VAVEL USA's International Transfer Window LIVE Coverage

Stats: Summer gross transfer spending totals: Premier League £870m, Serie A £405m, La Liga £400m, Bundesliga £290m, Ligue 1 £220m (via Deloitte)

Stats: Gross Premier League transfer spending totalled £870m this window, 4% up on the previous record of £835m set last summer. (via Deloitte)

Norwich City have signed Matt Jarvis on season-long loan from West Ham.

Everton have completed the signing of Aaron Lennon from Tottenham on a three-year deal.

David de Gea is now determined to win his place back in the Man Utd side, he won't be sulking about the failed move. (Source: @AdamCrafton_)

Bournemouth sign Tomas Andrade on loan, subject to international clearance. (Source: @afcbournemouth)

Swansea City have confirmed that Nathan Dyer has joined Leicester City on loan for the season.

Newport youngster Regan Poole has joined Manchester United (Souce: @NewportCounty)

Bournemouth have signed Aston Villa left-back Joe Bennett on loan until January.

Aaron Lennon will complete his move to Everton. Official announcement expected within the next hour. (Source: Sky Sports)

Napoli have signed Chelsea's Nathaniel Chalobah on a season-long loan deal.

Aston Villa & Liverpool have agreed a loan deal for Tiago Ilori. (Source: Sky Sports)

Derby County have completed the signing of Bradley Johnson from Norwich.

Although the window is closed, we expect some deals to take a while longer to be complete.

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Michael Hector from Reading. He will spend the season on-loan back at Reading. (Source: @ChelseaFC)

Hull City have signed Adama Diomande from Stabaek on a three-year contract. (Source: @HullCity)

Stoke City have told Jon Walters that he will not be leaving the club today. (Source: Sky Sports Sources)

Sunderland have completed the signing of DeAndre Yedlin on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham. (Source: @SunderlandAFC)

Watford have completed the signing of Víctor Ibarbo.

Manchester United have signed Anthony Martial from AS Monaco on a 4-year contract.

Watford have signed Adlène Guedioura on a three-year deal.

Saido Berahino isn't happy that West Brom aren't letting him leave on Deadline Day. (Source: @SBerahino)

Nathan Dyer has arrived at Leicester City & will now complete a medical before his move from Swansea. (Source: Sky Sports)

Everton have rejected a bid from Norwich for forward Steven Naismith. (Source: Sky Sports Sources)

Tottenham make fourth bid for West Brom forward Saido Berahino after having 3rd bid rejected earlier today. (Source: Sky Sports)

Stoke City are in talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Mile Jedinak. (Source: Sky Sports)

Sky Sources: West Brom reject third bid [£23m] for Saido Berahino from Tottenham.

Man United attempted to sign Marco Reus whilst in talks with Borussia Dortmund for Januzaj. United put off by £60m asking price. MUFC were only willing to pay £50m for Reus [espn]

Sunderland are close to a deal to sign DeAndre Yedlin from Tottenham on a season-long loan deal. (Source: Sky Sports)

London Evening Standard claims that PSG have told Arsenal that they will sell them Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the right price.

Chelsea have made two official bids for PSG defender Marquinhos today and both were rejected. (Source: Sky Sports)

Watford have signed Obbi Oularé from Club Brugge.

West Ham have announced the signing of Michail Antonio from Nottingham Forest.

VfL Wolfsburg have unveiled the signings of Julian Draxler and Dante.

West Brom defender Joleon Lescott has joined Midlands rivals Aston Villa. (Source: @AVFCOfficial)

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Filipe Melo from Galatasaray.

Axel Witsel: "Zenit told me I couldn't leave. Even not for €70m. It's a pity as I hoped to leave, but I understand their decision."

