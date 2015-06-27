Score Brazil - Paraguay in Copa America 2015 (1-1 3-4 Paraguay wins on PKS)
Source:TipsFix
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

Well, what a dramatic end to this penalty shootout. Paraguay win and are through to the semifinals for the second straight time in the Copa America. They will now play Argentina in a rematch of the first group B match between these two sides in Concepcion on Tuesday. My man of the match goes to Derlis Gonzalez for having scored the equalizer against the five time world champions and the penalty to send them to the semifinals. For VAVEL USA, I'm Roberto Rojas and as a happy Paraguayan-American, thanks for joining me on this match, until next time. Good night.

Gonzalez to take and scores! PARAGUAY ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMIFINALS!!!!

If Paraguay scores, they're through.

Coutinho to take. And scores. 3-3.

Santa Cruz misses! Oh dear! Still 3-2 though.

Douglas takes and misses! Still 3-2 and Paraguay score, they play Argentina!

Bobadilla to take and scores! 3-2!

Miranda to take. And scores! 2-2.

Caceres scores! 2-1 for Paraguay!

Everton Ribeiro now for Brazil. AND HE MISSES! ADVANTAGE PARAGUAY!

Martinez now for Paraguay. And scores! 1-1.

And scores! 1-0 to Brazil.

Brazil to take the first penalty. Fernandinho to take.

Reminder: Paraguay won that one after Brazil missed all their penalties by a score of 2-0.

Full time! Well, it goes to penalties again! Shades of Argentina 2011 as these both nations go into penalties now which ironically four years ago, the quarterfinal between these two nations was decided in a penalty shoutout. Brazil 1-1 Paraguay.

3 minutes left of extra time.

89' Corner for Brazil following a good clearance by Aguilar.

87' Brazil sub: Everton Ribeiro in for Robinho.

5 minutes left in this match, if it stands, it goes to penalties!

84' Paraguay sub: Romero in for Benitez. Great match for the former Toluca man.

83' Alves' free kick goes way wide on the left hand side.

82' Villar with a great save!

80' Jefferson with a great save off Gonzalez's shot from the right side of the pitch!

77' Paraguay sub: Martinez in for Aranda.

74' Paraguay sub: Bobadilla in for Valdez.

72' Gonzalez to take the spot kick and scores! Paraguay level against Brazil! 1-1!

70' PENALTY FOR PARAGUAY!

69' sub for Brazil: Tardelli in for Firmino.

62' Another great save by Jefferson to deny a Da Silva head for the Paraguayan equalizer!

61' Sub for Brazil: Douglas Costa goes in for Willian.

60' Paraguay's shot off the corner goes just over the bar!

59' Offside for Brazil.

56' While Ramon Diaz's son and assistant Emiliano gets sent off, Paraguay's free kick goes up the bar! Second assistant to get sent off at this Copa America after Argentina's one last night.

52' And Gonzalez's free kick is saved in the end by Jefferson near the edge of the goal!

51' Yellow card for Alves, free kick for Paraguay near the edge of the box.

2nd half: And we're back underway!

Halftime in Concepcion! Brazil lead 1-0 after a goal from Robinho following some great build up play. Both sides dominating the ball and having various chances as the rain now falls. Brazil looking statisfied at the moment, Paraguay have 45 minutes to rectify things.

41' Corner for Paraguay following a clearance from Willian.

37' Yellow card for Pablo Aguilar.

33' Almost by Roque Santa Cruz as his shot goes just wide!

30' Jefferson almost lost it there with his save off a Miranda header!

27' Offside on Coutinho.

24' First yellow card goes to Bruno Valdez on a foul to Filipe Luis. The free kick is cleared out.

21' Coutinho with some lovely trickery onto the Paraguayan defense.

18' This is Robinho's 28th goal for Brazil, his first since November 2013 against Chile.

17' Nobody in the Paraguay defence seemed to pick him up as so many players were drawn towards the ball and the first runners, making it easy for Robinho to score.

