Score Bolivia - Peru in Copa America 2015 (1-3)
Imaged via WebAdictos
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

Thank you for following tonight's coverage of Bolivia vs. Peru here on VAVEL USA! Be sure to return to the website for more live coverage of the Copa America, and as always from all of us at VAVEL USA, until next time, this is Roberto Rojas saying goodnight!

VAVEL's MOTM has to be none other than Paolo Guerrero, great performance overall with his hat-trick and amazing finishes, plus his great ability to get into scoring opportunities as a poacher, well deserved win for the Peruvians nevertheless. Tomorrow's quarterfinal will be Argentina-Colombia and Saturday will be Brazil-Paraguay to determine the other semifinal matchup.

And there's the final score! Peru go to their second straight semifinals after their third place finish in Argentina four years ago and will now face Chile in the Clasico del Pacifico, the Derby of the Pacific on Monday in Santiago.

89' Fine performance for Bolivia in the Copa nevertheless. First time in the Copa America quarterfinals since hosting in 1997 as they look to go home with their heads held high.

84' Marcelo Moreno to take and scores! A consoluation goal for the Bolivians but they have five minutes to reverse the score.

83' Penalty for Bolivia!

82' Cueva comes off for Reyna. Great performance for the Alianza Lima man.

80' Ten minutes left. Gareca has really changed this side for the better since taking over last year in February, the match in Santiago against Chile will be intense, regardless of the rivarly.

79' Carrilo can't get it on target as his shot goes wide.

75' HE ALMOST GOT HIS FOURTH GOAL BUT IT'S WIDE!

74' GUERRERO GETS HIS HAT TRICK! 3-0 and that should do it for Peru, an amazing finish past Quiñonez after a terrible mistake by Bejarano.

72' Pedriel booked. But surely in that replay, it was a clear penalty.

71' Chumacero's shot goes wide, Bolivia attacking and wanting to get a goal, less than 20 minutes left.

68' Challenge of Gallese on Ricardo Pedriel inside the box but the referee doesn't call anything and the Bolivian players are protesting!

67' Cuevas was close there on his chance!

66' Andre Carrilo to come on for Claudio Pizarro. Guerrero becomes the captain.

64' Farfan's shot yet again is wide for the far corner and he can't finish out of the various chances for the Peruvian.

60' Yellow card for Pedro Gallese.

59' Farfan's shot goes way wide!

56' Martins' header goes right into the hands of Gallase.

53' Guerrero's shot goes right into the hands of Quiñonez!

49' Bolivia free kick is saved by Gallase.

SECOND HALF IS UNDERWAY!

Prior to tonight, Paolo Guerrero had only scored two international goals since 2012.

HT- Peru dominating possession all around and attacking, a Paolo Guerrero brace gives the side 45 minutes left for a spot in the semifinals against Chile on Monday.

45' Peru's free kick hits the bar! Fantastic performance overall.

2 minutes of stoppage time.

41' Free kick for Bolivia is cleared away by Peru.

40' Just under five minutes to go, Peru will defintely take this result as a good half.

36' Cueva's ball to Farfan. And his shot goes just wide!

34' Yellow card for Bejarano.

33' Yellow card for Advíncula.

31' And again, Raldes is denied!

30'- Free kick for Bolivia, Smedburg's chance is saved by Gallese from a Raldes header!

27' Morales' chance goes way past Pedro Gallese and over the bar.

25' Guerrero's chance is close as he unable to get his hat trick!

24' A counterattack saw Christian Cueva feed a beautiful ball to Guerrero and to calmly finish to put Peru into dreamland!

23' And just like that Guerrero gets his brace! 2-0!

21'- Off Vargas' cross, the new Flamengo man able to finish with a sublime header past Quiñonez to give the Incas the lead inside 20 minutes!

20' GOAL FOR PERU! PAOLO GUERRERO SCORES! 1-0!

15' Missed chance but Bolivia just clear it away in time. Pizarro's chance is saved by Quiñonez.

14' Chance by Guerrero is blocked by Coimbra on the right side, corner.

8' Guerrero's shot goes way wide and over Quiñonez's goal.

7' Offside for Bolivia. Peru dominating possession.

4'- Farfan's free kick is easily saved by Quiñonez.

2' Smedburg's chance goes way wide and Martins is unable to get that in time.

1'- And we're off! The second quarterfinal of 2015 Copa America, winner plays Chile in the semifinal.

Peru in all red, Bolivia in all white.

Claudio Pizarro shakes the hands with his opposite captain, Ronald Raldes with Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán looking in front.

Two countries who have found their spirit this year look to book a place against the hosts in the semifinal on Monday. Reminder to all. No extra time if level after 90 minutes. Straight to penalties if that's the case.

And now, Bolivia's national anthem.

The players are out on the pitch and the national anthems are sounding! Peru first.

However, the defensive duo of Carlos Zambrano and Carlos Ascues will be also be players to look out for as they are both strong and composed in the backline.

The key players for both countries? For Bolivia, I have to give it to Martin Smedberg-Dalence. His fine form as a great player who strikes the ball well and offers a threat as potential poacher. As for Peru, the strikers Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfan will also be players to look out for as they are delay when going forward for potential chances on goal.

Reminder for those watching, this match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports at 7:30PM EST.

Bolivian and Peruvian fans filling up the stadium.

Less than 30 minutes to go until kickoff in Temuco. Bolivia playing with a 4-4-4-1, Peru with a 4-4-1-1 as well with Farfan below Guerrero.

Bolivia starting XI: Quiñónez; Hurtado, Zenteno, Coimbra, Raldes, Morales; Chumacero, Danny Bejarano, Smedberg, Peña; Martins.

Peru starting XI: Gallese; Advíncula, Zambrano, Ascues, Vargas; Yotún, Retamuzo, Cueva, Pizarro; Farfán, Guerrero.

Once again, hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's fixture. We are just little under a hour away from the start of the match.

In Lima, it was also the same result as they played in the last match of World Cup qualification. They finished with 15 and 12 points respectively as Bolivia have never qualifed for a FIFA World Cup since USA 1994 and Peru go even further all the way to 1982 in Spain.