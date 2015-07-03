Peru - Paraguay Live Result Copa America 2015 (2-0)

And so the penulimate match is over in the Copa America. We have a final tomorrow between Argentina and Chile tomorrow at 5:30 EST time, VAVEL USA will have coverage for that match as well, but nevertheless, a new process with new managers end the tournament well for Ramon Diaz's and Ricardo Garecas' sides. Surely an interesting World Cup qualifying for Russia 2018 for these countries. Until next time, I'm Roberto Rojas from VAVEL USA saying good night!

Fulltime! Peru get third place for the second straight time in a Copa America while Paraguay will settle for fourth. Nevertheless, a great tournament for these nations as they went in without expectations and got to be the third and fourth best team in this tournament.

89' Goal for Peru! Guerrero makes it two and surely secures third place, he is now tied for the goalscorer with Eduardo Vargas with four goals in the Copa America.

86' Romero's free kick goes wide.

84' Peru sub: Sanchez in for Reyna.

82' Bobadilla's header goes safetly into the hands of Gallese.

81' Reyna's header hits the Paraguayan post!

77' Ortiz's shot goes way wide!

72' Yotun's shot is blocked away for a corner.

67' That should have been the equalizer. Romero's good ball to Benitez allows him for his shot to just hit the post!

66' Romero's bullet of a free kick goes straight into the hands of Gallese.

60' Free kick for Peru. Yotun's follow up shot goes into the hands of Villar easily.

59' Sub for Paraguay: Aranda in for Victor Caceres.

58' Sub for Peru: Yotun in for Lobaton.

57' Sub for Paraguay: Benitez in for Martinez.

56' Guerrero almost doubled the lead but his deflection is out for a corner.

52' Cuevas with a chance only for his shot to go just wide as well as Vargas' volley from the corner.

50' Corner for Paraguay that is easilly taken away by Peru.

48' Goal for Peru! Andre Carrillo after a corner in which various headers were in the Paraguayan box, the defense was completely frozen and the Sporting man was free to score beautifully past Villar off the volley.

And the second half is underway!

HALFTIME! 0-0 for Paraguay and Peru. Both sides had various chances but are unable to get those chances onto goal. A entertaining second half should be interesting.

43' Reyna is offside.

36' Reyna's shot goes wide once again. Less than 10 minutes left.

29' After many passes by the Paraguayan midfield, the ball is ruled offside on a possible chance.

26' Oh, that was close by Peru! Lobaton chested the ball but his shot right at Villar goes just wide up the Paraguayan goal!

23' Romero's shot is blocked by Gallese! That clearly was the first big Paraguayan chance in the match.

15' Free kick for Peru again. And Guerrero's is blocked away by the Paraguayan wall. The 2011 Copa American goalscorer is looking to achieve the same feat this year.

12' Free kick for Peru. And Vargas' free kick goes way wide of Villar's goal.

11' Romero's corner is taken away by the Peruvian players as they go on the counterattack but Paraguay takes it away.

7' Off a great run, Reyna's long shot from distance is saved by Villar!

5' Free kick for Peru. Lobaton's gives a short pass but Paraguay takes it away.

4' Offside for Paraguay. Peru and Paraguay all maintaining equal possession.

1'- And we're off! Who will be the third best team in this Copa America!

Teams are on the pitch, national anthems sounding.

So Oscar Romero will replace Roque Santa Cruz up front and Lucas Barrios replaces Nelson Haedo Valdez, Raul Bobadilla replaces Derlis Gonzalez and Marcos Caceres replaces Bruno Valdez for Paraguay as Peru's loan replacement for Jefferson Farfan is Yordy Reyna.

Paraguay XI: Villar, Da Silva, Aguilar, M.Caceres, Samudio, Ortigoza, Martinez, V.Caceres, Bobadilla, Barrios, Romero.

