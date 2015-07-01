Score NY Red Bulls - NY Cosmos in The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup (4-1)

Thats all folks, stay tuned to Vavel.com for all your sporting and soccer news. Keep an eye out a bit later for the post match recap. I'm Josef Leizerowitz, signing off.

Fulltime: NY Red Bulls 4-1 NY Cosmos

Five minutes of extra time

New York Red Bulls Goal scored in the 90th minute by Mike Grella.

90' GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLL RED BULLS!

87' Sub: Wallace for Duvall (RBNY)

84' Yellow card to Hunter Gorskie (Cosmos). Strecher is out for Duvall. He might have broken his leg there.

83' WHAT A SAVE BY MAUER! He is by the right post, the shot comes from the penalty spot, and he dives back to make the amazing save.

81' Lucky makes a nice run and ball is played in, but offside.

78' Miazga's header too high off a set piece.

76' Sub: Felipe for Abang (RBNY)

72' Fk for the Cosmos. Senna's shot is saved beautifuly by Robles.

72' Sub: Chirishian for Restrepo (Cosmos)

68' 11,442 is tonight's announced attendance at Red Bull Arena.

65' Sub: Grella for Sam (RBNY)

63' Lucky hits the crossbar, the shot comes back and he hits the post! Unlucky for Lucky.

62' Sub: Varela for Fernandes (Cosmos)

57' Red Bulls hungry, looking for the dagger.

New York Red Bulls Goal scored in the 54th minute on a penalty kick by Sacha Kljestan.

54' GOOOOOOOAAALLLL RED BULLS

53' PENALTY TO THE RED BULLS. Duvall brought down in the box, easy call for the ref.

52' Abang just misses beingat the end of a perfect cross.

50' Fernandes' slow cross is gobbled by Robles.

49' Sam's weak shot easily saved by Mauer.

48' Cosmos come close, with Fernandes just wide on the 2 on 1.

Sub: Raul in for Andrés Flores for the Cosmos. Funny, he didnt even take warmups...

Second half has begun from Red Bull Arena

End of the First Half: NY Red Bulls 2-1 NY Cosmos.

45' One Minute of Added Time

New York Red Bulls Goal scored in the 42nd minute by Anatole Abang.

42' GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL NY RED BULLS!

42' Corner for the Red Bulls

39' Senna hits a cracker that goes over the frame.

36' Abang all alone and saved by Mauer. All offside as well.

33' Red Bulls goal way offside. Slow whistle by the ref.

29' Cosmos getting close to the box. Lacking the right delivery into the box.

25' Sean Davis rips a shot that is saved by Mauer's fingers. Corner RB.

23' Corner Red Bulls. Header wide on the corner.

22' Lucky with a shot, blocked. Eventual GK for Robles.

18' Yellow card to Walter Restrepo (NY Cosmos)

New York Cosmos Goal scored in the 16th minute by Lucky Mkosana.

16’ GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLLLL NY COSMOS!

13' Dax's shot from outside just over the bar.

13' Zizzo's shot wide from outside the box. He's been acive early, already has a goal.

11' Yellow card to Connor Lade (RBNY)

10' Nice ball into the box but Lukcy could'nt get to it.

8’ Possession being held for the most part by the Red Bulls in the early going.

6’ Corner Red Bulls.

Red Bulls goal scored in the 5th minute by Sal Zizzo.

5’ GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAALLLL RED BULLS.

4’ Cosmos come out on the attack, well defended by the box by the Red Bull Backline

2’ Kljestan’s volley is well high over the bar.

1’ Corner Red Bulls. Fast start from the hosts

Game on from RBA!

Raul starts on the bench. Here is the starting XI for the Cosmos

Here is tonight's starting eleven for the New York Red Bulls

This will be the second New York Derby for the Red Bulls in four days.

Red Bull manager Jesse Marsch had strong words for his team's performance after the match in the Bronx last Sunday, and in particular singled out Sacha Kljestan for praise. "In a big game, he made a big imprint."

The Red Bulls have won two straight league matches coming into this match. Before these two games, they had lost four straight MLS matches.

The Red Bulls enter the match having beaten the Atlanta Silverbacks 3-0 in the previous round of the Open Cup.

The Cosmos start their Fall Season of NASL action on Sunday, July 5. They come into this matchup with the Red Bulls having not played since their East River Derby encounter with NYCFC.

The Cosmos seek to beat two New York MLS teams in the same year for the first time ever, and showing their sign of intent in the New York market. For the Red Bulls, they will try and beat the Cosmos and get a little revenge for last year's thumping.

While playing many games over the last few weeks, one would think that the Red Bulls would sit and rest their starters. Yet new coach Jesse Marsch has vowed to play his 1st team in this tournament, and the potential return of Lloyd Sam to the starting XI brings some intrigue as to who will start the match for the host.

Last year, the Cosmos beat the Red Bulls on Long Island in the first competitive matchup between professional soccer teams in New York since 1932. The Red Bulls started their backup lineup, and as a result lost 3-0 and crashed out of the Open Cup.

Last week, the Red Bulls beat New York City FC at Yankee Stadium in front of 48,000 people. The Red Bulls overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit, scoring three goals in the second half to take their second Hudson River Derby of the year in only the second ever Hudson River Derby. Only two minutes into the second half, Sacha Kljestan found Bradley Wright-Phillips, and BWP was clinical to finish off the goal. The huge red sea of traveling support went into frenzy. The Red Bulls started to take control of the match, owning the midfield and keeping possession with little challenge from City. The Red Bulls turned the match on its head in the 52nd minute, when Chris Duvall put the Red Bulls up a goal. By then, the Bulls had taken the match with force, and it looked like a tsunami of chances coming straight at NYCFC goalkeeper Josh Saunders. The Red Bulls won 3-1 in the Bronx.

Two weeks ago the Cosmos beat newcomers New York City in penalties during the fourth round of the 2015 U.S. Open Cup. Despite going down two goals early at home, the Cosmos fought back and tied up that match in the 90th minute.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's match out of US Open Cup action between the New York Red Bulls vs New York Cosmos. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.