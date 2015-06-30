Score USA - Germany in 2015 Women's World Cup Semi-Finals (2-0)

My name is Matthew Evans, GOOD NIGHT!

That will do it for our live coverage of the United States Women's National Team. Join us for live coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup Final.

Get ready Vancouver. We are coming.

The United States will take on the winner of the England-Japan match tomorrow.

The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Carli Lloyd. Lloyd scored the game-winner and assisted on the insurance goal.

FULL TIME: United States 2, Germany 0

Gotta love seeing that Jill Ellis fist-pump.

U-S-A chants are echoing around the stadium.

The United States Women's National Team knocks off Germany to advance into the FIFA Women's World Cup Final on Sunday!

90+4': THERE IS THE FINAL WHISTLE!!!!

90+3': United States Subs - Alex Morgan (Out), Sydney Leroux (In)

90+3': Less than a minute to go

90+2': The tired German squad continues to look for space. Goessling looks to play in a long cross but it is straight to Solo.

90+1': Three minutes to go!

90': Germany cannot break through the defensuve line of the Americans.

89': Angerer attempts to launch a counterattack from her goal mouth but Julie Johnston says NO! and slams the punt back into the German half.

87': Nothing to show for the throw-in. The United States is equal to the German attack

86': Maier drives in a shot that is deflected out for a throw-in.

86': Tabea Kemme is limping off the field before the kickoff.

84': GOAL!!!!! KELLEY O'HARA!!!!!!!! What a fantastic play by Carli Lloyd to take the ball to end line before cutting the ball across the box to the wide open O'Hara who does not miss! It is the first international goal for Kelley O'Hara, 2-0 United States

82': A great layoff from Wambach to the cutting Lloyd, Lloyd looks to play in O'Hara but she is just offside.

81': Maier takes the ball in acres of space but fires her shot well over the bar.

80': The United States stringing together some passes to kill precious seconds.

79': United States Sub - Megan Rapinoe (Out), Abby Wambach (In)

78': Wambach is getting ready to enter this match.

77': Germany Sub - Anja Mittag (Out), Dzsenifer Marozsan (In)

77': Goessling takes a long distance shot that slices wide.

76': Lloyd and O'Hara nearly combine down the right side but the German defender gets the angle right to beat the substitute to the ball.

74': United States Sub - Tobin Heath (Out), Kelley O'Hara (In)

73': The free kick from Goessling is knocked out for a goal kick.

72': Germany is pressing now, they are throwing lots of numbers forward. They earn a free kick after Tobin Heath is called for a foul. It is about 32 yards out.

70': Morgan earns a throw-in deep in the German third.

70': How about that! It is 1-0 United States with 20 minutes to go.

69': GOAL!!!! LLOYD SENDS ANGERER THE WRONG WAY!!! 1-0 UNITED STATES!!!!!

68': Lloyd steps up.

67': PENALTY!!!! Annike Krahn throws a hipcheck to Alex Morgan in the box. Krahn is yellow carded.

66': MISS! Morgan takes a throughball from Klingenberg, she jukes her defender and takes a tight angle shot that just curls past the far post.

65': Nothing to show from the corner as the original kick cannot beat the first line of defense.

64': A corner kick coming to the Americans after a great run from Klingenberg. Her cross was headed out, the second attempt is deflected out for the corner.

63': MISS!!! A deflected cross fings its way to Anja Mittag who pushes her uncontested shot just wide.

62': Krieger plays a ball across the goal that Angerer gets to before one of the crashing Americans can.

61': The crowd is really making themselves heard now. U-S-A chants echoing.

61': The Olympic Stadium erupts as Sasic pushes the ball past the right post. Sasic had Solo beat.

60': MISS!!!! SASIC MISSES THE TARGET!!!!

60': Sasic steps up...

59': PENALTY!!! Julie Johnston pulls down Alexandra Popp, who played the bounce incorrectly. A yellow card to Johnston as well.

