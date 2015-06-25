C.J. Sapong And Philadelphia Union Break Down Seattle Sounders FC In 1-0 Result
Photo: @SoundersFC and soundersfc.com

CHESTER, PA -- Maurice Edu had a goal called back in the 27th, and then had his penalty saved just five minutes later, however C.J. Sapong was finally able to break through for Philadelphia in the 69th minute and put his sixth goal of the season past Sounders FC keeper Stefan Frei to rack up a full three points for Union.

Seattle were without their joint top goal scorers Clint Dempsey and Obafemi Martins on Wednesday night, forcing manager Sigi Schmid to play a starting eleven that featured a Major League Soccer-debuting Jimmy Ockford and a load of S2 regulars on its lines, front and back.