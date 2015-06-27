Score Brazil - Paraguay in Copa America 2015 (1-1 3-4 Paraguay wins on PKS)

Well, what a dramatic end to this penalty shootout. Paraguay win and are through to the semifinals for the second straight time in the Copa America. They will now play Argentina in a rematch of the first group B match between these two sides in Concepcion on Tuesday. My man of the match goes to Derlis Gonzalez for having scored the equalizer against the five time world champions and the penalty to send them to the semifinals. For VAVEL USA, I'm Roberto Rojas and as a happy Paraguayan-American, thanks for joining me on this match, until next time. Good night.

Gonzalez to take and scores! PARAGUAY ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMIFINALS!!!!

If Paraguay scores, they're through.

Coutinho to take. And scores. 3-3.

Santa Cruz misses! Oh dear! Still 3-2 though.

Douglas takes and misses! Still 3-2 and Paraguay score, they play Argentina!

Bobadilla to take and scores! 3-2!

Miranda to take. And scores! 2-2.

Caceres scores! 2-1 for Paraguay!

Everton Ribeiro now for Brazil. AND HE MISSES! ADVANTAGE PARAGUAY!

Martinez now for Paraguay. And scores! 1-1.

And scores! 1-0 to Brazil.

Brazil to take the first penalty. Fernandinho to take.

Reminder: Paraguay won that one after Brazil missed all their penalties by a score of 2-0.

Full time! Well, it goes to penalties again! Shades of Argentina 2011 as these both nations go into penalties now which ironically four years ago, the quarterfinal between these two nations was decided in a penalty shoutout. Brazil 1-1 Paraguay.

3 minutes left of extra time.

89' Corner for Brazil following a good clearance by Aguilar.

87' Brazil sub: Everton Ribeiro in for Robinho.

5 minutes left in this match, if it stands, it goes to penalties!

84' Paraguay sub: Romero in for Benitez. Great match for the former Toluca man.

83' Alves' free kick goes way wide on the left hand side.

82' Villar with a great save!

80' Jefferson with a great save off Gonzalez's shot from the right side of the pitch!

77' Paraguay sub: Martinez in for Aranda.

74' Paraguay sub: Bobadilla in for Valdez.

72' Gonzalez to take the spot kick and scores! Paraguay level against Brazil! 1-1!

70' PENALTY FOR PARAGUAY!

69' sub for Brazil: Tardelli in for Firmino.

62' Another great save by Jefferson to deny a Da Silva head for the Paraguayan equalizer!

61' Sub for Brazil: Douglas Costa goes in for Willian.

60' Paraguay's shot off the corner goes just over the bar!

59' Offside for Brazil.

56' While Ramon Diaz's son and assistant Emiliano gets sent off, Paraguay's free kick goes up the bar! Second assistant to get sent off at this Copa America after Argentina's one last night.

52' And Gonzalez's free kick is saved in the end by Jefferson near the edge of the goal!

51' Yellow card for Alves, free kick for Paraguay near the edge of the box.

2nd half: And we're back underway!

Halftime in Concepcion! Brazil lead 1-0 after a goal from Robinho following some great build up play. Both sides dominating the ball and having various chances as the rain now falls. Brazil looking statisfied at the moment, Paraguay have 45 minutes to rectify things.

41' Corner for Paraguay following a clearance from Willian.

37' Yellow card for Pablo Aguilar.

33' Almost by Roque Santa Cruz as his shot goes just wide!

30' Jefferson almost lost it there with his save off a Miranda header!

27' Offside on Coutinho.

24' First yellow card goes to Bruno Valdez on a foul to Filipe Luis. The free kick is cleared out.

21' Coutinho with some lovely trickery onto the Paraguayan defense.

18' This is Robinho's 28th goal for Brazil, his first since November 2013 against Chile.

17' Nobody in the Paraguay defence seemed to pick him up as so many players were drawn towards the ball and the first runners, making it easy for Robinho to score.