58': Germany slowly moving the ball up the left wing. A few throw-ins before they give the ball away.

55': A nice combination play between Heath and Krieger. Krieger continues her run down the wing, she attempts a low cross but it is right to Angerer.

54': Rapinoe looks to spring a counterattack. It was 4-on-3 but a great defensive play from Krahn cuts that chance out.

53': SAVE! Mittag gets her head on a cross that Solo dives to touch out. It looked like it was going wide but a very safe play from the keeper.

51': The ball is driven through the box all the way to Sasic. She plays a cross back in that goes out for a goal kick.

51': Corner coming for Germany

50': Sauerbrunn plays a long ball towards Morgan, but the ball is waaaaay over her head. An easy collection by Angerer

49': Maier takes the ball on a great field switch. She takes the ball down the wing where she fires in a cross that is cleared by Sauerbrunn.

47': WIDE!!! Rapinoe plays the corner across to a wide-open Carli Lloyd who turns her header just wide of the far post.

46': Lloyd looks to spring Morgan early but the ball is knocked out for a throw-in. Lauren Holiday earns a corner kick after she knocks the ball out of a defender.

46': The United States will get us started here in the second half. They will be moving from left-to-right on your keyboard.

The teams are coming back onto the field.

We will be back with second half coverage in just a moment.

Halftime: United States 0, Germany 0

45+5': There is the halftime whistle.

45+4': A late corner coming to the United States. Rapinoe's corner takes a deflection on the way and is out for a throw-in.

45+3': Maier is called for another foul as she gives a little forearm to the back of the neck to Rapinoe. She is lucky to have not received her second booking there.

45+1': Rapinoe is hacked down by Alexandra Popp. That should have been a yellow card, there was no contact with the ball by the German midfielder.

45+1': Four minutes of stoppage time in the first half.

45': Ouch! Tobin Heath runs into the advertising boards at full speed. Some really great sportsmanship from Kemme who helped Heath off the turf.

43': Morgan gets in behind the defense at a tight angle. She tries to curl the ball around Angerer but it misses the frame.

41': MISS! Anja Mittag finds the ball at her feet in space. She turns and fires a shot that is over the bar and a little wide.

39': Klingenberg and Popp get tied up along the sidelines. Klingenberg took offense to Popp pushing her legs out of the way while she attempted to get off the turf. The referee has words with both ladies.

38': Yellow Card - Becky Sauerbrunn

37': Three corner kicks in the last minute for the United States. They had a good look but the Germans were able to stiffen up defensively to keep the ball out.

36': WIDE! Klingenberg finds the ball at her feet, she fires a shot that takes a deflection. It sails wide of the goal. If that was on frame, it is a goal, Angerer was beat.

35': Rapinoe is beating Maier consistantly, it was only a matter of time before Maier starting fouling her.

34': Yellow Card - Leonie Maier

33': We are back to action now. Both players are back on the field. Amy Rodriguez looks to be warming up on the sidelines.

32': Popp's blonde hair is pretty red near her hairline with the blood from the cut on her scalp. Trainers are using water bottles to try to clean off the blood.

32': Morgan Brian is back on her feet and she is being evaluated for a concussion. Alexandra Popp is running off the field. Brian still looks dazed.

31': The German players are over by the bench while the Americans are huddled in the penalty box.

30': Morgan Brian is now sitting up.

30': That was a nasty collision.

29': A big defensive header that leaves Morgan Brian and Alexandra Popp down. Popp is bleeding from the top of the head. Brian looks dazed as both training staffs are out on the field.

28': A free kick coming in a very dangerous position for Germany. It is about 24 yards out angle left as Solo looks at it. Three in the wall for the United States.

26': Klingenberg plays a cross into the box towards the back post. Angerer charges hard off her line to grab the ball.

24': The United States with some good sustained possession here in the last few minutes.

22': Shouts for a hand ball come as there appeared to be some contact in the box. We just saw the replay, that is not a handball at all.

