Score Bolivia - Peru in Copa America 2015 (1-3)

VAVEL's MOTM has to be none other than Paolo Guerrero, great performance overall with his hat-trick and amazing finishes, plus his great ability to get into scoring opportunities as a poacher, well deserved win for the Peruvians nevertheless. Tomorrow's quarterfinal will be Argentina-Colombia and Saturday will be Brazil-Paraguay to determine the other semifinal matchup.

And there's the final score! Peru go to their second straight semifinals after their third place finish in Argentina four years ago and will now face Chile in the Clasico del Pacifico, the Derby of the Pacific on Monday in Santiago.

89' Fine performance for Bolivia in the Copa nevertheless. First time in the Copa America quarterfinals since hosting in 1997 as they look to go home with their heads held high.

84' Marcelo Moreno to take and scores! A consoluation goal for the Bolivians but they have five minutes to reverse the score.

83' Penalty for Bolivia!

82' Cueva comes off for Reyna. Great performance for the Alianza Lima man.

80' Ten minutes left. Gareca has really changed this side for the better since taking over last year in February, the match in Santiago against Chile will be intense, regardless of the rivarly.

79' Carrilo can't get it on target as his shot goes wide.

75' HE ALMOST GOT HIS FOURTH GOAL BUT IT'S WIDE!

74' GUERRERO GETS HIS HAT TRICK! 3-0 and that should do it for Peru, an amazing finish past Quiñonez after a terrible mistake by Bejarano.

72' Pedriel booked. But surely in that replay, it was a clear penalty.

71' Chumacero's shot goes wide, Bolivia attacking and wanting to get a goal, less than 20 minutes left.

68' Challenge of Gallese on Ricardo Pedriel inside the box but the referee doesn't call anything and the Bolivian players are protesting!

67' Cuevas was close there on his chance!

66' Andre Carrilo to come on for Claudio Pizarro. Guerrero becomes the captain.

64' Farfan's shot yet again is wide for the far corner and he can't finish out of the various chances for the Peruvian.

60' Yellow card for Pedro Gallese.

59' Farfan's shot goes way wide!

56' Martins' header goes right into the hands of Gallase.

53' Guerrero's shot goes right into the hands of Quiñonez!

49' Bolivia free kick is saved by Gallase.

SECOND HALF IS UNDERWAY!

Prior to tonight, Paolo Guerrero had only scored two international goals since 2012.

HT- Peru dominating possession all around and attacking, a Paolo Guerrero brace gives the side 45 minutes left for a spot in the semifinals against Chile on Monday.

45' Peru's free kick hits the bar! Fantastic performance overall.

2 minutes of stoppage time.

41' Free kick for Bolivia is cleared away by Peru.

40' Just under five minutes to go, Peru will defintely take this result as a good half.

36' Cueva's ball to Farfan. And his shot goes just wide!

34' Yellow card for Bejarano.

33' Yellow card for Advíncula.

31' And again, Raldes is denied!

30'- Free kick for Bolivia, Smedburg's chance is saved by Gallese from a Raldes header!

27' Morales' chance goes way past Pedro Gallese and over the bar.

25' Guerrero's chance is close as he unable to get his hat trick!

24' A counterattack saw Christian Cueva feed a beautiful ball to Guerrero and to calmly finish to put Peru into dreamland!

23' And just like that Guerrero gets his brace! 2-0!

21'- Off Vargas' cross, the new Flamengo man able to finish with a sublime header past Quiñonez to give the Incas the lead inside 20 minutes!

20' GOAL FOR PERU! PAOLO GUERRERO SCORES! 1-0!

15' Missed chance but Bolivia just clear it away in time. Pizarro's chance is saved by Quiñonez.

14' Chance by Guerrero is blocked by Coimbra on the right side, corner.

8' Guerrero's shot goes way wide and over Quiñonez's goal.

7' Offside for Bolivia. Peru dominating possession.

4'- Farfan's free kick is easily saved by Quiñonez.

2' Smedburg's chance goes way wide and Martins is unable to get that in time.

1'- And we're off! The second quarterfinal of 2015 Copa America, winner plays Chile in the semifinal.

Peru in all red, Bolivia in all white.

Claudio Pizarro shakes the hands with his opposite captain, Ronald Raldes with Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán looking in front.

Two countries who have found their spirit this year look to book a place against the hosts in the semifinal on Monday. Reminder to all. No extra time if level after 90 minutes. Straight to penalties if that's the case.

And now, Bolivia's national anthem.

The players are out on the pitch and the national anthems are sounding! Peru first.

However, the defensive duo of Carlos Zambrano and Carlos Ascues will be also be players to look out for as they are both strong and composed in the backline.

The key players for both countries? For Bolivia, I have to give it to Martin Smedberg-Dalence. His fine form as a great player who strikes the ball well and offers a threat as potential poacher. As for Peru, the strikers Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfan will also be players to look out for as they are delay when going forward for potential chances on goal.

Bolivian and Peruvian fans filling up the stadium.

Less than 30 minutes to go until kickoff in Temuco. Bolivia playing with a 4-4-4-1, Peru with a 4-4-1-1 as well with Farfan below Guerrero.

Bolivia starting XI: Quiñónez; Hurtado, Zenteno, Coimbra, Raldes, Morales; Chumacero, Danny Bejarano, Smedberg, Peña; Martins.

Peru starting XI: Gallese; Advíncula, Zambrano, Ascues, Vargas; Yotún, Retamuzo, Cueva, Pizarro; Farfán, Guerrero.