Borussia Dortmund are still open to allowing Kevin Großkreutz to join Galatasaray this transfer window. (Source: @SquawkaNews)

Victor Valdes expects to stay at Manchester United. [Press Association]

An unnamed Premier League club offered Tottenham 18.3 million pounds for Erik Lamela on Monday night. (Source: le10sport.com)

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of young goalkeeper Matija Šarkić. (Source: @AVFCOfficial)

Southampton have signed Virgil van Dijk from Celtic on a five-year contract. (Source: @SouthamptonFC)

Dimitar Berbatov is in talks with Aston Villa over a potential Premier League return. (Source: Daily Mail)

Gabriele Angella has joined QPR on a season-long loan deal. (Source: @WatfordFC)

A car is waiting at Heathrow Terminal 5 to take AS Roma striker Víctor Ibarbo to Watford.

Blackburn Rovers & Bolton Wanderers have made loan offers for Clarck N'Sikulu, but Evian want a straight transfer.

With the lack of tansfer buzz, Heathrow Airport in London has tried to spice it up a bit with some banter!

Charlie Austin will stay at QPR this window. He's now likely to see out his contract that expires next summer. (Source: @SamWallaceIndy)

Bournemouth have signed Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray on a 3-year deal.

Nathan Baker has signed for Bristol City on a season-long loan deal. (Source: @AVFCOfficial)

Real Madrid have made a statement saying they weren't at fault for the David de Gea transfer failure. (Source: @RealMadrid)

Chelsea close to £4m signing of Reading defender Michael Hector (Sky Sports)

UEFA: "David De Gea will 100% remain a Manchester United player"

Manchester United are prepared to send James Wilson out on loan. [Guardian] #MUFC

Real Madrid will not appeal to FIFA for De Gea. [Cadena SER]

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to pay £26.4m for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu. (Source: Express)

Manchester United have indicated that there is no interest in Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann. [Guardian]

Nantes have announced the sale of Papy Djilobodji to Chelsea.

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Nikica Jelavić from Hull.

Man Utd have agreed a fee for 17-year-old Newport County defender Regan Poole. He’s heading to Carrington now for his medical. [Mail]

Very unlikely Arsenal will make any signings today. Explored options but almost certainly no ins or outs now. (Source: @bbcsport_david)

La Liga authorities are claiming that they received NO paperwork for the David de Gea deal last night. (Source: Sky Sports)

West Ham have confirmed the loan signing of Victor Moses from Chelsea.

Bournemouth are on the verge of signing Tomas Andrade from River Plate on loan for the season. (Source: Sky Sports)

Wolves have confirmed the signing of Nathan Byrne from Swindon.

Tottenham are set to miss out on the signing of Victor Wanyama from Southampton. (Source: Sky Sports Sources)

Manchester United are preparing a £46.1million deadline day swoop for Antoine Griezmann. (Source: Daily Express)

Aaron Lennon is close to a £5m move to Everton after Tottenham lowered their asking-price. (Source: Daily Mail)

"Manchester United are blameless and did nothing wrong." - Guillem Balagué on the David de Gea transfer saga. (Source: Sky Sports)

Cardiff City have rejected a £4m bid from Wolves for striker Joe Mason. (Source: Sky Sports)

Deportivo de La Coruña have signed Jonás Gutiérrez on a free transfer. (Source: @RCDeportivo)

Real Madrid have admitted that they were at fault in the David de Gea transfer saga. (Source: Sky Sports)

Everton have signed defender Ramiro Funes Mori for a fee of £9.5m on a five-year deal from River Plate.

Victor Moses is set to sign for West Ham on loan from Chelsea. (Source: Sky Sports)

Louis van Gaal wants to bring Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben to Manchester United on Deadline day. (Source: Daily Express)

Manchester United are adamant they are not to blame for David De Gea's collapsed move to Real Madrid. (Source: @JamesRobsonMEN)

Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray is due in Bournemouth for a medical ahead of sealing a £4m move. (Source: Sky Sports)

West Ham have completed the season-long loan signing of Alex Song. (Source: Sky Sports)

Photo: MARCA cover tomorrow 'Ridiculous'.

Aston Villa have agreed a £1m + £1m add ons fee with West Brom for Joleon Lescott. (Source: Sky Sports)

Manchester United sent the documentation on time but Real Madrid couldn't open the document format. (Source: AS)

Precise time of La Liga receiving De Gea documents was 00:00:20, twenty seconds after the deadline. [@jpedrerol]

Onda Cero now saying that both Real Madrid and Manchester United are claiming the the papers were sent before midnight in the DDG transfer.

