DC United 2-1 New England Revolution: Rolfe Leads DC To Late Comeback

A Chris Rolfe inspired DC United side overturned a 1-0 trail with Rolfe scoring twice in the second half to see the hosts claim the three points.

The hosts looked to start the game on the right foot with Steve Birnbaum having the best chance of the opening ten minutes, when the DC defender’s header from a good cross to the far post flew just wide of the post. However the hosts were left frozen like statues when former DC United striker, Charles Davies, put the Revolution ahead in the 10th minute. Davies slipped between Birnbaum and Bobby Boswell inside the penalty box, to neatly tuck home Lee Nguyen’s low cross into the far corner of the net, to give the 2014 MLS Cup finalists the early lead.

The visitors were close to a second goal in the 22nd minute when Chris Tierney was picked out by Nguyen on the left wing after Juan Agudelo’s clever run on the opposite side of the box drew out the DC defence away from a darting Tierney, but the full back’s shot was met by an important save from Bill Hamid, and the danger for DC was clear. Hamid was called into action again in the 32nd minute for the hosts when Nguyen drifted into the penalty box before lashing a shot towards the near post, but Hamid reacted well, and parried Nguyen’s shot out for a corner.

DC united had a great chance to get back into the game in the 37th minute after several crosses in the New England box led to a shaky goalmouth scramble for the visitors, the ball eventually dell to Perry Kitchen on the outside of the box, but his well hit first time shot skimmed just wide of the post.

New England started the second half the way they played the first half, by knocking on DC’s door from all angles. Nguyen came close again for the visitors when the midfielder found himself in the perfect position after Agudelo’s great turn teed up Nguyen, Revolution’s star player then fired a powerful strike from distance but the shot flew just wide over the bar.

DC United surprisingly found an equaliser in the 69th minute through Chris Rolfe. Fabian Espindola played a brilliant lofted cross into the path of Rolfe inside the penalty box after some nifty footwork from the striker, and Rolfe finished off the move well by volleying the floating ball past Bobby Shuttleworth, to turn the game completely on its head.

The goal looked to have triggered something in the minds of the DC players, as moments later the hosts were on the attack again, winning a free kick in a dangerous area. Espindola curled the set-piece into the penalty box, but an open Birnbaum couldn’t convert from inside the six-yard box as the defender missed a golden opportunity to put DC ahead.

DC’s fortunes paid off as the hosts were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute of the match after the substitute, Miquel Aguilar, was tripped on the edge of the penalty box by Steve Neumann, and the referee pointed to the spot with no hesitation. Rolfe stepped up to the spot, and buried the ball into the bottom corner as the striker sent Shuttleworth the wrong way, to turn the game around and to make it 2-1 to DC United.

The Revolution had one final chance to equalise after Tierney whipped in a great cross into the path of Davies, but the goal scorer’s header flew wide over the bar with the last chance of the game.