide open alone in the box.

37' Corner NYCFC after an attempted cross.

36' Lucky gets behind the NYCFC D again, mispasses the ball to Raul.

34' Corner NYCFC after Mullins' shot is forced above the bar. Corner is wasted.

33' Nothing doing for that free kick.

32' Free kick for NYCFC right on the edge of the Cosmos box.

31' Another Cosmos corner. Their starting to come close.

28' Corner goes straight out of bounds. Nothing doing.

27' Corner for the Cosmos as they try to get back in the match.

NEW YORK CITY GOAL scored by #88 Poku! He controlled the cross and fired it behind the Cosmos' keeper.

24' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL NEW YORK CITY FC!!!!!

22' Bending Cosmos cross is punched out by Johansen.

21' Lucky gets behind the NYCFC D once again, forces a corner for the Cosmos.

19' Lucky getting behind Hernandez, twice disposessed.

17' NYCFC having trouble mustering any offense so far.

13' Raul gets a cross and is wide open in the box, but he miss hits and goes just wide.

11' Varena goes in one on one with Facey off a turnover, saved.

10' Cosmos toying with the NYCFC midfield so far.

7' Facey sloppy in the back, almost leads to a Cosmos chance.

6' Cosmos starting to get the ball up the pitch in numbers.

5' Corner cleared

4' Another Cosmos corner.

3' Nothing going for that corner. Another one for the Cosmos.

3' Corner for the Cosmos

2' Back and forth so far. No real possesion for either team.

0' AND WE'RE OFF!

Its game time from Long Island. Both clubs wearing blue, kind of confusing

Mixtures of boos and cheers as NYCFC subs come on to the field.

Players have left the field of play, as warmups have ended. Grounds crew is watering the turf, and its almost go time on Long Island.

Stadium starting to fill up here on Long Island, plenty of sky blue along with Cosmo green.

Here is the NY Cosmos starting eleven for tonight's match:

The Cosmos join NYCFC on the field for warmups.

NYCFC take the field for warmups here at Shuart Stadium

Here is tonight's NYCFC staring eleven:

NYCFC have only one road victory this year, a 2-1 win at Philadelphia.

The Cosmos are also looking for some new talent, and have started talks with former Sporting KC man Herculez Gomez. "American forward Herculez Gomez is set for a move away from Club Tijuana, and has held talks with the New York Cosmos and MLS, sources confirmed to Goal USA. Sources tell Goal that Gomez is also considering a return to MLS, though at this point that would be more complicated than a move to the Cosmos because Sporting Kansas City still holds his MLS rights."

Speaking of Spainards, NYCFC signed a pair of them yesterday; New York City FC announced the signings of Andoni Iraola from Athletic Bilbao, as well as the loan of Angelino from Manchester City FC. Iraola joins on a free transfer, while Angelino joins on a season long loan. Both will be eligible for selection following the opening of the Major League Soccer secondary transfer window on July 8. Iraola made 510 appearances with 38 goals for Bilbao over the past 12 seasons. The right back appeared in 30 or more league matches in 11 seasons with the Basque club. Jose Angel Tasende, better known as just Angelino, is a member of the Manchester City FC Elite Development Squad. He joins on a loan that expires at the end of the 2015 Major League Soccer season.

“It’s going to be a derby. These sorts of matches are huge for U.S. Soccer and New York. We’ll be matching up against a very good team. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.” -Giovanni Savarese

David Villa is excited to face friend Raúl on the pitch once again. “It’s good to play against Raúl again; he is a legend in Spanish soccer,” Villa said. “It’s important to play against him, but the city’s derby is more important, and we hope to win and continue onto the next round. I recently spoke with him when we were at an event for the Spanish league. We knew that this would eventually happen, and I am very excited about seeing him and playing against him, and hopefully we can win.”

Villa and Raúl step onto the same field together for the first time since 2009, as the former Spain teammates are excited to play one another for possibly the last time.

New York Cosmos - New York City FC Live Commentary

Jason Kreis has not made any commitments regarding the lineup for tonight's match, but did say he expects to field a team who can get the result. It is expected that David Villa will start on the bench, especially due to the turf at Hofstra.

While it is an away match, expect between one to two thousand NYCFC supporters at Hofstra for the match.

East River Derby Live

Even with an away match in the weekend - Toronto, NYCFC boss Jason Kreis expects to get a win, as winning the US Open Cup and qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions League is a "huge goal" for NYCFC and City Football Group.

The Cosmos hope to continue their winning ways against foes from the same city, as last year the Cosmos beat the Red Bulls at home 3-0. The Red Bulls rested their starters in that match.

New York Cosmos - New York City FC

This match, being dubbed the "East River Derby," is the first match ever between the Cosmos and City, and the first ever match for NYCFC in the US Open Cup.

The Cosmos are coming off a 3-3 tie with the Jacksonville Armada, a match that clinched them the Spring NASL Championship. The Cosmos went unbeaten in the Spring Season.

2015 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Live Commentary

The New York Cosmos clinched their NASL Championship last weekend.

Poku got one of his own late on for his first MLS goal. Two minutes before, Montreal had scored on a header in the 89th minute, which made it a one goal match, but Poku made sure the fans went home with a big smile on their face when he slotted a ball home off another NYCFC cross-field pass. With the win against Montreal, NYCFC have won two straight matches for the first time in their history.

US Open Cup Live coverage

NYCFC is coming off a 3-1 victory at home against the Montreal Impact. David Villa had 4 shot attempts in the first half, and his determination paid off, as he received a Mehdi Ballouchy cross in the box and slammed it home to send the crowd into a frenzy. New York had six corners and eight attempts at goal, including 3 on target. NYCFC ended the half with 64.3% possession, out passing Montreal 228 to 129 with an 81.1% passing accuracy. It was clear that his performance at the midweek had Mix in the mood, and Diskerud wasted no time in scoring when a Poku ball was gifted to him and he made no mistake about the finish to put the Cityzens ahead 2-0. Poku got one of his own late on for his first MLS goal.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's match out of US Open Cup Action between New York City FC vs New York Cosmos. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.