Real Madrid reportedly have proof that the David De Gea documents were sent at 23:59. (Source: Cadena Ser)

Norwich City have let Ricky van Wolfswinkel go on a season-long loan to Real Betis.

According to L'Équipe 21, José Mourinho had no idea who Papy Djilobodji was when the club reached a deal for him today.

Man Utd sent the De Gea documents at 00:01, 1 minute too late. [bernabeu digital]

Cadena SER saying deal between Utd and Madrid for DDG and Navas was done and dusted. But United did not deliver the papers on time.

As it stands, Keylor Navas will now stay at Real Madrid and David de Gea will stay at Manchester United. (Source: COPE)

David de Gea's move to Real Madrid is OFF. Documents did not arrive to La Liga in time. (Source: @GuillemBalague, Cadena SER, Onda Cero, MARCA)

Erik Lamela to Marseille deal off because of Mauricio Pochettino's decision, according to @mohamedbouhafsi.

Keylor Navas has signed with Man Utd for the next 5 seasons. [el larguero]

Roma have signed Emerson Palmieri on loan from Santos.

Cadena SER saying Pérez and Navas are at the Bernabeu. They are waiting to see if the LFP received De Gea's documents in time.

Mathieu Dossevi to join Standard Liege on loan, according to RMC.

Marcos Rojo: “I have received offers, but my idea is to stay here and fight for my place.” (ESPNRadio)

The Spanish, French, Italian, and German Transfer Window has slammed shut. [Note: Clubs can sell but cannot buy any replacements]

Roma have signed Ezequiel Ponce from Newell's Old Boys for €4.2m on a five-year deal.

Getafe reach an agreement with Celtic for Stefan Šćepović. (AS)

Le 10 Sport claim that Marseille deal for Lamela is now off.

NYCFC and Adam Nemec have mutually decided to terminate his contract.

Juventus have signed Mario Lemina from Marseille.

Photo: Jakub Błaszczykowskii has joined Fiorentina from Dortmund.

Juventus have signed Hernanes from Inter Milan on a 3-year contract.

De Gea has received death threats from angry Atleti fans ahead of his imminent Real Madrid move. [bernabeu digital via @socialrmadrid]

Inter have confirmed the signing of Galatasaray's Felipe Melo.

Segunda División side UD Almería have completed the signing of José Ángel Pozo from Man City.

AS Roma's Adem Ljajić has signed for Inter Milan on loan with an option to buy.

Monaco tell Canal + that Manchester United paid €80m for Anthony Martial.

Mauricio Isla and Paulo De Ceglie join Marseille from Juventus.

Málaga have completed the loan signing of Hachim Mastour from AC Milan.

Norwich City have signed Dieumerci Mbokani on loan from Dynamo Kiev.

Juventus have signed Inter Milan's Hernanes. He is in Turin to complete his medical.

Watford have agreed a season-long loan for Roma forward Víctor Ibarbo. Due for medical tomorrow. (Source: Sky Sports)

Tottenham flop Erik Lamela is on the verge of signing for Marseille. (Source: Di Marzio)

Keylor Navas is undergoing a Manchester United medical in Madrid right now. [@DiMarzio]

Galatasaray have completed the signing of Man City & Belgium defender Jason Denayer on a season-long loan deal.

Jon Walters has handed in a transfer request at Stoke. (Source: @John__Percy)

Anthony Martial will sign his Manchester United contract in the coming minutes, according to @mohamedbouhafsi.

Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Crystal Palace for Glenn Murray. (Source: Sky Sports)

West Brom striker Brown Ideye has joined Greek side Olympiakos.

Watford to sign Rennes's Abdoulaye Doucouré for €12m, according to Canal +

Hernanes on verge of joining Juventus- he'll sign 3 year deal (annual salary 2.7 million euro) Inter will receive 11 million euro (Di Marzio)

It is looking likely that Man Utd youngster James Wilson will leave on loan. [times]

Nantes loan Youssouf Sabaly from PSG.

