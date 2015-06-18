England Beats Colombia As Both Teams Qualify For Round of 16

On the last day of group play, England beat Colombia 2-1 in Group F play. Both teams will move onto the Round of 16 knockout round with England finishing second in Group F and Colombia finishing as one of the top four third placed teams. The Colombians were severely let down by their defending on set pieces, in particular their marking and inability to clear the ball effectively.

The scoring for the Three Lionesses was opened on a set piece off a Colombian handball in the 15th minute. The initial shot by defender Stephanie Houghton curled over the wall and looked destined to be a goal in the lower left hand corner but Colombian keeper Sandra Sepúlveda managed to make a great save on the ball, pushing it slightly away from goal. However, the Colombian backline was caught ball watching as forward Karen Carney was able to run to the rebounded shot and slam the ball home past the legs of Sepúlveda.

In the 37th minute, England extended their lead off another set piece. The ball delivered again by Houghton was driven hard at the wall. The ball managed to ricochet off English defender Casey Stoney to forward Toni Duggan, who attempted a shot from around the penalty spot. The weakened shot was clearly blocked by the outstretched arm of lunging Colombian defender Carolina Arias as England was awarded a penalty kick. England Midfielder Fara Williams stepped up to the spot and calmly put the ball home just out of reach of Sepúlveda.

"We didn’t play well in the first half. Our attitude just wasn’t right. We came up against a well-organised England side, and we found it very hard to play our usual passing game," said Colombian coach Fabian Taborda of his team's poor first half in his post game press conference.

Things would get worse for the Colombians as Sepúlveda picked up her second yellow of the match in the 85th minute after tripping up an English player far outside the box. The red card for Sepúlveda, who has been one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament, carries an automatic one game suspesion which means she will miss her team’s knockout round matchup with the United States.

In the end, Colombia was able to draw one goal back as Lady Andrade flicked the ball over English goalkeeper Karen Bardsley in the fourth minute of stoppage time in the second half.

"We’re very happy to have won and to have qualified for the next round...My players have demonstrated that they’re mentally very strong and ready for bigger challenges. Our set-pieces have been very good, and that’s an important asset in really tight games," said England coach Mark Sampson in his post game press conference.

The game was even in the stat department. Possession was close with England maintaining 54% of the possession and Colombia 46%. In the offense department, England managed 13 shots with 6 on target and Colombia had 11 shots with 2 on target.

By finishing second, England will face Norway in the Round of 16. Norway will not be an easy opponent at all as they were the only team to grab a point off of Germany in the group stage. Colombia will go onto face the United States. The United States will be a tough opponent obviously but much depends on how their underachieving offense plays as well. Colombia will be hurt by the loss of Sepúlveda as well.