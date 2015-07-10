Score USA - Haiti in Gold Cup 2015 (1-0)

MOTM For Clint Dempsey with that goal early in the second half. The United States will know travel to Kansas and Sporting Park in their last match against Panama on Monday night but not before Honduras take on Haiti to possibly settle the final standings in Group A. A better second half than first for the Yanks and surely something to be impressed off as they know have one foot in the door to the Gold Cup quarterfinal in Baltimore against a team to be determined. Well, for VAVEL USA, I hope you enjoyed the match. Live from Gillette Stadium, I'm Roberto Rojas, good night and see you soon.

Full time! The United States win with a 1-0 victory against Haiti following a nervy first half. However it was Clint Dempsey that ulimately scores the only goal and surely puts the USA in a good position to win the group with currently with six points following the 1-1 result against Panama-Honduras.

89' A Dempsey ball played to Zardes and beats Placide and his ball goes wide in the end while Nordes' shot was saved by Guzan from 28 yards.

87' Haiti go on the counter following a missed chance from Zardes and Alexandre tries from distance and goes wide.

83' Haiti sub: Norde in for Goreux.

82' USA sub: Beckerman in for Johannsson.

80' Dempsey cuts the entire Haitian defense only for his final touch to be saved by Placide.

78' Louis tries front distance: saved by Guzan.

77' Record: 46,720 (most people for a U.S Gold Cup match in history at Gillette Stadium).

75' Zardes' initial shot was saved by Placide which allowed Dempsey to cross to Johannsson only for his bicycle kick attempt to be just near the ball.

74' Another missed opportunity and shot by Guerrier as his shot went wide.

71' Haiti sub: Thuriere in for LeFrance.

68' Great save by Guzan from a header by Guerrier, offside either way.

65' Sub for Haiti & United States: Jeff Louis in for Jean Maurice and Fabian Johnson in for Greg Garza.

62' From a cross by Kim Jaggy, Guerrier's header goes way up Guzan's goal.

60' Free kick from Bradley as his shot goes straight into the hands of Placide, following a bad counter attack opportunity, United States go back with a chance to score as Zardes' header goes into the Haitian goalkeeper.

57' Nazon's shot to Guzan leads to a save and off the deflection, the Haitian missed just wide from the follow-up.

55' Zusi's shot also goes straight into the hands of Placide following some lovely build up play by the Americans.

52' Bradley's shot goes straight into the hands of Placide.

50' Stat: Dempsey's eight career Gold Cup goals are tied for third most in U.S. history.

47' GOAL FOR THE UNITED STATES! Clint Dempsey opens the score line with his third goal of the Gold Cup. Following a ball by Garza to Zardes, the LA Galaxy striker was able to play Dempsey with a wonderful finish past Placide.

46' A USA sub was made as Gyasi Zardes replaces Jozy Altidore to start the second half.

45' And we're back for the start of the second half! United States start off this half.

Halftime! USA-Haiti 0-0. Really been mostly Haiti on chances made but USA clearly robbed off a goal from Aron, clearly some work to be made heading into the second half, very sloppy from the USMNT.

43' Zusi's ball is taken away by the Haitian defender.

40' Altidore's shot goes way wide playing the advantage off a foul.

38' Following great footwork from Aron, he plays a ball to Bradley only for his shot to go wide off Placide's goal.

35' Guerrier's shot goes way wide of Guzan.

34' Following a counter attack, Bradley plays a ball to Altidore who plays it to Jóhannsson and off a deflection from a Haitian defender, Aron steps up to score, only to be ruled offside but judging by the angle, he surely wasn't offside at all.

32' Yellow card for Haiti: Guerrier.

28' Following a corner from the U.S, Haiti go on the counter and Garza fouls Nazon for a free kick wide near the box. It's played short and Guerrier's shot goes way wide.

23' Dempsey's shot hits the back of the head of Mechack Jerome and is now seeking aid.

20' A Jean-Marc Alexandre ball is played to Guerrier on the far end of the pitch and the ball goes just over the Aston Villa goalkeeper, clearly would have been the first goal in this match for Haiti.

18' Lafrance's shot goes way wide of Guzan's goal.

17' USA defense looks stingy, trying to keep up with the Haitian forward Nazon and only just stop him from scoring.

14' United States defense was able to stop Marcelin inside the box as they continue to maintain possession.

9' Free kick for Haiti off a Mix tackle on Marcelin. Jerome's free kick hits Guzan's bar and goes out.

8' Guerrier goes on a good run only for his shot to go way wide over Guzan's goal.

