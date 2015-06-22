Thorns Tie, Chicago Rained Out And Dash, Reign Win In NWSL Weekend

Portland Thorns FC vs FC Kansas City

On Friday, Portland Thorns FC took on and drew with FC Kansas City at Providence Park in Portland, 1-1, after a 12 day hiatus for the ongoing Women’s World Cup.

Starting XI’s:

Portland (3-6-1 alignment)

GK: Michelle Betos

Defenders: Rachel Van Hollebeke, Kat Williamson(Captain), Emily Menges

Midfielders: Taylor Comeau (Alyssa Kleiner sub. 46th minute), Sinead Farrelly, McCall Zerboni, Kendall Johnson (Sarah Jackson sub. 86th minute), Allie Long, Mana Shim (Hanna Terry 64th minute)

Forwards: Ayo

Kansas City (4-5-1 alignment)

GK: Nicole Barnhart

Defenders: Leigh Ann Robinson, Amy LePeilbet, Becca Moros, Yael Averbuch

Midfielders: Jen Buczkowski, Mandy Laddish, Erika Tymrak, Shea Groom (Frances Silva sub. 86th minute), Liz Bogus (Meghan Lisenby sub. 90+2nd minute),

Forwards: Sarah Hagen (Caroline Kastor sub. 81st minute)

While this game was a draw, it was not light on drama or excitement. After a scoreless first half, FC Kansas City opened the scoring off a Jen Buczkowski free kick from around midfield in the 51st minute. Buczkowski served a great ball into around the penalty spot as goalkeeper Michelle Betos came off her line to attempt to punch the ball out. Unfortunately for Betos, she made the wrong the decision as FCKC’s Sarah Hagen beat Betos and another defender to the ball and headed it into the back of the net.

Betos would get revenge in one of the craziest finishes to a NWSL game ever. In second half stoppage time, Betos pushed up for a corner kick as a last ditch effort to get a result out of this game. PTFC midfielder Allie Long served in a cross that Betos got head on and scored a clinical diving heading finish past the lunging Nicole Barnhart and the KCFC defenders on the goal line. Betos’ teammates as well as others away at the World Cup erupted on twitter as the goalkeeper scored the game-tying goal.

Holy crap @MichelleBetos I knew you were good but this is a whole other level!! Goalkeeper and goal scorer? Love it! — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 20, 2015

Betos!!!! I don't care who you root for, this is unbelievable. Diving header. #respect https://t.co/5BeXJyqIxb — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) June 20, 2015

Chicago Red Stars vs Washington Spirit

Chicago took on Washington in a game that would eventually be called in the 38th minute after two lengthy severe weather delays. The game will not be resumed but will played over in it’s entirety at a date to be later determined.

The game will be completely RESCHEDULED at a later TBD date. Tickets for tonight's game will be honored then. #CRSvWAS — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) June 21, 2015

FYI: The rescheduled game will be played as a new, full 90 minute game. This 38 minutes will not stand on the records. #CRSvWAS — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) June 21, 2015

Houston Dash vs Western New York Flash

Also on Saturday, Houston took on and defeated Western New York Flash, 2-0, at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston.

Starting XI's:

Houston (4-4-2 alignment)

GK: Bianca Henninger

Defenders: Ella Masar, Ellie Brush, Toni Pressley, Camila Pereira

Midfielders: Melissa Henderson (Allie Bailey sub. 76th minute), Niki Cross, Brittany Bock (Rachael Axon sub. 72nd minute), Tiffany McCarty (Jordan Jackson sub. 82nd minute)

Forwards: Kealia Ohai, Jessica McDonald

Western New York Flash (4-3-3 alignment)

GK: Chantel Jones

Defenders: Jaelene Hinkle, Brittany Taylor, Abby Dahlkeper, Kristen Edmonds (Chelsea Stewart sub.76th minute);

Midfielders: Becky Edwards, Samantha Mewis, Ashley Nick (Elizabeth Eddy sub. 59th minute)

Forwards: Jamia Fields, Lynn Williams (Kristen Hamilton sub. 59th minute), Jasmyne Spencer

Houston struck first in the 39th minute as defender Ellie Brush played a longball towards the penalty spot. Forward Jessica McDonald ran towards the spot and headed the ball into the top left corner of the net for the 1-0 lead.

From there, Houston took care of business. Despite having 15 shots, Western New York only managed one on target, which was saved rather easily by Henninger. All night the Houston defense smothered any New York with their great marking on set pieces and closing down on incoming attackers. At the end of the final whistle, Henninger and the Houston defense collected their fourth shutout, which now leads the NWSL.

Houston then scored their second goal of the night in the 63rd minute when midfielder Melissa Henderson led a counterattack and passed the ball to forward Kealia Ohai. Ohai received the ball and then made a great turn to her left to lose her defender. After losing her defender, Ohai shot from around the top of the box and beat the outstretched Western New York goalkeeper Chantel Jones.

Jones made some great saves in this game to give her team the opportunity to possibly get a result, especially in the 83rd minute. In the 83rd minute, Jones stoned Ohai on a near breakaway and then blocked the second shot from midfielder Allie Bailey. Overall, Jones made six saves on Houston’s eight shots on target.

Seattle Reign - Boston Breakers

Seattle traveled to Boston on Sunday afternoon and came away with 3-2 victory.

Starting XI's:

Seattle (4-3-3 alignment)

GK: Haley Kopmeyer

Defenders: Rachel Corsie, Kendall Fletcher, Lauren Barnes, Stephanie Cox

Midfielders: Keelin Winters, Jessica Fishlock, Kim Little

Forwards: Mariah Nogueira (Amber Brooks sub. 70th minute), Beverly Yanez (Danielle Foxhoven sub. 70th minute), Merritt Mathias (Elli Reed sub. 66th minute)

Boston (4-4-2 alignment)

GK: Jami Kranich

Defenders: Kassey Kallman, Julie King, Lauren Lazo, Maddy Evans (Stephanie Verdoia sub. 80th minute)

Midfielders: Mollie Pathman, Suzane Pires (Nkem Ezurike sub. 61st minute), Kristie Mewis, Amy Barczuk

Forwards: Stephanie McCaffrey (Morgan Marlborough sub. 71st minute), Katie Schoepfer

In the 14th minute, Boston drew first blood in the game when midfielder Kristie Mewis took a set piece at the side of the box and scored after the ball appeared to deflect off of Seattle’s Stephanie Cox. Mewis would prove to be a tough mark for Seattle all day as she was involved not only on this goal but on the later Boston goal as well.

Seattle would answer back in the 42nd minute after midfielder Jessica Fishlock played the ball off to Kim Little around midfield. In this midst of her pass, Fishlock was taken down with a hard foul but the referee called advantage as Little still had the ball. Due to a great individual effort, Little took on a couple of Boston defenders and then scored at low shot past goalkeeper Jami Kranich.

In the 66th minute, Seattle would take a brief lead as midfielder Keelin Winters played a through ball to forward Elli Reed on the right side of the box. Reed then found other Forward Beverly Yanez on the far post for the tap in goal.

Boston then would respond ten minutes later in the 76th minute as Kristie Mewis took the ball down the left flank and hit a cross which was batted around at the near post and eventually Boston forward substitute Morgan Marlborough would find the free ball and hit it home from close range.

However, Boston would concede late in the 86th minute as Little would find Fishlock with a great through ball. Fishlock then chipped it over Kranich to give Seattle the lead and win.

Seattle’s Haley Kopmeyer had to withstand heavy pressure on offense as Boston had 12 shots on target. However, Kopmeyer had a stellar performance as she managed to make 10 saves on the day.