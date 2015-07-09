2015 Gold Cup: Canada's Missed Opportunity...

Canada's 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign opened against El Salvador on Wednesday night at StubHub Center in Carson, California with an opportunity to leap ahead of Group B rivals Jamaica and Costa Rica.

With Jamaica and Costa Rica drawing 2-2 earlier in the day, the door was left wide open for the co-host Canadians to take control of the group early in the tournament.

It was the perfect situation – Canada's easiest competition was first and after watching Jamaica and Costa Rica battle their way to a draw, the Canadians had a chance to move into first place in the group with a win over El Salvador.

However, beating El Salvador would still be a difficult task and, in a packed stadium covered in Salvadoran blue, that proved to be correct. Playing to a scoreless draw, neither side found a way to grab those elusive three points.

Canada tried to use physicality and a strong aerial game to beat El Salvador to the ball. However, controlling El Salvador’s attack proved to be a challenge for the Canadians early. El Salvador’s short passing style helped create space for the Salvadorans to test Canadian goalkeeper Kyriakos Stamatopoulos on multiple occasions.

Canada did catch another break though. In the 10th minute, an advantage emerged for Canada as El Salvador was forced to make an early and unwanted substitution when forward Nelson Bonilla was stretchered out of the contest after receiving an accidental boot to the head.

With El Salvador using up one of three substitutions so early in the match, Canada had an opportunity to exhaust the Salvadorans and exploit that weakness early.

However, that wasn’t the case as Bonilla’s replacement, forward Irvin Herrera, was a menace to Canada all match long. His impact was felt immediately on the pitch.

Canadian starters Tesho Akindele and Cyle Larin made their Gold Cup debuts against El Salvador and both played well, but they were unable to capitalize on several offensive breaks.

The most notable fault came from 20-year-old Larin. In the 36th minute, Larin was sent in alone on El Salvador goalkeeper Derby Carrillo. He sprinted at the keeper, and sidestepped him, leaving Larin with and open net to aim at, but his shot was blazed over the bar.

In the 45th minute, El Salvador had a great opportunity to score as well after midfielder Richard Menjivar found space in the Canadian box. A circus of sorts ensued afterwards with a flurry of chances coming towards the Canadian net. However, the ball would miraculously stay out.

Those were the two best chances in the first half and they proved to be the two best chances of the entire match as well.

In the second half, Canada continued to try and press for a goal, with attempts coming from Tosaint Ricketts and substitutes Marcus Haber and Russell Teibert. However, none of those caused much danger.

Stamatopoulos had a solid outing as he helped keep El Salvador's attack at bay with six saves in the match. Overall, Canada's defensive core did a fine job protecting the net and preventing El Salvador from scoring.

Nevertheless, in the end, neither side capitalized on a great opportunity to pull ahead in a group featuring two other teams that are stronger and more capable than they are.

Winning against El Salvador and collecting those available three points would have put Canada in a much more comfortable position in the group. Those extra points would have also eased the team's direness to produce a win against Jamaica and/or Costa Rica.

Currently ranked 88th in the world by FIFA, El Salvador was the easiest of the three teams in the group for Canada. Now, the Canadians (currently ranked 103rd) will have to pull off something special if they hope to knock down Jamaica (currently ranked 76th) and/or Costa Rica (currently ranked 41st).

Canada improved a lot over the last year and it isn’t impossible by any means for them to advance, but leaving with a victory against at least one of those other two sides will be a near necessity at this point. The same can be said for El Salvador.

Even so, if Canada wants to be a serious contender against other strong CONCACAF nations in this tournament, the team needs to find another gear quickly.