21': We are back after some technical difficulties. The United States earned a corner kick that was not as successful as the first attempt. Ali Krieger makes her first run forward and earns a deep throw in the German defensive third.

16': Morgan Brian with a great defensive play to dispossess Celia Sasic before the German forward could turn and face goal.

14': SAVE!!! Alex Morgan is played in behind the defense. She fires a low shot that is directly at the feet of Angerer. What a save by the Portland Thorns goalkeeper, her second kick save of the match.

12': The United States playing some tough defense to keep the Germans out of their penalty area. The ball has been out for about five throw-ins on the near side here in the last minute or so.

9': Rapinoe makes a great cut to give herself space in the box. She fires a low shot that does not test Angerer. It was a very good effort though.

8': The United States presses high on the goal kick. Germany breaks the pressure with some combination play. Alexandra Popp takes the ball on the wing, she fires in a shot that Solo pushes out for a corner kick. Nothing to show on the corner from Germany.

7': SAVE!!! Rapinoe's corner is met by Johnston at the front post but Angerer is able to make a quick reaction save.

6': Corner kick coming to the United States after Rapinoe's cross is deflected out of bounds.

5': Wide open soccer as Germany breaks out, then the Americans break out before another German counterattack. A foul on Julie Johnston slows the play down. A free kick for the United States deep in their own defensive third.

3': Free header for Melanie Leupolz 12 yards out but her header just sails over the crossbar. Solo was not sure about that effort. Goal kick.

3': Corner kick coming for Germany.

2': Simone Laudehr dribbles into the box past Klingenberg, her low cross attempt deflects off a defender but out of bounds off of Laudehr. A goal kick coming.

1': Germany looking to move the ball up the left side in their first attack. Nothing to show. Germany is pressing high in the American defensive third.

1': Germany gets us underway, they are moving from left-to-right on your keyboard.

And here we go.

The top two teams in the world meeting here in Montreal.

U-S-A chants ringing around the stadium

Both anthems have been played, it is now time for football.

Loud ovations at the end of the anthem. It is going to be a rocking crowd. Now the German National Anthem.

It is time for the Star-Spangled Banner

The time has come. It is now or never for players like Abby Wambach and Hope Solo if they want to hoist the World Cup.

A sea of red, white, and blue in the stands. Germany will be wearing all-red as both teams come out of the tunnel. It is loud in the Olympic Stadium.

The United States is out on the field participating in warmups as the crowd files into the Olympic Stadium.

A very good lineup indeed as the United States looks to clog the midfield. The big key today will be the outside mids getting forward into the attack to give support to Alex Morgan.

Here is the starting lineup for Germany (4-2-3-1): Angerer; Kemme, Bartusiak, Krahn, Maier; Leupolz, Goessling; Laudehr, Mittag, Popp; Sasic

Here is the starting lineup for the United States (4-2-3-1): Solo; Klingenberg, Johnston, Sauerbrunn, Krieger; Holiday, Brian; Rapinoe, Lloyd, Heath; Morgan

We are about 25 minutes from the lineups being released. What do you expect to see from Jill Ellis?

The USWNT has arrived at the stadium

According to sources, close to 50,000 tickets have been distributed for tonight's match.

It looks as though the United States will be wearing their white kits for today's match.

The winner of the match USA - Germany live will move into the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday afternoon form Vancouver. They will face the winner of tomorrow’s semi-final between Japan and England.

Finally, who will start next to Alex Morgan up front? Will Abby Wambach make her return to the starting eleven or will the speed of Amy Rodriguez tilt the edge to her favor? What about Sydney Leroux? Only Jill Ellis knows for sure.

The next big question is who to play opposite Megan Rapinoe on the right side? So far, Christen Press, Morgan Brian, and Tobin Heath have all gotten the call but the right answer could be someone completely different, Kelley O’Hara. O’Hara played great soccer on both sides of the ball against China PR on Friday. This could be a big tell to the defensive mindset of Jill Ellis going into the match as well. Will the United States try to employ the press they used to much success last week?