Rivaldinho, son of Rivaldo, has signed for Boavista on a 3-year contract.

Anders Lindegaard has joined West Brom on a two-year deal from Manchester United.

Paolo de Ceglie's agent confirms to Canal + that his client will be announced as a Marseille player tonight

Sunderland's Emanuele Giaccherini has joined Bologna on a season-long loan.

Villarreal have signed forward Adrian Lopez from Porto on a season-long loan.

Monaco in talks to sign 19 year old defender Emmanuel Mammana, according to Sportmediaset.

Keylor Navas has agreed to join Manchester United. De Gea deal is done. [Di Marzio, Balague]

Zenit have approached Jurgen Klopp to replace Andre Villas-Boas in immediate future. (Di Marzio)

Rennes in talks with Arsenal for Joel Campbell, according to Canal+.

West Ham have confirmed the loan signing of midfielder Alex Song for the 2015-16 season.

Javier Hernandez has joined Bayer Leverkusen from Manchester United FC

Real Madrid are not sure there is enough time to sign David de Gea. [Guillem Balague]

Valencia approach PSG for Salvatore Sirigu, according to Le Parisien.

Lyon President confirms talks are advanced for Olivier Kemen, but that a deal is not agreed with Newcastle.

Keylor Navas has reached an agreement with Man Utd. [puro deporte]

Manchester United initiated De Gea talks with Real because they believed they could get Gareth Bale. [espn]

Anthony Martial has passed his Manchester United medical. (Source: RMC)

Liverpool striker Samed Yesil has signed for FC Luzern on a season-long loan.

Marseille have confirmed that they have signed defender Rolando from Porto.

Watford is currently meeting with Ibarbo's agent- player is open to the destination (Di Marzio)

Liverpool have signed striker Taiwo Awoniyi. He will join Frankfurt on loan this season.

Quique Sanchez Flores keen to take Victor Valdes to Watford (Telegraph)

Adnan Januzaj BVB unveiling.

The €40m fee for David de Gea from Madrid includes Keylor Navas. [guardian]

Schalke have confirmed the sale of Julian Draxler to Wolfsburg. (Source: @S04)

Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Nesta has been appointed manager of Miami FC.

Adnan Januzaj's loan move to Borussia Dortmund is complete. Official announcement expected shortly. [@HLNinEngeland]

Emmanuel Adebayor & Kevin Gameiro Marseille's latest targets as they search for a striker, according to La Provence.

Sunderland have signed Fabio Borini from Liverpool.

Anthony Martial has arrived at Carrington to undergo his Manchester United medical. [M.E.N]

Real Madrid have announced the contract extension of Casemiro, who will remain at the Bernabeu until June 2021.

Keylor Navas deal opens. Manchester United want him and Madrid want to sell him to Manchester United. [Marca]

Sport, as well as Radio Marca, now saying Victor Valdes is in talks with Olympique de Marseille about a move to the French club.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have reached an agreement in principle over the transfer of David De Gea. [Marca]

AS reporting that Keylor Navas has delayed his flight to Costa Rica in order to sort out his future.

Kevin-Prince Boateng in talks with FC Sion, say Bild.

Rolando passes Marseille medical, will sign 3 year contract, according to O Jogo.

Jonathan de Guzmán will have medical with Bournemouth ahead of a season-long loan move from Napoli. (Source: Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich youngster Pierre Højbjerg has joined Schalke on a season-long loan.

Doria could move to Granada on loan, according to Marca.

Manchester United is attempting to bring Keylor Navas as part of the De Gea operation. Mendes is key to it. [onda cero]

Alex Song underwent medical tests at West Ham this morning. New loan deal could be announced soon. Tottenham also interested. [sport]

De Gea is very close to a Real Madrid transfer. [El Chiringuito]

Tottenham have confirmed that they have sold Ismail Azzaoui to Wolfsburg.

Athletic Bilbao have confirmed the capture attacking midfielder Raul Garcia from Atletico Madrid.

