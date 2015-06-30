Score Argentina-Paraguay in the 2015 Copa America Semi-Finals (6-1)
So that's that. Argentina play Chile on Saturday for the Copa America as they look for their first title in 22 years while Paraguay-Peru will settle for 3rd place on Friday. For VAVEL USA, I'm Roberto Rojas, good night.

Full time. Argentina 6-Paraguay 1. A lesson in soccer tonight, Paraguay played absolutely horrible in the back as Argentina just hammered them straight out in the second half. Goals from Di Maria, Aguero, Pastore, Higuain and my MOTM has to go to Lionel Messi, 3 assists and despite the fact that he did not score still does not mean he did not have a great match regardless.

90' Free kick for Paraguay. And Bobadilla's shot goes straight into Romero. Game over.

83' 6! Higuain makes it Argentina 6-1 Paraguay. A hat trick of assists for Lionel Messi as the Napoli man finishs it calmly. A lesson and performance for the Albiceleste.

80' And Agüero makes it 5! El Kun makes it 5-1 to Argentina! Fantastic cross allowed the City player with the header as Argentina will play the final against Chile on Saturday. Surely will be an interesting one.

77' Sub for Argentina: Gago in for Mascherano.

76' Bobadilla's shot goes way wide.

73' Banega in for Pastore.

71' Free kick for Paraguay and Caceres' shot goes way wide.

70' A reminder, if Mascherano, Aguero or Messi get booked, they will be suspended for the final. Messi with a missed chance by a great clearance after a Pastore shot was right into the feet of Messi to nearly finish.

60' Free kick from Argentina, right at the edge of the box and Messi's shot goes way wide.

56' Paraguayan sub: Oscar Romero in for Valdez.

53' Goal for Argentina! 4-1 and Angel Di Maria gets his brace and Argentina are surely into the final against Chile. And off the save from Pastore's shot to Villar to allow the Manchester United man to finish calmly.

50' Gerardo Martino is 40 minutes from becoming the first manager in Copa América history to manage 2 different countries to the final.

47' And Argentina makes it 3-1! Di Maria scores off a lovely ball from Javier Pastore with a great finish.

And we're off, second half underway!

Halftime! Argentina 2-1 Paraguay. Remember in La Serena, Paraguay were down by two goals and came for a major comeback, now they come back and scored of a decent chance in the second half. Tremendous stuff for both sides.

45' Bobadilla skies his shot over Romero on a counter attack.

44' There is a lifeline for Ramon Diaz's boys, can they get the comeback?

43' BARRIOS GOAL! Paraguay are back in it with a fantastic shot to Sergio Romero, smashing it into the corner!

42' Valdez's shot goes deflected in for a corner and later, Pablo Aguilar's shot goes out for a goal kick.

41' Ortiz's shot goes way wide.

39' Free kick for Argentina. And Messi's free kick goes way up and out.

36' Villar easily able to catch that ball before Messi.

33' Barrios' header goes off the goal of Romero.

30' Captain Santa Cruz goes out with an injury, Lucas Barrios in.

27' Goal for Argentina, Pastore scores! Lovely build up play on the inside and the PSG midfielder was allowed to finish easily past Villar. Terrible start for the Paraguyans.

26' Paraguayan sub: Raul Bobadilla in for Gonzalez.

24' Gonzalez is off the pitch, surely an injured but the trainers are rushing to get him back on.

21' Pastore's shot goes right into Villar after a great ball by Messi.

20' Stat: Rojo only the third defender ever to score for Argentina in a semi-final! (Heinze and Sorin have done it as well.)

16' Off the free kick, Rojo was free to finish it right past Villar and puts Argentina ahead!

15' Goal for Argentina! Rojo scores!

13' Biglia booked for descent. Free kick for Argentina.

12' Rojo booked for a challenge on Gonzalez.

11' Zabaleta's cross allowed Pastore's volley to go straight into the hands of Villar!

6' Santa Cruz's shot for a finish just goes wide!

3' Free kick to Paraguay. Paraguay attacking well and Argentina keeping possession.

'1- And we're off! Would will Chile face on Saturday for the Copa America final?

Captains Messi and Santa Cruz shake hands.

Paraguay has never beaten Argentina in 18 attempts in the Copa America, will it be the first time ever for La Albirroja?

Teams are out onto the pitch, national anthems underway!

We are an hour from kickoff. A reminder from those that this match will be broadcasted on beIN Sport USA at 7:30 PM EST.

In comparison, the front cover of Paraguayan newspaper Ultima Hora has a front cover of a photo of the hero from the Brazil match Derlis Gonzalez with the words ''For another historic roar''.

The front cover of Argentine sports newspaper Olé with the front cover of the Argentine coach Martino and Paraguayan coach Diaz saying ''Let's see who laughs last! With the same team and same idea, Tata's Argentina plays the semifinals against the tough Paraguay of Ramon.''

Ironically enough, the last time Paraguay defeated Argentina was the match in Asuncion by a score of 1-0 that secured Paraguay's qualification for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.