It is going to put a ton of pressure on Becky Sauerbrunn and Julie Johnston to be able to account for not only Celia Sasic at forward but also Anja Mittag at the withdrawn forward position. Whoever is set to stay back between Holiday and Lloyd will need to know where Mittag is at all times when the ball is in the American third.

The return of Holiday means that the United States will have no natural defensive midfielder in the center of the park provided that Lloyd retains her starting spot. It will be interesting to see who get the freedom to push forward and who is forced to stay defensive.

One of the other things that was very noticeable was the communication and chemistry between Brian and Lloyd. They both play their club soccer with the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Tactically speaking for this USA women - Germany women live, the addition of Morgan Brian to central midfield role allowed Carli Lloyd the freedom to play in a more attacking role. That was a decision that payed dividends as Lloyd tallied the lone goal in the 51st minute on what was her 200th cap with the United States Women’s National Team.

Lauren Holiday and Megan Rapinoe are both back after serving a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation. They are both concrete members of your starting lineup but the team looked the best that it has throughout the entire tournament against China PR with the additions of Morgan Brian and Kelley O’Hara to the starting lineup.

The United States comes into tonight’s match with many lineup questions. This time it does not involve who to fill in place of the suspended players, but it has to do with what will Jill Ellis do with all of her pieces?

Our match tonight is the 30th meeting all-time between the two nations. The United States holds a huge advantage with 18 wins, four losses, and seven draws against the current #1 ranked team in the world.

USA - Germany live also met in the quarterfinals of the 1999 World Cup in Landover, Maryland with the Americans earning a 3-2 victory en route to the World Cup Title.

12 years ago in Portland, Oregon, Germany returned the favor with a 3-0 beating of the United States en route to their first FIFA Women’s World Cup Title.

Tonight is the third match-up between USA women - Germany women at this stage in the tournament. 24 years ago in Guangzhou, China, it was the United States who earned a 5-2 victory en route to their first FIFA Women’s World Cup

The match USA - Germany live would go to penalties where Germany would make all five before Nadine Angerer’s save on the fifth French shot put the Germans into the semi-finals.

France had the best chance to win in the extra period in the 117th minute as Gaetane Thiney found herself wide open at the backpost. Jessica Houara put a perfect ball onto the foot of Thiney who just pushed her shot wide of an open net.

France took the lead in the quarterfinal pairing as well from Louisa Necib in the 64th minute. Germany pushed and pushed in the final twenty minutes; they were rewarded with a penalty kick in the 84th minute that Celia Sasic did not miss. The match would go into extra time.

It was a very tense affair at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal last Friday afternoon. Germany came into the match as the hottest team in the tournament having scored at least four goals in all but one of their matches. They were unbeaten since a 4-2 loss to Sweden in the Algarve Cup back in March and they lost to France 2-0 in a friendly back in October 2014. France jumped out to an early two goal lead in that match before hanging on for the win.

Germany should be counting their lucky stars that they are even at this point in the tournament after their quarterfinal match.

Granted 15 of the goals scored by Germany were in the first three matches of the tournament including 10 against the Ivory Coast and four against Thailand. They were able to get four past a tough Sweden team in the Round of 16 before their epic quarterfinal match with France.

This is also the matchup of the best offensive team in the tournament (Germany, 20 goals in five matches) against the best defensive team in the tournament (United States, 1 goal allowed in five matches). The unstoppable force against the immovable object.

Our matchup pits the top two nations in the World, Germany comes in with the #1 ranking and the United States comes in with the #2 ranking. These are also the most successful nations in Women’s Football with both nations holding two Women’s World Cup titles.

Good evening and welcome to USA - Germany live VAVEL USA’s coverage of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. We have reached the final four of the competition with three familiar faces and one surprise nation. Two of the familiar faces link up tonight from the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Quebec as the United States of America takes on Germany. My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host for tonight’s action.