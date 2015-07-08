Atlanta United FC Unveil Prestigious Logo And Colors

The MLS expansion side have publicized their all-new logo for the upcoming campaign following the completion of various surveys to ensure the merchandise side of things was to the fans wishes. Tuesday evening’s grand unveiling saw a ‘record’ of around 4,000 from the Founder’s Club look on as Arthur Blank explained the thought process behind the ‘strong logo.’

ATLUTD – as the revamped Atlanta-based side’s social media handle and hashtag will stand – have incorporated a capitalized ‘A’ in the center of a black circle, framed in a gold outline, who’s contents also include a series of black and red stripes to back the large letter. These five horizontal lines are iconic of the positive pillars that convey what they stand for: Unity, Determination, Community, Excellence, and Innovation.

One might suggest the clubs owners have delved too deep into the meanings behind the colours featured but the connotations of the black were cited as strength and power. ‘Victory red’ speaks for itself as it stands for pride and passion harboured of wearing the jersey. Finally, gold was representative of excellence which the MLS outfit will hopefully strive to.

The strip itself will bear the crest and has been likened to that of AC Milan’s which can only be a good thing as I don’t think United would mind being the Red and Blacks of the Major League Soccer!

Although there were rivalled feeling about the kit, Blank claims he is aiming for ‘what the fans want’ in order to form ‘a great initial connection with the fan base,’ he also desires to embody ‘the stage of life that the league is in.’