D.C. United Win Against Slumping Chicago Fire With Late Goal

The game between D.C. United and Chicago Fire started out well for both teams and they both had great chances to take the lead. Kofi Opare had a shot right in front of Sean Johnson but the shot went off target and Facundo Coria had a shot right outside the box but that was saved by Sean Johnson. But the real chance came when Kennedy Igboananike came into the box and rounded his defender and then shot it at Bill Hamid. The shot squirted from Hamid's grasp and Igboananike rounded him but hit the side netting.

In a game where you are an underdog like Chicago, you have to take advantage of golden chances like that. Sadly, that turned out to be Chicago's only shot on goal for the game. But the half ended and the game was still tied.

The game remained tied as United began to take control. Then the goal came in the 73rd minute. A United set piece was headed away and fell right to Conor Doyle. Then he released a shot that went right over Johnson and right under the bar. Just like that, it was 1-0 United and the life just went out of Chicago. The Fire had about four more shots for the rest of the game but only one was on target. The rest of the four were blocked. Then the final whistle sounded and United walked away with the three points.

This is another crushing defeat for Chicago as another late winner left them the losers again. This is the fourth straight loss for Chicago and they are missing some key players to injury and international duty, things could get worse for Chicago. For United, this is another step in their great run of form as of late. They are at the top of the Eastern Conference and they are up by quite a few points on the Revolution. Things are looking great for United and not so great for the Fire.