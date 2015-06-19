Copa America Preview: Uruguay - Paraguay

Life has been tough for Uruguay without Luis Suarez. Even with PSG superstar Edison Cavani as the main striker for Uruguay they have struggle to score goals. Uruguay has scored just one goal in this tournament and must muster some offense versus Paraguay to ensure themselves a safe way to the knockout stages. If Uruguay does not get any points from this game, they will have to pray that they are at least the second best third place team out of the three groups in the Copa America. Right now they hold a slight edge over Mexico, who has two points but anything can happen in this tournament. Out of all the players for Uruguay, the one player that must step up is Edison Cavani. He has zero goals and assists right now but has six shots on goal. He is getting his chances but is not finishing them and is showing the play that drew him much criticism at PSG. Uruguay's hopes rest on Cavani and he must show or they will be going home.

They are facing a team in Paraguay that has made the games they wanted and have gotten results. They somehow came back down 2-0 to Argentina and escaped with a draw. Then a crazy goal helped Paraguay beat a scrappy Jamaica team 1-0. They now sit second in the table and have a great chance to advance to the knockout stages. They will likely sit back against Uruguay and wait to strike on the counterattack. They aren't facing Jamaica and they can't afford to be caught out otherwise Uruguay is too good to pass up chances like that, although Uruguay has struggled to put the ball into the net as of late. Paraguay wants to make this game boring and if they keep it low scoring and boring, they will get a favorable result.

This is a huge match for both teams and with none of the top three in the group locked into place; any result can change the order of the top three. Cavani must find his footing for Uruguay and Paraguay must not get caught on the counterattack. Paraguay has been a dark horse so far in this tournament and they can make some more noise by putting the cup holders Uruguay on the ropes.