16' An easy finish for the Santos man as some build up with the Brazilian midfield as the ball is played to Dani Alves and his long pass makes it easy for Robinho to calmly finish past Villar.

15' Goal for Brazil! Robinho scores!

10' A great ball by Gonzalez is played to Haedo Valdez and his cross is taken out for a corner by Thiago Silva. The corner is played short but taken away easily by the Brazilians.

8' Benitez's shot goes toward Santa Cruz but his header is deflected out of the hands of Jefferson.

6' A free kick from Brazil following a Da Silva foul on Firmino. And Robinho's free kick goes way wide.

1' A long shot by Coutinho is saved by Villar! First big chance for the Brazilians!

Kickoff between these two sides! Winner will come back to Concepción and play Argentina in a rivarly match in the semifinals for a place in the final.

The players are making their way onto the pitch with Roque Santa Cruz leading Paraguay and Miranda leading Brazil. Now the national anthems.

As for Paraguay, even though he's not starting, watch out for Lucas Barrios. Two goals so far, he is a player with a lot of pace and has the ability to be found at the right position as a poacher during the traditional Paraguayan aerial game in set pieces or build up play throughout the pitch, he is bound to bring trouble to the Seleção defense.

As we approach kickoff, the player that people to watch out on for Brazil is Roberto Firmino. Having signed for Liverpool a couple of days ago, will be the main player up front and is looking to provide the goals that were previously assigned to Neymar. Blessed with plenty of attacking qualities, from his dribbling to his shooting - and his vision and passing means he can be as creative as he is deadly in front of goal, insuring trouble for La Albirroja.

Less than one hour away from kickoff.

During this Copa America so far, it's been confirmed that Douglas Costa will go to Bayern Munich, Roberto Firmino will go to Liverpool, Lucas Barrios to Palmeiras, Edgar Benitez to Queretaro.

Also this match is live on beIN Sport USA in an hour.

Reminder: The winner of this match will play Argentina in the same stadium on Tuesday in the semifinal to determine the finalist between Chile-Peru which will be played on Monday.

Two players on Brazil that are in the starting lineup (Thiago Silva and Robinho) played the entire match four years ago against Paraguay who have four that are in the starting lineup (Villar, Da Silva, Caceres and Valdez) that also started for La Albirroja in that quarterfinal in Argentina.

Some stats that we have before the match: Paraguay and Brazil have played each other 29 times in the Copa America with 13 victories for Brazil, seven for Paraguay and 9 draws. The last five matches between these two countries is one win for Paraguay, two wins for Brazil and two draws.

As expected, Dunga will put the same lineup that they played against Venzeuela in the last match of Group C while Ramon Diaz has included Eduardo Aranda and Ivan Piris over midfielder Nestor Ortigoza who is out with a hamstring injury and left back Miguel Samudio. Richard Ortiz will also not play due to a yellow card in his second match, meaning Derlis Gonzalez will replace him.

Confirmed Paraguay XI: Villar; Bruno Valdez, Da Silva, Aguilar, Piris; Gonzalez, Victor Caceres, Aranda, Benitez; Nelson Haedo Valdez and Santa Cruz.

Confirmed Brazil XI: Jefferson; Alves, Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luís; Fernandinho, Elias; Willian, Coutinho, Robinho; Roberto Firmino.

Hello again everyone, thank you for tuning in this evening to the Copa América quarter-final between Brazil and Paraguay. We are little over from two hours from kickoff but we do have some news..

We are just a little under seven hours now from the match in Concepción so stayed tuned right here at VAVEL USA for up-to-date coverage.

The last time Brazil defeated Paraguay in a Copa America was 2001 in Colombia with a 3-1 victory in the group stages. However, Paraguay are unbeaten in the last two as they have defeated Brazil in 2004 in Peru, also in the group stages. The last time the Brazilians defeated Paraguay in any match was in the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifers on home soil with a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

This is the first time that both countries have played each other in the Copa America. Brazil did not have to play any qualifying matches as hosts for the 2014 World Cup. Last match was the quarterfinal four years ago in Argentina where Paraguay won on penalties.

