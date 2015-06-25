2017 MLS Expansion Team To Be Named Atlanta United FC

The official name for the Atlanta based MLS expansion side has been revealed as Atlanta United FC according to SI.com.

SI.com states “Multiple sources have told SI.com that Atlanta United FC has been selected as the expansion team’s name.” “It will be introduced officially on July 7, along with a logo that’s thought to feature a prominent ‘A’ and the club’s red, yellow/gold and black colours.”

The name of the 21st MLS team had been a popular topic among Atlanta soccer fans, but a majority of the fans did not ignore United as a potential name for their new team. In a poll that received over 10,000 votes from the fans, the top five names for what the new team should be called were Terminus, Black Harts, Empire, Resurgents and Firebirds. The group concluded that, “Fans don’t have a clear cut favourite. This isn’t going to be an easy team to name.”

In a similar poll ran by Atlanta Business Chronicle, Atlanta Phoenix received more than 29% of the vote, whilst Premier Atlanta and Atlanta Blaze finished second and third in the poll voted by the readers.

The Atlanta MLS expansion side was announced in April 2014, and Atlanta United will be the second expansion side to be established in the southeastern part of America, after Orlando City. Atlanta United will also kick off their inaugural season in 2017 in the New Atlanta Stadium, a 71,000 seater, $1.4 billion stadium across the street from the Georgia Dome that is currently under construction and set to be completed in 2017. Atlanta will share their stadium with the Atlanta Falcons, as both sports teams are owned by Home Depot co-founder, Arthur Blank.

Atlanta United will be the 21st team to be franchised into the MLS, with Minnesota United FC also set to the MLS with Atlanta in 2017.