Once again, hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's fixture. We are just little under a hour away from the start of the match.

In Lima, it was also the same result as they played in the last match of World Cup qualification. They finished with 15 and 12 points respectively as Bolivia have never qualifed for a FIFA World Cup since USA 1994 and Peru go even further all the way to 1982 in Spain.

A 5-0 trashing by Chile and 0-0 draw against Colombia was able to set up these two sides who play for the 15th time in the Copa America. In the last these 14 times, it included seven victories for Peru, three for Bolivia and four draws. This was their first match in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification as they fought to a 1-1 draw in La Paz.

Peru then took on Venezuela in the same venue in a rematch of the 2011 Copa America third place match with a 1-0 victory from a goal by Claudio Pizarro in the 72nd minute in Valparaíso.

Bolivia then got their first three points in the Copa America in 18 years with a 3-2 win against Ecuador in Valparaíso from goals by Ronald Raldes, Martin Smedberg-Dalence and Marcelo Martins Moreno that put Bolivia in a good spot for qualifying to the quarterfinals.

Peru's first match in Group C was against the five time world champions where despite an early goal by Christian Cueva in the second minute, goals from Neymar and a late goal by Douglas Costa gave Brazil the 2-1 victory in Temuco.

Bolivia and Mexico fought to a 0-0 draw in their first match of Group A in Viña del Mar.

Almost 2 hours until kickoff, in the meantime, let's look at how both Bolivia and Peru got here.

Just little less than seven hours to go, and the Estadio Muncipal German Becker is ready to go as the stage is set for what should be a mouthwatering match.

However, that doesn't stop Bolivia's Marcelo Moreno from saying anything stating, "We are ready for whatever comes and we are ready for a great game to win, if penalties are needed we are ready for what comes."

A reminder that if the score remains scoreless after 90 minutes, there is no extra time meaning that the match will go straight to penalty as this rule applies for all knockout matches except the final.

"Claudio Pizarro is a great man and a key player," he said. "Paolo Guerrero is returning to his best and Jefferson Farfan is just recovering. The three of them are putting in a lot of effort."

He also defended his attacking players, after Peru scored just twice in their three group-stage matches.

Manager Ricardo Gareca has to say this following the match saying that they do not consider themselves favorites at all going into this match. ''We accept the idea of favouritism, but we have to look at it another way. For the outside perhaps there is favouritism, but not for us."

For Peru, they will have the situations with Jefferson Farfan likely to return to the side after injury meaning him and Paolo Guerrero being the potential star players for this match but this writer would keep his eye out on the defensive duo of Carlos Zambrano and Carlos Ascues, who are both strong and composed in the backline.

In team news, Bolivia have no problems whatsoever or suspensions with Mauricio Soria's most potent weapon is Swedish-born Martin Smedberg-Dalence, a player who strikes the ball well and offers a threat from open play and from set pieces as a potential poacher.

Peru have won the Copa America twice in its history in 1939 and 1975, whereas Bolivia have won it once in 1963. They now look to book the second semifinal spot and take on the hosts in what should be an interesting match.

Historically in the Copa America, these two nations have played 14 times, with seven victories for Peru, three for Bolivia and four draws. In World Cup Qualifiers going back to 1998, they have faced 10 times with both sides having three wins and both having four draws, making it an intense atmosphere either in La Paz or in Lima.

Peru on the other hand were drawn in the so called ''Group of Death'' with Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela. Ricardo Gareca's men finished runners-up in the group despite starting off the group with a 2-1 last minute loss to Brazil. They got their three points against Venezuela in a rematch of the 2011 Copa America third place match with a 1-0 victory from a goal by Claudio Pizarro in the 72nd minute in Valparaíso. A scoreless draw against Colombia would secure their spot into the knockout stage where they would face their rivals south of the continent, Bolivia.

In their first match against Mexico, they held a 0-0 draw in Viña de Mar. In their second match, Bolivia won their first Copa America match since they hosted the tournament in 1997 with a shocking 3-2 victory over Ecuador in Valparaíso as goals from Ronald Raldes, Martin Smedberg-Dalence and Marcelo Martins Moreno put Bolivia in a good spot for qualifying to the quarterfinals. In the final match against the hosts, they were trashed 5-0 in Santiago, but the result didn't matter to them as that put them into the knockout stage for the first time since 1997.

Now onto this match, Bolivia have made a surprising run in the Copa America so far having been drawn in a group with hosts Chile, World Cup veteran Ecuador and CONCACAF nation Mexico, who came as an invite. Mauricio Soria's men surprised everyone by finishing runners-up in that group only days before being trashed 5-0 to favorites Argentina in a friendly before the start of the Copa America.

Well, it's certainly been an amazing start to these quarterfinals so far in Chile. The hosts last night had a bitter yet nerve-wracking win against Uruguay last night after a late goal by Mauricio Isla in the 81st minute to help knockout the defending champions and put the hosts into the semifinals where tonight, they will know their opponent to face in Santiago on Monday. For more information on that match, be sure to check out report written by our very own Vijay Vemu here.

Hello everybody and welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the 2015 Copa America in Chile. Our match today comes to you from the Estadio Municipal Germán Becker in Temuco, Chile as Bolivia, the runners-up of Group A take on Peru, the runners-up of Group C in the second quarterfinal of this competition. My name is Roberto Rojas and I will be your host for tonight's action.