Peru XI: Gallese, Anvincula, Ramos, Ascues, Vargas, Lobaton, Ballon, Cueva, Reyna, Guerrero, Carillo.

Hello again everyone, thank you for tuning in this evening's coverage on VAVEL USA for this Copa América third place match between Peru and Paraguay. We are little under 30 minutes from kickoff now but in the meantime, here are some things to know.

We are just hours now from the match in Concepción so stayed tuned right here at VAVEL USA for up-to-date coverage.

The last time these two countries have faced was in an international friendly in November of 2014 where Peru defeated Paraguay 2-1.

Gareca said before the match that they ''know that Peru have shown that they are in the process of growing and is sure both teams are going to give their best to finish in third place'.'' It has also been a great tournament for the Peruvians as well having exceeded expectation going out of a group as runners-up and reaching the semifinals just like they did in Argentina in 2011. Peru have gotten third place four years ago and haven't gotten fourth place since 1997 in Bolivia. Paraguay on the other hand looks to capture third place for the first time since 1983 having gotten runners-up four years ago as well.

Peru on the other hand, have slightly less problems. Jefferson Farfan missed training on Wednesday due to a sprained right ankle and faces a late fitness test ahead of the match and Carlos Zambrano will also be absent following his sending off in a 2-1 loss to hosts Chile, but other than that, it seems to be the only problem manager Ricardo Gareca seems to have. Striker Paolo Guerrero netted a hat trick when Peru defeated Venezuela 4-1 to finish third in Argentina in 2011 and repeated the feat during the quarterfinal triumph over Bolivia as he looks to overtake Eduardo Vargas of Chile with only two goals to put him as top goalscorer.

Santa Cruz sustained a hamstring strain and Gonzalez injured his thigh inside the opening half an hour against Argentina and will be out for the match against Peru, meaning top goalscorer for the country Lucas Barrios will start, but Nelson Haedo Valdez and defender Bruno Valdez are suffering similar injuries as well and are doubtful for the match against Peru. However, midfielder Nestor Ortigoza is back in contention after a knock ruled him out of the quarterfinal triumph over Brazil and the semifinal loss.

In team news, Paraguay will be without attacking duo Roque Santa Cruz and Derlis Gonzalez as Ramon Diaz's side meets Peru in the Copa America third-place playoff in Concepcion. After suffering a heavy defeat to Argentina by six goals to one, La Albirroja are looking to recapture and end the tournament on a high when they went into this tournament with low expectations but went unbeaten in the Copa America, including a penalty shootout victory against Brazil until that rout against the World Cup runners-up. Nevertheless, regardless of the result for the Paraguayans, it was seem as a great test as they now prepare for the World Cup qualifiers this coming fall.

In the end, both teams were snapped back to reality with these losses but nevertheless are building blocks for preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers coming in the fall after a great tournament for both national teams.

Paraguay's luck ended after a 6-1 loss to Argentina in Concepecion from goals by Javier Pastore, Angel Di Maria, Marcos Rojo, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero and not even a Lucas Barrios goal was able to stop La Albirroja to go to a second straight Copa America final.

Peru's luck ended after a 2-1 loss to Chile in Santiago as goals from Eduardo Vargas put the Chileans into the final for the first time since 1987 and not even a Gary Medel own goal was enough to give Peru any hope as they compete for a third place match for the second straight time just like they did in 2011.

It's the match that no team wants to play. So far yet so close for Peru and Paraguay but both these teams will ultimately decide for third place as they will leave Chile hopefully on a high. Nevertheless, it's been a terrific tournament for both these countries as they exceeded expectations going into Chile.

Hello everybody and welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the 2015 Copa America in Chile. Our match tonight comes to you from the Estadio Municipal de Concepción in Concepción, Chile as Peru, the loser of the semifinal against Chile take on Paraguay, the loser of the semifinal against Argentina in the second to last match of this competition to determine who would leave Chile with third place. This is Roberto Rojas and I will be your host for tonight's action.