Leicester & QPR enquired about signing Hull's Ahmed Elmohamady (Sky Sources)

Lorik Cana will join Nantes, according to BeIN Sports.

Felipe Melo to Inter for 3.5 million euro (via Di Marzio)

Adnan Januzaj has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Man Utd. [bild]

Chelsea youngster Nathaniel Chalobah has completed his medical at Napoli and will join on loan for a year. (Source: @m_christenson)

West Brom enter the race with Watford for Abdoulaye Doucouré, according to L'Équipe.

The fee Manchester United will pay for 19-year old Anthony Martial is £36m. (Source: BBC Sport)

Javier Hernández ahead of his medical at Leverkusen, via Rheinische Post.

Manchester United have contacted agent Jorge Mendes in the last few hours, Griezmann is believed to be their target. [Onda Cero]

Wolfsburg's Aaron Hunt decided to join Hamburg, so Francisco Rodriguez is staying at VfL, @WN_Wolfsburg reports.

Bournemouth completes the deal for De Guzman from Napoli. (Di Marzio)

Anthony Martial given permission by Didier Deschamps to travel to Manchester to complete Man United move. [via @GFN_France]

The French Football Federation announces the release of Anthony Martial from the France squad for Man United transfer talks. [via @GFN_France]

Papy Djilobodji to join Chelsea on a four year contract for €3.5m, according to Ouest France.

Lille refusing to let Ryan Mendes go to Caen, according to Ouest France.

Photo: Javier Hernandez arriving for his Bayer Leverkusen medical. [bild]

Nantes defender Papy Djilobodji is having medical at Chelsea (20 Minutes)

Javier Hernández is on his way to Leverkusen ahead of his medical, according to Sky Sport News HD.

Jakub Blaszczykowski is at Fiorentina already to complete his medical for the Italian side, according to Sky Sport News HD.

Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard is set to sign for West Brom on a free transfer. (Souce: @John__Percy)

Borussia Dortmund in advanced talks to sign Adnan Januzaj on loan from Manchester United. (Sky Sports Sources)

Julian Draxler to Wolfsburg ist a done deal, according to BILD. Schalke get a fee of €35m plus €5-7m add-ons.

Nikica Jelavić is having a medical at West Ham after the club agreed a fee with Hull for the striker. (Source: Sky Sports)

Inter Milan have completed the signing of Ivan Perišić from Wolfsburg for a reported £14.5m.

Fulham reject €500k offer from Genoa for Moussa Dembélé (Get French Football)

Monaco want Marcos Rojo and €60m to sell Anthony Martial to Manchester United, according to Le Parisien.

Manchester United have had a €55m bid for striker Anthony Martial rejected by AS Monaco (via @PierreMenes)

Sunderland look set to sign Fabio Borini after agreeing a fee (£8m plus £2m in add ons) for the forward. (@TonyBarretTimes)

Manchester United have bid €100m for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale. (Source: @tancredipalmeri)

Chelsea’s Chalobah has landed in Italy to take medical with Napoli.

Santos' president Modesto Roma Júnior told Globo Esporte that there's indeed an offer from Fenerbahçe for Gabigol, but the offer is too low.

Victor Moses will join West Ham United on loan from Chelsea FC before transfer deadline. (Sky Sources)

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Javier Hernandez from Manchester United. [Kicker]

Manchester United have made an offer for Anthony Martial worth over €50m, talks ongoing, according to RMC.

Bayern Leverkusen are in advanced talks with Manchester United over Javier Hernandez. West Ham & Fenerbahçe also interested. [Sky Sports]

Manchester City have signed Kevin De Bruyne from Wolfsburg on a six-year deal.

Kingsley Coman has joined Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus.

Wolfsburg have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign Dante on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. (Source: @FCBayern)

Lazar Marković has completed a season-long loan switch to Fenerbahçe.

Manchester United striker Javier Hernández is closing in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen. (Source: Mail on Sunday)

Fenerbahçe have made a €20 million offer for Santos forward Gabigol, reveals his agent Wagner Ribeiro.

