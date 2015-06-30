Score Argentina-Paraguay in the 2015 Copa America Semi-Finals (6-1)

So that's that. Argentina play Chile on Saturday for the Copa America as they look for their first title in 22 years while Paraguay-Peru will settle for 3rd place on Friday. For VAVEL USA, I'm Roberto Rojas, good night.

Full time. Argentina 6-Paraguay 1. A lesson in soccer tonight, Paraguay played absolutely horrible in the back as Argentina just hammered them straight out in the second half. Goals from Di Maria, Aguero, Pastore, Higuain and my MOTM has to go to Lionel Messi, 3 assists and despite the fact that he did not score still does not mean he did not have a great match regardless.

90' Free kick for Paraguay. And Bobadilla's shot goes straight into Romero. Game over.

83' 6! Higuain makes it Argentina 6-1 Paraguay. A hat trick of assists for Lionel Messi as the Napoli man finishs it calmly. A lesson and performance for the Albiceleste.

80' And Agüero makes it 5! El Kun makes it 5-1 to Argentina! Fantastic cross allowed the City player with the header as Argentina will play the final against Chile on Saturday. Surely will be an interesting one.

77' Sub for Argentina: Gago in for Mascherano.

76' Bobadilla's shot goes way wide.

73' Banega in for Pastore.

71' Free kick for Paraguay and Caceres' shot goes way wide.

70' A reminder, if Mascherano, Aguero or Messi get booked, they will be suspended for the final. Messi with a missed chance by a great clearance after a Pastore shot was right into the feet of Messi to nearly finish.

60' Free kick from Argentina, right at the edge of the box and Messi's shot goes way wide.

56' Paraguayan sub: Oscar Romero in for Valdez.

53' Goal for Argentina! 4-1 and Angel Di Maria gets his brace and Argentina are surely into the final against Chile. And off the save from Pastore's shot to Villar to allow the Manchester United man to finish calmly.

50' Gerardo Martino is 40 minutes from becoming the first manager in Copa América history to manage 2 different countries to the final.

47' And Argentina makes it 3-1! Di Maria scores off a lovely ball from Javier Pastore with a great finish.

And we're off, second half underway!

Halftime! Argentina 2-1 Paraguay. Remember in La Serena, Paraguay were down by two goals and came for a major comeback, now they come back and scored of a decent chance in the second half. Tremendous stuff for both sides.

45' Bobadilla skies his shot over Romero on a counter attack.

44' There is a lifeline for Ramon Diaz's boys, can they get the comeback?

43' BARRIOS GOAL! Paraguay are back in it with a fantastic shot to Sergio Romero, smashing it into the corner!

42' Valdez's shot goes deflected in for a corner and later, Pablo Aguilar's shot goes out for a goal kick.

41' Ortiz's shot goes way wide.

39' Free kick for Argentina. And Messi's free kick goes way up and out.

36' Villar easily able to catch that ball before Messi.

33' Barrios' header goes off the goal of Romero.

30' Captain Santa Cruz goes out with an injury, Lucas Barrios in.

27' Goal for Argentina, Pastore scores! Lovely build up play on the inside and the PSG midfielder was allowed to finish easily past Villar. Terrible start for the Paraguyans.

26' Paraguayan sub: Raul Bobadilla in for Gonzalez.

24' Gonzalez is off the pitch, surely an injured but the trainers are rushing to get him back on.

21' Pastore's shot goes right into Villar after a great ball by Messi.

20' Stat: Rojo only the third defender ever to score for Argentina in a semi-final! (Heinze and Sorin have done it as well.)

16' Off the free kick, Rojo was free to finish it right past Villar and puts Argentina ahead!

15' Goal for Argentina! Rojo scores!

13' Biglia booked for descent. Free kick for Argentina.

12' Rojo booked for a challenge on Gonzalez.

11' Zabaleta's cross allowed Pastore's volley to go straight into the hands of Villar!

6' Santa Cruz's shot for a finish just goes wide!

3' Free kick to Paraguay. Paraguay attacking well and Argentina keeping possession.

'1- And we're off! Would will Chile face on Saturday for the Copa America final?

Captains Messi and Santa Cruz shake hands.

Paraguay has never beaten Argentina in 18 attempts in the Copa America, will it be the first time ever for La Albirroja?

Teams are out onto the pitch, national anthems underway!

We are an hour from kickoff.

In comparison, the front cover of Paraguayan newspaper Ultima Hora has a front cover of a photo of the hero from the Brazil match Derlis Gonzalez with the words ''For another historic roar''.

The front cover of Argentine sports newspaper Olé with the front cover of the Argentine coach Martino and Paraguayan coach Diaz saying ''Let's see who laughs last! With the same team and same idea, Tata's Argentina plays the semifinals against the tough Paraguay of Ramon.''

Ironically enough, the last time Paraguay defeated Argentina was the match in Asuncion by a score of 1-0 that secured Paraguay's qualification for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The last time Argentina defeated Paraguay was the match in Asuncion by a score of 5-2 that secured qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

So the same lineup for Paraguay with the exception of the reinstated Richard Ortiz coming back in the midfield with a late change for Argentina as Ezequiel Garay will be out due to an illness meaning Manchester City's Martin Demichelis will start alongside Nicolas Otamendi at centerback.

