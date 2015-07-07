Player Ratings: USWNT Defeats Japan for Third World Cup Title

The United States Women’s national team finally claimed their third star in a rout of Japan on Sunday with a 5-2 win. Here are the player ratings for each USWNT player involved in the game:

Ratings (0-10, 5 is the average).

Goalkeeper:

Hope Solo: 6.5

Solo did allow two goals on the day, which ended her 540-minute shutout streak. However, there was little she could do on either goal and she did make saves as well as clearances when needed.

Defenders:

Ali Krieger: 7.5

Krieger did well overall in the attack as well as the defense. She had a very good performance in this game, due in large part to her ability to overlap with the wingers in the midfield and control her flank on both sides of the ball.

Julie Johnston: 4

Johnston, who has been the USWNT’s rock in the back this tournament, had a very subpar performance. She made an error on the first Japan goal by allowing her mark to turn on her way too easy for the goal. Later on, she had an own goal off of a set piece. The own goal was unfortunate as Johnston challenged for the ball but, unluckily, she got a piece of the ball with her head and it ended up in her own net. However, she did make some good tackles in this game to salvage her rating in this game.

Becky Sauerbrunn: 7

This was just another day at the office for the FC Kansas City defender. She wasn’t as dominant as she has been in the other games in this World Cup but she did put in a good performance overall.

Meghan Klingenberg: 7

Klingenberg did well in all aspects of the game as a wingback as she played high up the field to give an outlet pass to, and overall dominated her flanks in offense as well as defense. The one knock was the inability to do better on the closing down of the cross on Japan’s first goal, but overall she continued to be a valuable member of the best backline in this World Cup.

Midfielders:

Tobin Heath: 8

Heath gave Japan problems on the flank all game. Her ability to run at defenses led to a set piece in which the U.S. scored and then, later on, she was able to score the United States’ fifth goal to finally put the game out of reach.

Lauren Holiday: 8.5

Holiday showed United States’ fans why she was named 2014 U.S. Women's Player of the Year in this game. She was able to join the attack more freely with Morgan Brian behind her. With this freedom, Holiday was able to be at the right place at the right time to score a clinical volley goal for the USWNT’s third goal. In addition, her service on set pieces led to two more goals, reaffirming that Holiday is a world-class player when she is played in a more suitable position.

Morgan Brian: 7.5

Brian did well as a holding midfielder in this game. Her real contribution is allowing Holiday and Lloyd to get into the attack, which jumpstarted this USWNT offense. Her ability to play right in front of the defense and stifle Japan attacks really provided the U.S. with a strong central midfield. For her efforts, she added an assist to her tally on Heath’s goal. As the youngest member of the USWNT, Brian will be a star on this team for years to come.

Megan Rapinoe: 6.5

Her corner kick service on the first goal for the USWNT was impeccable. However, she didn’t have as much impact on this game as U.S. fans are use to. Overall, her dominant flank play on both sides of the ball contributed to this resounding USWNT victory.

Carli Lloyd: 10

If it were possible, Lloyd would get a 100. Her absolutely clutch performance in the final was a clinic 'how to play the number ten role' show. Her first goal showed her prowess in running to the ball while her second goal exemplified her Soccer IQ by being in the right place at the right time. The last goal was an absolute beautiful, heat-in-the-moment check goal and will be shown for years to come as one of the best goals in World Cup history.

Forward:

Alex Morgan: 5

Morgan made some nice runs in the game but it felt like she did not really have much of an impact on this game. However, her ability to get behind and run at defenses gave Carli Lloyd the ability to do what she did in this game.

Substitutes:

Kelley O’Hara: 6

O’Hara came into this game when it was well decided. She did well on the flanks and slightly better than average in her appearance.

Abby Wambach: N/A

Wambach got the World Cup title she deserved for her years of service for this team. She got 10 or so minutes in this game and almost had a breakaway but was brought down with a challenge from behind. It was a great moment when Lloyd gave Wambach the armband, symbolizing a passing of the torch.

Christie Rampone: N/A

Rampone, another USWNT lifer, got her second World Cup trophy that she deserved and will ride into the sunset as one of the best United States players of all time. In another great moment, Wambach gave the armband to Rampone to wholly symbolize how the U.S. team has transformed over the past generation.