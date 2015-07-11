Score New York Red Bulls - New England Revolution in 2015 MLS (4-1)

Well, thats tonight's match. It has been a pleasure to bring you this match. Stay tuned for the post match recap on Vavel USA. From Red Bull Arena, this is Josef Leizerowitz, signing off.

FT: Red Bulls 4-1 Revolution

90+2' Grella's cross just saved by Shuttlesworth

90+1' Abang gets a cross in front of the goal, misses wide from point blank.

90' Two minutes of added time.

89' Penalty SAVED by Shuttlesworth. Rebound saved as well.

87' Penalty for the Red Bulls. Red card to Gonclaves, his second yellow (NERevs)

85' Corner for the Revs. Whipped in, ball passes by a slew of Revs, none get a touch of it.

82' Robles saves a great shot from Fagundez. Corner Revs. Corner is easily taken by Robles.

81' Free kick on the flank for New York now. Wipped in, but headed out for a RB throw in.

77' 18,640 is tonight's attandance here in Harrison.

76' Yellow card to Connor Lade (RBNY)

73' Revs look for space up the middle, then pass to the flanks. No space given at all by New York.

72' Nice run by Grella up the flank, but the cross finds nobody.

65' Yellow card to Luis Robles (RBNY)

64' Corner Revs. Robles punches the corner into the back of a Rev, out for a goalkick.

62' Yellow card to Dax McCarty (RBNY)

58’ Yellow card to Woodberry (NERevs)

New York Red Bulls goal scored by Anthony Wallace in the 56th minute. Assisted by Dax McCarty. First carear MLS goal for Wallace.

56' GOOOOOOOOAAALL RED BULLS

56' Corner Red Bulls

55' Nice through ball by Sam to BWP, but his shot on a bad point blank angle is saved.

54' Yellow card to Felipe (RBNY)

53' Nguyen's shot from outside the box well wide.

52' Davies breaks lose but the Red Bull defender cuts him off before he got close to the box.

50' Revs attacking, looking to get back in the match. Robles looking in great form out there.

46’ Corner for the Revs. Corner cleared out.

0' Second Half kickoff from New Jersey

End of the first half, New York Red Bulls 3-1 New England Revolution

45' One Minute of Added Time

43' After the ball bounces around the box, it finds Grella's feet, but he is frozen and nothing comes of it.

40' Corner for the Revs. Corner cleared out.

Revolution goal scored in the 37th minute scored by Andy Dorman.

NE REVOLUTION GOOOOOAAAALLL

36' Free kick play almost to perfection, but the last pass intercepted.

34' A nice run by Sam and then to Lade, who's cross is kicked out but then a foul and Yellow Card to Gonclaves (NERevs) Free kick coming up for the Red Bulls.

33' A Revs FK goes of Woodberry's head and over the bar for a goal kick.

31' Red Bulls come close to a fourth, but the bouncy ball in the box just goes over the bar.

27' Mike Grella's volley from inside the box is punched out for a corner.

25' Red Bulls getting a freekick from just outside the box, on the side.

19' The Revs are pretty shell shocked here, having trouble keeping possesion and creating chances. All Red Bulls so far.

New York Red Bulls Goal Scored in the 12th minute by Bradley Wright Phillips. Assisted by Dax McCarty.​

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL RED BULLS

New York Red Bulls Goal scored by Lloyd Sam in the 10th minute. Assisted by Mike Grella

GOOOOOOALLLLL RED BULLS

New York Red Bulls goal scored in the 4th minute by Bradley Wright-Phillips. Assisted by Lloyd Sam.

GOOOOOOOAAAALLLLL RED BULLS

2' Corner Revs. Corner cleared out of bounds

2' Lots of back and forth long balls by both sides to start the match,

KICKOFF FROM RBA!

Players are coming out, national anthems soon and then kickoff!

Red Bulls Head Coach Jesse Marsch has been suspended by MLS for tonight's match. Heas Assistant Coach Denis Hamlett will be the head coach for tonight's match.

