2015 Gold Cup: Dempsey Double Takes United States To Top Of Group A

Clint Dempsey did something on Tuesday night that he has not done since June 2nd, 2013; score twice for the United States Men’s National Team. On that day, Dempsey scored in the 60th and 65th minutes to help the United States to a 4-3 friendly victory over Germany. On this night, he scored in the 25th and 64th minute to lift the US to a 2-1 win over Honduras to open the 2015 Gold Cup.

It was a very rocky match for the United States as Honduras clogged the backline with five defenders while utilizing their speed on the wings to break forward in counterattacking situations. Honduras looked to be the better team in the first 25 minutes as Mario Martinez and Andy Najar were easily finding Anthony Lozano in shooting lanes. Lozano actually forced Brad Guzan to make a big save in the 3rd minute.

Clint Dempsey would score his first goal of the match in the 25th minute off of a corner kick. DeAndre Yedlin stood over the ball and played a short touch to Michael Bradley. Bradley utilized the better angle and whipped a curling ball into the box. It took a bounce off a defender in an attempt to clear before falling to Jozy Altidore. Altidore struck a low shot that goalkeeper Donis Escober got a foot to, his rebound bounced up to Dempsey who headed the ball into the open net for the early 1-0 lead.

The Americans could feel the momentum swing their way after the goal. They nearly doubled their lead just six minutes later when a four-player combination play found DeAndre Yedlin in behind the defense. Yedlin took a touch and fired a shot that found only the keeper Escober, who had charged hard off his line. It was a great opportunity for the young Tottenham midfielder to score his first international goal but it was not meant to be.

The final good scoring chance of the half came in stoppage time of the first half when Honduras midfielder Andy Najar made a charging run forward. Najar showed off his speed in getting by Timmy Chandler, his strength when he shouldered Yedlin off a challenge, and his skill by nearly curling a ball past Brad Guzan. The shot though just missed over the crossbar as the halftime whistle was blown.

Clint Dempsey would add his second in the 64th minute. The United States earned a free kick on the near side. Michael Bradley stood over the ball and floated in a beautiful cross to the back post. Dempsey made his run and connected with the header solidly to give the United States a 2-0 lead. It was amazing to see how much space was around Dempsey, it was a blown defensive coverage for sure.

Honduras would pull one back in the 69th minute as fresh substitute Carlos Discua would get on the board. Not 60 seconds after entering the field, Discua found the ball at his feet running towards goal. He made a sick cut which left Ventura Alvarado on the ground. Discua took another touch and fired a shot past Guzan to the upper 90 on the near post. With that goal, the mood became less festive and more worrisome for the American fans in attendance.

Honduras sub Eddie Hernandez would have two massive scoring chances in the last eight minute. The first one saw a low cross in front of goal fool Guzan. The ball bounced to the wide open striker who turned his first touch just wide of the open net. Two minutes later, Hernandez would perfectly time a run behind the defense. He slightly rolled the ball past Guzan towards the far post but it just missed wide. Another perfect chance wasted.

Bryan Acosta wasted a final minute free kick as he put his shot right into the wall. The referee would blow the final whistle and that would be it.

United States 2, Honduras 1

The United States goes top of the group with the win and will actually have a chance to win the group on Friday. If they defeat Haiti and the Panama-Honduras match ends in a draw, then the United States will clinch the top spot in Group A.