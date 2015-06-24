Score New York Red Bulls - Real Salt Lake of 2015 MLS Regular Season (1-0)

Thanks for following along. This Live chat has now concluded. Check out VAVEL soon for the post match recap and more MLS news and action. I'm Josef Leizerowitz, signing off.

END OF THE MATCH: New York Red Bulls 1-0 Real Salt Lake

90+2' Corner NY. Miazga's header misses wide.

90' Four minutes of added time

90' Sanchez shot blocked, corner Red Bulls.

89' Corner Red Bulls after a close call that almost was an own goal.

87' Matt Miazga's header saved on the goaline by Rimando.

87' Substitution Manolo Sanchez for Kemar Lawarance (NY)

86' Corner Red Bulls

84' Substitution Olmes Garcia for Justen Glad (RSL)

83' Grella gets a head on the ball in front of the goal, just over the bar.

81' Red Bulls Goal Ruled Offside.

77' Rimando slips near the edge of the area, but keeps himself and the ball inside the area. Close call.

76' Rimando saves a deflected shot near the post. Red Bulls display some nice passing that ends up in a shot that goes wide.

75' Felipe gets a perfect pass right in front of Rimando, but the shot is soft and right into Rimando's hands.

71' Red Bulls all in the RSL half, passing it aroind looking for the dagger.

69' Substitution: Luis Gil for Sebastian Jaime (RSL)

68' Mike Grella gets a through ball to go 1 on 1, but is offside.

67' Substitution: Chris Duvall for Connor Lade (NY)

65' Lawarnce plays a ball in that makes Rimando save an uncomfotable shot. Red Bulls pressing for another goal.

65' Cross by Grella hits the attacker in front of goal, goes just over the bar.

64' Corner Red Bulls after a nice shot saved by Rimando.

63' Substitution: Sal Zizzo for Bradley Wright-Phillips (NY)

59' Corner RSL. Corner is saved by Robles.

58' Substitution: Jordan Allen for Joao Plata (RSL)

Phillips had his studs up into Lade, sent off with no discussion by the ref. RSL IS DOWN TO 9 Men on the Pitch.

55' RED CARD TO RSL PLAYER #17 Demar Phillips

52' Grella's shot from point blank saved spectacuarly by Rimando. Grella did well to get a great shot on the volley.

49' RSL coming out strong, despite being a man down.

46' RSL corner goes nowhere.

Second half is underway

Clubs are back on the pitch, second half is about to begin.

HT- Both clubs struggled with possesion, but the Red Bulls have the clear adavtage up a goal and a man going into the second half at home.

45+2' END OF THE 1st Half, New York Red Bulls 1- 0 Real Salt Lake

45+1' Abang's header is saved.

45+1' Corner for the Red Bulls

45' TWO MINUTES OF ADDED TIME

43' Corner again results in nothing for the Red Bulls.

42' Corner for New York. Deflected out for another corner.

40' Felipe is taken down by the last man, RED CARD TO RSL's Javier Morales.

37' Corner cleared by the Red Bulls

36' Corner for RSL

34' Corner is headed way over the bar.

34' Corner for the Red Bulls

33' Red Bulls play the ball around the outside of the box. Dax's shot is blocked.

30' Conor Lade's volley goes over the Hudson River and into Manhattan. Goalkick RSL

29' Corner Red Bulls.

28' Robles saves a point blank shot from Joao Plata. RSL starting to put pressure on the NY backline.

26' A bad backpass by RSL goes for a RBNY corner. Header on the corner goes wide.

24' Red Bulls had soemthing going down the flank, but another bad pass ends any chance of an oppurtunity at goal.

22' The corner goes over for a goalkick after a missplaced header.

22' Corner for RSL.

20' Shouts for a hand ball by RSL, nothig given by the ref.

19' First RSL corner of the match

17' Both sides having possesion trouble. Midfield is there to be won.

15' Corner after a lengthy injury delay is wasted.

13' Corner for New York after Abang's shot is deflected out.

12' RSL is having trouble retaining possesion, keeping a passing sequence.

10' Abang goes free and 1 on 1 with Rimando, but Rimando does enough to keep it out.

9' RSL working up the right flanks now

8' RSL starting to get into the game, having possesion and pushing up field for the first time in the match.

7' Sandoval header saved by Robles.

New York Red Bulls Goal scored by Mike Grella, assisted by Sean Davis (1st ever MLS Assisst), and Kemar Lawarance (1st ever MLS Assisst). Goal in the 4th minute. Grella's 4th of the season.

4' GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLL RED BULLS

3' Corner is cleared with no harm by RSL

3' Another early corner for New York

2' Red Bulls coming out strong here in the early going.

1' Corner early for the Red Bulls. Corner is wasted

Kickoff From Red Bull Arena

The teams are entering to the pitch, kickoff is moments away.

7:26 PM (EST)- Players have left the field, kickoff is coming up. Plenty of empty seats in Harrison tonight.

7:05 PM (EST) Players are on the pitch for warmups. Kickoff is about half an hour away.

6:35 PM (EST) here is the RBNY Starting XI:

6:30 PM (EST) Here is the RSL Staring XI: Rimando; Phillips, Maund, Glad, Beltran; Stertzer, Mulholland, Morales; Plata, Jaime, Sandoval.

6:02 Pm (EST) RSL have suspended Alvaro Saborio from tonight's match. It will be the second straight match he has not played in.

RSL players Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando were named Tuesday to USA manager Jurgen Klinsmann’s 2015 Gold Cup squad, both departing on Sunday after the RSL v. Columbus game for international duty. Another three RSL players, FW Alvaro Saborio (Costa Rica), DF Demar Phillips (Jamaica) and DF Elias Vasquez (Guatemala), where called in for their national teams.

The Red Bulls have lost 4 straight league matches.

The Red Bulls will play without Lloyd Sam and the suspended Sacha Kljestan. The Red Bulls, who have lost four straight league matches, need to get back in the winning grove before their high profile matchup at New York City on Sunday.

Minutes distrubution has become key for RSL: "As a result of the schedule congestion described above, RSL boss Jeff Cassar has distributed minutes all over the roster in anticipation of quick turnarounds and key absences due to international duty, suspension, injury and fatigue, as 22 different players have earned starts for the Claret-and-Cobalt in 2015’s first 14 games, while 25 players – all but GK Lalo Fernandez, DF Phanuel Kavita and DF Boyd Okwuonu – have logged MLS minutes in 2015. Kavita and Okwuonu did make their RSL debuts in last Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over S2 in the Open Cup." (RealSaltLake.com)

Coach Jesse Marsch is happy they get to play a midweek match, hoping the team will play angry, and be able to rub off their loss - Vancouver in quick fashion.

Live Coverage MLS 2015

The last time RSL visited North Jersey in 2013, Dax McCarty scored a late goal to secure the win for the Red Bulls in a 4-3 match. All-time, RSL and the Red Bulls have a 5-5-8 mark in the series, with RSL 1-4-3 in New Jersey and 4-1-5 at home

A closely contested match between the two rivals had a dramatic ending to it. RSL’s Sebastian Jaime and Kansas City’s Dom Dwyer both scored in a wide-open first half, and both sides pushed for a winner in the second half. RSL finally found the breakthrough two minutes into stoppage time, with Olmes Garcia firing a shot off of SKC defender Kevin Ellis. The shot went high and looped over the goalie, sending Rio Tinto Stadium into a frenzy.

Real Salt Lake - New York Red Bulls Live Commentary

Real Salt Lake is coming off a 2-1 home win vs Sporting KC.

The loss was an incredible disappointing one for the Red Bulls, and will make it difficult heading into this match. Strikers are notorious about having a hard time getting out of slumps once they enter them, and there is no worse thing for one's confidence than missing a couple of chances badly. Bradley Wright-Phillips is by far the most dangerous goal scorer that New York possesses, and they will be hoping that he gets his confidence back as soon as possible, in particular because the second ever New York Derby, the Hudson River Derby, is coming up this weekend. The Red Bulls will need the man known as "BWP" to be at his best to win that one in addition to tonight's match.

2015 MLS Regular Season LIVE

The New York Red Bulls fell at the hands of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2-1, on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena. The Red Bulls went down to 10 men before the 15 minute mark, when Sacha Kljestan was sent off for fighting. Sacha will miss the RSL match as well. The Red Bulls missed a chance from the spot, when Bradley Wright-Phillips missed a penalty in the 4th minute. Vancouver opened the scoring in the 15th minute, when Kekuta Manneh finished off a cross from close range. The Red Bulls had conceded only five minutes after going down to 10 men. Vancouver took the 1-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. New York had a second crack from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, and Wright-Phillips had a second chance to score from the spot. BWP became the first player in MLS history to miss two penalties in the same match, as Ousted saved it once again. Rivero found midfielder Kianz Froese in space for the second Vancouver in the 74th minute, sealing the match for Vancouver. The Red Bulls got a consolation goal, but not an equalizer.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's match out of MLS Regular Season Action between New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.