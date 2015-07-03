Peru - Paraguay Live Result Copa America 2015 (2-0)
And so the penulimate match is over in the Copa America. We have a final tomorrow between Argentina and Chile tomorrow at 5:30 EST time, VAVEL USA will have coverage for that match as well, but nevertheless, a new process with new managers end the tournament well for Ramon Diaz's and Ricardo Garecas' sides. Surely an interesting World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018 for these countries. Until next time, I'm Roberto Rojas from VAVEL USA saying good night!

Fulltime! Peru get third place for the second straight time in a Copa America while Paraguay will settle for fourth. Nevertheless, a great tournament for these nations as they went in without expectations and got to be the third and fourth best team in this tournament.

89' Goal for Peru! Guerrero makes it two and surely secures third place, he is now tied for the goalscorer with Eduardo Vargas with four goals in the Copa America.

86' Romero's free kick goes wide.

84' Peru sub: Sanchez in for Reyna.

82' Bobadilla's header goes safetly into the hands of Gallese.

81' Reyna's header hits the Paraguayan post!

77' Ortiz's shot goes way wide!

72' Yotun's shot is blocked away for a corner.

67' That should have been the equalizer. Romero's good ball to Benitez allows him for his shot to just hit the post!

66' Romero's bullet of a free kick goes straight into the hands of Gallese.

60' Free kick for Peru. Yotun's follow up shot goes into the hands of Villar easily.

59' Sub for Paraguay: Aranda in for Victor Caceres.

58' Sub for Peru: Yotun in for Lobaton.

57' Sub for Paraguay: Benitez in for Martinez.

56' Guerrero almost doubled the lead but his deflection is out for a corner.

52' Cuevas with a chance only for his shot to go just wide as well as Vargas' volley from the corner.

50' Corner for Paraguay that is easilly taken away by Peru.

48' Goal for Peru! Andre Carrillo after a corner in which various headers were in the Paraguayan box, the defense was completely frozen and the Sporting man was free to score beautifully past Villar off the volley.

And the second half is underway!

HALFTIME! 0-0 for Paraguay and Peru. Both sides had various chances but are unable to get those chances onto goal. A entertaining second half should be interesting.

43' Reyna is offside.

36' Reyna's shot goes wide once again. Less than 10 minutes left.

29' After many passes by the Paraguayan midfield, the ball is ruled offside on a possible chance.

26' Oh, that was close by Peru! Lobaton chested the ball but his shot right at Villar goes just wide up the Paraguayan goal!

23' Romero's shot is blocked by Gallese! That clearly was the first big Paraguayan chance in the match.

15' Free kick for Peru again. And Guerrero's is blocked away by the Paraguayan wall. The 2011 Copa American goalscorer is looking to achieve the same feat this year.

12' Free kick for Peru. And Vargas' free kick goes way wide of Villar's goal.

11' Romero's corner is taken away by the Peruvian players as they go on the counterattack but Paraguay takes it away.

7'  Off a great run, Reyna's long shot from distance is saved by Villar!

5' Free kick for Peru. Lobaton's gives a short pass but Paraguay takes it away.

4' Offside for Paraguay. Peru and Paraguay all maintaining equal possession.

1'- And we're off! Who will be the third best team in this Copa America!

Teams are on the pitch, national anthems sounding.

So Oscar Romero will replace Roque Santa Cruz up front and Lucas Barrios replaces Nelson Haedo Valdez, Raul Bobadilla replaces Derlis Gonzalez and Marcos Caceres replaces Bruno Valdez for Paraguay as Peru's loan replacement for Jefferson Farfan is Yordy Reyna.

Paraguay XI: Villar, Da Silva, Aguilar, M.Caceres, Samudio, Ortigoza, Martinez, V.Caceres, Bobadilla, Barrios, Romero. 

Peru XI: Gallese, Anvincula, Ramos, Ascues, Vargas, Lobaton, Ballon, Cueva, Reyna, Guerrero, Carillo.

Hello again everyone, thank you for tuning in this evening's coverage on VAVEL USA for this Copa América  third place match between Peru and Paraguay. We are little under 30 minutes from kickoff now but in the meantime, here are some things to know.

We are just hours now from the match in Concepción so stayed tuned right here at VAVEL USA for up-to-date coverage. 

The last time these two countries have faced was in an international friendly in November of 2014 where Peru defeated Paraguay 2-1. 