Confirmed Argentina XI: Romero; Zabaleta, Demichelis, Otamendi, Rojo; Pastore, Mascherano, Biglia; Messi, Aguero, Di Maria.

Confirmed Paraguay XI: Villar; Bruno Valdez, Da Silva, Aguilar, Piris; Gonzalez, Victor Caceres, Ortiz, Benitez; Nelson Haedo Valdez and Santa Cruz.

Hello again everyone, thank you for tuning in this evening's coverage on VAVEL USA for this Copa América semifinal between Argentina and Paraguay. We are little over from two hours from kickoff now but in the meantime, here are some things to know.

Argentina's possible XI: Romero; Zabaleta, Garay, Otamendi, Rojo; Pastore, Mascherano, Biglia; Messi, Aguero, Di Maria.

Paraguay's possible XI: Villar; Piris, Aguilar, Da Silva, Bruno Valdez; Gonzalez, Benitez, Caceres, Aranda; Santa Cruz, Nelson Valdez.

This is the second time they will face each other in the Copa America with the 2-2 result being the case, but tonight, there can only be one winner. Here's the video of that match.

The Paraguay coach, Ramón Díaz, says he already owes his squad two pickup trucks, and will owe them a third if they upset Argentina in their Copa América semi-final. Díaz said Paraguay’s run to the last four had been spurred by the team’s desire to make up for their failure to reach last year’s World Cup finals in Brazil. “I believe in the thirst for revenge of this team, that’s why we’ve got to this stage. I like it that the team have the fortitude to turn bad situations around, we have a spirit that I like.” he said.

Gerardo ''Tata'' Martino has stated various times that this match will be taken seriously given the history between these two countries but still has a special relationship with La Albirroja saying "I would have preferred not to have played Paraguay," the former Barcelona boss said, who coached Paraguay from 2006 to 2011. "We have a lot of things in common, there are a lot of feelings.'' He has also stated that he ''has worked there for a long time, we started and finished a process... the World Cup, the Copa America. There is a very close relationship. I trained many of those players and they helped me grow as a coach. They had a big influence in my career."

This match is surely a must win for both nations, particularly for Argentina as they look to win their first senior title in 22 years having won in Ecuador in 1993. Paraguay on the other hand, having exceeded expectations from the public and the media are looking to go even further in this tournament as a sign of good things going into 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification for Russia as they look to achieve a second straight Copa America final. For more on this match, check out this preview Vijay Vemu wrote of these two neighbors here.

LIVE Argentina vs. Paraguay

Against Brazil which was a rematch of their quarterfinal clash four years ago, they dominated the entire match and despite going down 1-0 from a Robinho goal, they brought things level from a penalty by Derlis Gonzalez to force the game into penalties after the match just like Argentina 2011 in which Paraguay were victorious 4-3 after Gonzalez again scored the winner.

Paraguay went into this tournament with various doubts. Ramon Diaz's side thought that those doubts would be much worst that they would imagine as the first half result in Argentina happened. However, they didn't give up and in true Paraguayan warrior fashion, they staged the comeback to get a point in the end. A win against Jamaica followed and a 1-1 draw against Uruguay saw them qualify to the knockout stages as they finished runners-up and had the honor to face Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Argentina - Paraguay Live Commentary

A nerve wracking 0-0 draw after 90 minutes forced the match into a penalty shootout. After 14 spot kicks, new Boca Juniors man Carlos Tevez scored the winning to put Argentina into the semifinals and get redemption after his saved penalty knocked Argentina out of the Copa America four years ago on home soil against Uruguay.

Argentina qualified as group winners having drawn Paraguay in their first match 2-2 despite being up two goals to none at halftime. That match didn't stop their momentum for the next two matches as they defeated defending champions and Rio de la Plata rivals Uruguay with a 1-0 win off a loan goal by Sergio Agüero. They then topped their group with a loan goal by Gonzalo Higuain with a victory against CONCACAF invitee Jamaica. While only four goals were scored for this Argentina side that is filled with attack caliber, pressure was on Gerardo "Tata" Martino when they took on Colombia, who was one of the best third place teams in the Copa.

That match ended all level 2-2 after goals from Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi put La Albiceleste up 2-0 at halftime, but La Albirroja did not give up and staged a huge comeback from goals by Nelson Haedo Valdez and Lucas Barrios in the last minute to give both sides a point.

LIVE Copa America Semifinals

Our first finalist has been determined following the victory of Chile between Peru in Santiago last night by two goals to one as an Eduardo Vargas brace put La Roja in a continental final for the first time since 1979 as they look to win their first ever title in history. Tonight, the other finalist will be determined between these two historic rivals in a rematch of their group stage clash.

Hello everybody and welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the 2015 Copa America in Chile. Our match tonight comes to you from the Estadio Municipal de Concepción in Concepción, Chile as Argentina, winners of Group B take on Paraguay, runners-up of Group B in the second and last semifinal of this competition to determine who would advance to the final in Santiago on Saturday. This is Roberto Rojas and I will be your host for tonight's action.