16' An easy finish for the Santos man as some build up with the Brazilian midfield as the ball is played to Dani Alves and his long pass makes it easy for Robinho to calmly finish past Villar.

15' Goal for Brazil! Robinho scores!

10' A great ball by Gonzalez is played to Haedo Valdez and his cross is taken out for a corner by Thiago Silva. The corner is played short but taken away easily by the Brazilians.

8' Benitez's shot goes toward Santa Cruz but his header is deflected out of the hands of Jefferson.

6' A free kick from Brazil following a Da Silva foul on Firmino. And Robinho's free kick goes way wide.

1' A long shot by Coutinho is saved by Villar! First big chance for the Brazilians!

Kickoff between these two sides! Winner will come back to Concepción and play Argentina in a rivarly match in the semifinals for a place in the final.

The players are making their way onto the pitch with Roque Santa Cruz leading Paraguay and Miranda leading Brazil. Now the national anthems.

As for Paraguay, even though he's not starting, watch out for Lucas Barrios. Two goals so far, he is a player with a lot of pace and has the ability to be found at the right position as a poacher during the traditional Paraguayan aerial game in set pieces or build up play throughout the pitch, he is bound to bring trouble to the Seleção defense.

As we approach kickoff, the player that people to watch out on for Brazil is Roberto Firmino. Having signed for Liverpool a couple of days ago, will be the main player up front and is looking to provide the goals that were previously assigned to Neymar. Blessed with plenty of attacking qualities, from his dribbling to his shooting - and his vision and passing means he can be as creative as he is deadly in front of goal, insuring trouble for La Albirroja.

Less than one hour away from kickoff.

During this Copa America so far, it's been confirmed that Douglas Costa will go to Bayern Munich, Roberto Firmino will go to Liverpool, Lucas Barrios to Palmeiras, Edgar Benitez to Queretaro.

Also this match is live on beIN Sport USA in an hour.

Reminder: The winner of this match will play Argentina in the same stadium on Tuesday in the semifinal to determine the finalist between Chile-Peru which will be played on Monday.

Two players on Brazil that are in the starting lineup (Thiago Silva and Robinho) played the entire match four years ago against Paraguay who have four that are in the starting lineup (Villar, Da Silva, Caceres and Valdez) that also started for La Albirroja in that quarterfinal in Argentina.

Some stats that we have before the match: Paraguay and Brazil have played each other 29 times in the Copa America with 13 victories for Brazil, seven for Paraguay and 9 draws. The last five matches between these two countries is one win for Paraguay, two wins for Brazil and two draws.

As expected, Dunga will put the same lineup that they played against Venzeuela in the last match of Group C while Ramon Diaz has included Eduardo Aranda and Ivan Piris over midfielder Nestor Ortigoza who is out with a hamstring injury and left back Miguel Samudio. Richard Ortiz will also not play due to a yellow card in his second match, meaning Derlis Gonzalez will replace him.

Confirmed Paraguay XI: Villar; Bruno Valdez, Da Silva, Aguilar, Piris; Gonzalez, Victor Caceres, Aranda, Benitez; Nelson Haedo Valdez and Santa Cruz.

Confirmed Brazil XI: Jefferson; Alves, Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luís; Fernandinho, Elias; Willian, Coutinho, Robinho; Roberto Firmino.

Hello again everyone, thank you for tuning in this evening to the Copa América quarter-final between Brazil and Paraguay. We are little over from two hours from kickoff but we do have some news..

We are just a little under seven hours now from the match in Concepción so stayed tuned right here at VAVEL USA for up-to-date coverage.

The last time Brazil defeated Paraguay in a Copa America was 2001 in Colombia with a 3-1 victory in the group stages. However, Paraguay are unbeaten in the last two as they have defeated Brazil in 2004 in Peru, also in the group stages. The last time the Brazilians defeated Paraguay in any match was in the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifers on home soil with a 2-1 victory for the hosts.