5' Gonzalez was able to clear the ball away but from the throw in, a missed bicycle kick by Guerrier meant that the ball went wide.

3' United States maintaining possession while Haiti's players are quick and looking to counter attack at any moment.

And we're off! USA and Haiti underway in Foxboro.

Teams are out on the pitch! National anthems are up next.

It finishes 1-1 between the two sides. Less than 20 minutes until kickoff for USA-Haiti.

Meanwhile, Honduras has just equalized against Panama with 10 minutes to go from a penalty rebound by Andy Najar.

Jurgen said some changes were going to be made and the truth be told. Entire backline is changed, Dempsey playing back as an attack midfield. Seven changes in total. Ream makes his first start since June of 2011. Garza and Jóhannsson making their Gold Cup debuts.

Haiti starting lineup: Placide; Jerome, Jaggy, Bertin, Guerrier, Goreux, La France; Marcelin, Alexandre; Nazon, Maurtice.

U.S starting lineup: Guzan; Evans, Gonzalez, Ream, Garza; Zusi, Bradley, Mix; Dempsey; Altidore and Jóhannsson.

In the meantime, we have the starting lineups!

Hello and welcome back to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the USA-Haiti match live at Gillette Stadium. We are under two hours from kickoff with Panama leading 1-0 against Honduras at halftime with a Blas Perez goal in the 21st minute.

We are just a few hours away from kickoff so join me and continue to come on VAVEL USA for the rest of the day as we have live up to date coverage from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts for USA vs Haiti live.

USA: Guzan; Yedlin, Alvardo, Brooks, Garza; Mix; Bedoya, Johnson; Bradley, Altidore, Jóhannsson.

Haiti: Placide, Alcenat, Jerome, Jaggy, Pierre, Guerrier, Goreux, Belfort Fils, Marcelin and Alexandre.

Here are the predicted lineups...

Finally, the last time these two teams met was in their final group match of the 2009 Gold Cup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. With the USMNT already qualified for the quarterfinals, Haiti blew out to a 2-1 lead before Stuart Holden’s last minute goal salvaged a 2-2 draw to ensure the USA’s first place finish in the group.

This will also be Jozy Altidore's first game against Haiti and proves a special treat given his entire family is from the Caribbean nation.

Eight USMNT players made their Gold Cup debuts against Honduras on Tuesday: Brad Guzan, Timmy Chandler, Ventura Alvarado, John Brooks, Fabian Johnson, DeAndre Yedlin, Gyasi Zardes and Graham Zusi.

Here are some key facts going into this match...

He was also asked about the John Brooks/Ventura Alvarado partnership stating that ''They’re young. The only way you get experience is to play and they are two very young CBs we keep building.''

The German praised Haiti stating that ''We’ve made sure our players understand Haiti is a team full of quality, Panama got that lesson on Tuesday night. I do not expect them to be tired. They deserved the draw against Panama and we will not underestimate them.''

Jurgen spoke to the media yesterday with these quotes leading up to the match against Haiti tonight.

Haiti on the other hand are a side that shouldn't be underestimated at all. They had a brilliant performance against near World Cup debutants Panama before the U.S. match and caused many problems to their Central American neighbors, especially with their pace in a hard fought 1-1 draw. Substitute Duckens Nazon scored the equalizer in the 78th minute, and other players like Jean Alcenat, James Marcelin and Kervens Belfort created danger to La Marea Roja defense, which gives the theory if the United States defense can be able to stop them for 90 minutes.

Brad Evans came into the match to replace him 27 minutes from time and even in the short time he played, it's enough to guarantee himself a starting spot on Friday night. Ventura Alvarado is also in question regarding his first tournament apperance ever since gaining American citizenship, however Klinsmann should have confidence that he can have a better match against the Caribbean nation.

The United States will be looking to improve on all cylinders heading into this match, especially in the defense. Timothy Chandler didn't play well into expectations, having struggled defending as well with Honduras' Andy Najar in particular as maintaining possession for his team as the right back position goes into question.

As we finish all the first six group stage matches, we take a look back at the second match. A nerve-wracking but well deserved victory was enough to give the United States their first win in the Gold Cup with a 2-1 result against Honduras and now for qualification into the knockout stage with a victory against Haiti tonight in Beantown.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the United States Men’s National Team. Our match tonight is the second for the United States as they look to defend their Gold Cup crown and clinch a berth into the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia. They will be taking on Haiti from Gillette Stadium from Foxborough, Massachusetts. My name is Roberto Rojas and I will be live and your host for tonight’s match.