Manchester United have bid £21.9million for Lazio forward Felipe Anderson. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Arsenal could make a late swoop for cut-price Julian Draxler. (Source: Tuttosport)

West Brom have completed the signing of Manchester United defender Jonny Evans.

Kevin De Bruyne has completed a medical at Man City.

Stoke have rejected a fresh £2m bid from Norwich City for forward Jonathan Walters. (Source: Sky Sports)

Manchester United defender Tyler Blackett has joined Celtic on a season-long loan.

Denis Suárez has signed for Villarreal from Barcelona on a 4-year contract.

Manchester United have offered Real Madrid £65m plus goalkeeper David de Gea for Gareth Bale. (Source: Daily Star)

Kevin De Bruyne has arrived in Manchester ahead of completing his big-money move to Man City. (Source: Eurosport)

Dániel Tőzsér has joined QPR on a free transfer.

West Brom have agreed a fee with Manchester United for Jonny Evans. [Sky Sports]

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans will undergo a medical at West Brom this evening. (Source: @John__Percy)

Louis van Gaal rejects Marseille enquiry for Chicharito Hernandez, according to RMC.

Monaco have also confirmed the signing of Fábio Coentrão on a season-long loan.

Monaco have announced the signing of Rony Lopes from Manchester City.

AC Milan announces the signing of Juraj Kucka from Genoa CFC.

Tottenham have signed Son Heung-Min from Bayer Leverkusen.

Everton want to complete the signings of Ramiro Funes Mori and Leandro Rodríguez today. (Source: Sky Sports)

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Kevin Kampl from Borussia Dortmund.

Sunderland have signed Ola Toivonen on a season-long loan deal from Rennes.

Manchester United have bid 40m€ for Felipe Anderson according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Schalke are finally open to sell Draxler to Juventus. Schalke want €27.5m+€5m bonus. Juventus offered €23-24m+€5-6m bonus. (via @DiMarzio)

Chelsea and Juventus had a meeting in Monaco for Pogba. Negotiation is not closed (via @tancredipalmeri)

Arsenal still hold out hope of signing Karim Benzema and are still working hard on a deal. (Source: Canal+)

A fee of £57m has finally been agreed between Man City and Wolfsburg for the transfer of Kevin De Bruyne. (Source: @HLNinEngeland)

Burnley have signed midfielder Joey Barton on a free transfer.

Joey Barton is in talks with Burnley. (Source: Sky Sports)

Marseille have signed Lucas Silva on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid.

Sevilla have signed Fernando Llorente on a free from Juventus. €20m buyout clause. (Source: @SevillaFC)

Kevin Nolan has left West Ham by mutual consent. (Source: @whufc_official)

AC Milan have signed Liverpool's Mario Balotelli on a season-long loan deal.

Thiago Alcântara has extended his contract at Bayern Munich until 2019.

Fernando Llorente is in Sevilla to undergo a medical. Should be confirmed later today.

Manchester City have completed the signing of 18-year old Aleix García from Villarreal.

Everton manager Roberto Martínez has revealed that the club will turn down John Stones' transfer request. (Source: Sky Sports)

Kevin De Bruyne is due for a medical tomorrow at Manchester City. Fee £58m rising to £64m. (Source: BILD)

Málaga have signed Roque Santa Cruz on loan from Cruz Azul.

Barcelona B defender Edgar Ié has joined Villarreal in a permanent move.

Arsenal have met with Karim Benzema's agent, according to @PierreMenes

Lucas Digne has signed for AS Roma from PSG on a season-long loan for £1.8m [€2.5m].

Fábio Coentrão has joined AS Monaco from Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

Manchester United are set to sign a big player this summer, worth up to £73m. It will be an attacker. [de telegraaf via @sport_witness]

PSG manager Laurent Blanc confirms the signing of Layvin Kurzawa from AS Monaco.

Real Sociedad have completed the signing of Asier Illarramendi from Real Madrid.

Rafael Tolói has joined Atalanta from São Paulo for an undisclosed fee.

Manchester United will attempt to hijack John Stones' transfer to Chelsea. [espn]

