2015 Copa America: Brazil Looks For Revenge Against Paraguay

It was four years ago that Brazil were knocked out at the same phase in the quarterfinals in Argentina by their neighbors Paraguay during a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes that saw them lost on penalties after missing all their four shots on the spot kick. Neymar played 80 minutes of that match before being subbed off by Mano Menezes for Fred, who ironically missed the last penalty that saw Paraguay through to the semifinals.

While that Brazilian squad is very different that it is now, Brazil were able to cope well without the Barcelona winger and proved so as they qualified to this scenario in the knockout stage following a 2-1 victory against Venezuela where they will take on the unbeaten but surprising package in Paraguay.

Brazil's road to the quarterfinal:

Brazil's road this stage was the victory against Venezuela in Santiago from goals by Thiago Silva and Roberto Firmino. However, beforehand they beat Peru 2-1 in Temuco from a goal by Neymar and a late one by Douglas Costa and lost 1-0 to Colombia in which Neymar was sent off for an incident with Carlos Bacca and was banned for the rest of the tournament. Nevertheless, Dunga has stated that Paraguay is a strong team with a very tactical coach like Ramon Diaz.

Paraguay's road to the quarterfinal:

Paraguay qualified as runners-up with a late draw against Argentina from 2-0 down after Nelson Haedo Valdez and Lucas Barrios scored to secure a point against their bitter rivals. Their first win since 2007 against Jamaica from a goal by Edgar Benitez saw them secure qualification follow Ecuador's win over Mexico in Group A. A 1-1 draw against Uruguay saw them go out of the group unbeaten with five points, the same situation Paraguay were four years ago. Ramon Diaz firmly believes though that Brazil without Neymar is different, but knows that they still have great players and are calm and working to get the result.

Players to watch/Team News:

Having just signing for Liverpool a few days ago, Roberto Firmino will be the main player up front and is looking to provide the goals that were previously assigned to Neymar. Blessed with plenty of attacking qualities, from his dribbling to his shooting - and his vision and passing means he can be as creative as he is deadly in front of goal, insuring trouble for La Albirroja.

As for Paraguay, with Nestor Ortigoza and Miguel Samudio out, Hermino Miranda and Ivan Piris will be place the midfielder and left back respectively however the main player to watch will be Lucas Barrios. Two goals so far, he is a player with a lot of pace and has the ability to be found at the right position as a poacher during the traditional Paraguayan aerial game in set pieces or build up play throughout the pitch, he is bound to bring trouble to the Seleção defense.

The winner of the match will face the victor of Argentina and Colombia in the quarter-finals.

Predicted XI:

Brazil: Jefferson; D. Alves, T. Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luís; Fernandinho, Elias; Willian, Coutinho, Robinho; Roberto Firmino.

Paraguay: Villar; Caceres, Da Silva, B Valdez, Piris; Bobadilla, Ortigoza, Benitez, Molinas; Valdez, Barrios.

Quotes:

"We hope to recover all our players. They showed their strength against Argentina, a favourite, and have grown a lot in the last few matches. The final phase is a tournament apart, there is no room for a wrong move."- Brazilian manager Dunga

''Against Uruguay, we knew that we were going to have a match with a lot of contact. Play was stopped many times because Uruguay is known for that. But that may be the exception. We will have a great game against Brazil."= Paraguayan manager Ramon Diaz

History:

In 76 matches played between these two countries, 46 wins were for Brazil, 11 for Paraguay and 19 draws. The last time these two faced were in the 2011 Copa America quarterfinal after a 2-0 penalty shootout was decided after a 120 minute match that was 0-0.