Ramon Diaz believes that his side are "in a good moment," however conceded that "it will be a hard, intense game". He told of how his side "have had a relaxed week to work on everything" and this makes them "confident of playing a great match". Veteran goalkeeper Justo Villar also stated that "the group is confident in what they are able to do, especially with an experienced coaching staff".

Dunga has stated various times that this match will be taken seriously given the history between these two countries saying "I think Paraguay are a strong team", noting that this could be because they have "a very tactical coach'', alluding to Ramon Diaz. Chelsea's Filipe Luís has praised his manager by saying that ''he has improved Brazil tactically and he studies his opponent, just like Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho." He also expects Paraguay to be ''a hard game, a game which won't be won in the first minutes. We must stay balanced and concentrated."

This match is surely a must win for both nations, particularly for Brazil as they look to win their first senior title in six years and second Copa America under Dunga, having won in Venezuela in 2007. Paraguay on the other hand, having exceeded expectations from the public and the media are looking to go even further in this tournament as a sign of good things going into 2018 Russia World Cup qualification. For more on this match, check out this preview this writer wrote of these two neighbors here.

Expectations were low in the heart of South America going into this Copa America, having been drawn in a group with World Cup finalists Argentina, defending champions Uruguay and CONCACAF invitee Jamaica. However, after going down 2-0 at halftime in their match against Argentina, they showed that Paraguayan resilience and fighting spirit by not giving up and ended drawing 2-2 at the death from goals by Nelson Haedo Valdez and Lucas Barrios. They got their first win in a Copa America since 2007, having drawn all their matches all the way to the final four years ago against Jamaica in 1-0 victory from a goal by Edgar Bentiez that ended up securing qualification to the knockout stage. They ended the group undefeated after a 1-1 draw over Uruguay from a goal by Lucas Barrios that saw them runners-up in Group B.

Paraguay on the other hand are a team looking to regain its South American reputation from four years ago having been a side that ended up in the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and as runners-up in Argentina in the Copa America four years ago. However, after a bad spell of three coaches that saw them bottom of World Cup qualification for Brazil, Ramon Diaz came in to take charge in December, looking to rejuventate the old Paraguayan spirit.

Brazil are a side that are looking for redemption after that embarrassing loss four years, but going into this Copa America, results were fantastic as they went unbeaten since hosting the World Cup last summer. Under Dunga for a second time, they started the Copa America with a 2-1 victory against Peru in Temuco from goals by Neymar and Douglas Costa. Their unbeaten run of 11 matches was ended in a 1-0 loss to Colombia in Santiago. In the rematch of the World Cup quarterfinal, their captain and most influential leader Neymar was sent off after a fight with Carlos Bacca which saw the Barcelona winger banned for the remainder of the tournament. Brazil eventually qualified as group winners with a 2-1 win against Venezuela from goals by Thiago Silva and Roberto Firmino.

That matched ended after 120 minutes of no goals and went to an eventual penalty shootout which in the end, Brazil missed all their penalties as Paraguay won 2-0 and advanced to the semifinals where they ended up going to the final, only to finish runners-up to Uruguay.

Three semifinalists have been determined last night as Argentina defeated Colombia in penalties 5-4 after drawing 0-0 in regulation time and the fourth and final one will be determined tonight in Concepción between two sides who certainly know each other quite well: Brazil and Paraguay in a rematch of the 2011 Copa America quarterfinal that was played in La Plata, Argentina.

Hello everybody and welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the 2015 Copa America in Chile. Our match today comes to you from the Estadio Municipal de Concepción in Concepción, Chile as Brazil, winners of Group C take on Paraguay, runners-up of Group B in the fourth and last quarterfinal of this competition. This is Roberto Rojas and I will be your host for today's action.