Here is tongiht's Starting XI for the Red Bulls:

Here is tonight's New England Starting XI: Shuttleworth; Woodberry, Farrell, Goncalves (c), Tierney; Dorman, Caldwell; Bunbury, Nguyen, Agudelo; Davies

With the club only three wins away from lifting the US Open Cup and earning a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League, a decision is looming for head coach Jesse Marsch. “Obviously we have to figure out what that means at that time but we're going after the game, for sure.” The Red Bulls could end up fielding mainly reserves from their USL side in the match against Chelsea, setting the squad up for what would likely be an very horrible score line. “We anticipated the fact that there was going to be potential for there to be a lot of games in a short amount of time," he said. "I think the ICC is important for us as a club to be in that, to get a chance to play some of these big European clubs.

Later this month, the Red Bulls will play the Philadelphia Union in the US Open Cup Quarterfinals. The next day New York is scheduled for a high profile match up with English champions Chelsea in the International Champions Cup. Throughout this team's history New York has placed a high priority on glamour friendlies that don't help in the standings.

“Six-point games are huge,” said Teal Bunbury (NERevs). “When we’re playing Eastern Conference teams, it means the most to us right now because we need all the points we can get. We’ve let some slip away and now it’s enough talking – we just have to go out there and show what we can do.”

This match brings the reality of a six point conference swing match, something that both sides need despertley.

Here is the New York injury report; OUT: D Chris Duvall (broken tibia 7/1, out 3-4 months), OUT: D Ronald Zubar (quad injury, DNP 7/4).

Here is the New England injury report; OUT: D Darrius Barnes (torn patellar tendon 4/24, out 6 months), OUT: M Jermaine Jones (sports hernia surgery 6/12, out 6-8 weeks), OUT: D Kevin Alston (left hamstring strain).

“We missed Farrell, there’s no question about it,” said Revolution manager Jay Heaps. “I think we missed Andrew quite a bit, but not because of London (Woodberry) – I thought London did a great job in there. I think London was one of the players I highlighted as doing okay. But we missed Farrell’s competitiveness and his insertion into the group.”

Andrew Farrell will return to the Revolution lineup after missing last week's match at Dallas.

The Revolution are expecting about 800 traveling fans down to New Jersey, a bit lower than the 1,200 that where their in the Eastern Conference Final last season.

When New York won 2-0 in Foxborough last year, it was the first victory for the Red Bulls/Metrostars in New England since 2002. The Revolution had won 13 of 19 meetings in league and MLS Cup play since that previous New York win.

New York is 22-27-15 all-time against New England, including a 17-8-8 mark at home. The Red Bulls took both regular season meetings a year ago.

The last time the Revolution visited Harrison, New Jersey, they came home with a 2-1 aggregate lead in the Eastern Conference Championship. That big win is New England’s only win at Red Bull Arena ever, with a record of 0-5-1 in regular season matchups at RBA.

The Revs return to Red Bull Arena for first time since the 2014 Eastern Conference Championship first leg.

These two sides did meet earlier this season in Foxborough, where Teal Bunbury and Charlie Davies scored to help the Revolution in a 2-1 victory. That was the first Revs win in a regular season matchup with the Red Bulls since 2012.

The Revs suffered a fourth straight loss last weekend in Dallas, where they were shut out for the first time in a month in a 3-0 defeat to FC Dallas. The Revs have just one win in their last 11 league games, dating back to May 8.

The 2-1 scoreline gave Columbus two wins and a draw from their last three matches, a streak that followed a disappointing six-match winless streak. The win gives them 24 points on the season, passing the Red Bulls who sit at 23.

Anatole Abang scored his third goal in the last five games, continuing his stellar run of form. Despite scoring first in the match, the Red Bulls let two straight goals away from home.

In their last match, the New York Red Bulls lost 2-1 away from home to the Colombus Crew.

Record, GF/GA, Division and League Position, Recent Form:

New York, 23 points from 17 matches, 23 GF/22 GA, t-5th in the East, t-12th in MLS, LLWWL

New England, 24 points from 20 matches, 25 GF/29 GA, t-4th in the East, t-9th in MLS, WLLLL

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of this evening's match MLS Regular Season match between the New York Red Bulls and the New England Revolution. My name is Josef Leizerowitz, and it is my pleasure to be taking you all through this evening's action. There's still quite a bit of time until kickoff, which is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST, so sit back, relax, and allow me take you through the build up to this one.